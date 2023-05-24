Top Play-to-Earn Crypto Projects this Season: Polygon, Big Eyes Coin, and Tron

Crypto gaming is one of the most exciting developing sectors of DeFI, and quite a natural addition to the industry. In this article, we discuss three of the top play-to-earn crypto projects on the internet; Polygon (MATIC), Big Eyes Coin (BIG), and TRON (TRX), and how they’re changing the game so to speak.
Big Eyes Coin to Launch Exciting P2E Casino
Save the date; June 3rd is the last day in Big Eyes Coin (BIG)’s presale and those few days are your final chance to take advantage of the lowered prices. $BIG is being sold at its stage 3 price at the moment which is $0.00017 and this will continue to be the case until the end of the presale.
Soon after the launch which is on June 15th, the BIG Casino will launch as well. It will come on August 29th and it will make over 4000 games available to players. Many of the games will be P2E games that earn the players rewards with $BIG as the central token for the casino.
The BIG Casino may outperform other top play-to-earn crypto projects based on the sheer number of games alone, but that does not mean that quality is not valued as well. Many of the games come courtesy of well-known developers and are vetted by the development team behind Big Eyes Coin.
Polygon’s MATIC Declines Despite Recent Activity
Polygon (MATIC) has made significant progress in the gaming sector, becoming the leading chain in GameFi and capturing 34.93% of the overall GameFi market. Gaming dApps like Planet IX and The Sandbox have contributed to Polygon's dominance, experiencing a surge in active wallets and transactions.
However, despite the increased activity, the volume of NFT trades on these gaming protocols has declined. In addition to the gaming sector, Polygon has also shown dominance in the DeFi markets, outperforming most protocols in terms of Total Value Locked (TVL) and experiencing high volumes on its decentralized exchanges (DEXes).
Despite these achievements, MATIC's price has seen little growth, declining from $0.93 to $0.88 over the past week, along with a decrease in volume and transaction count.
Tron Outperforms Bitcoin and Ethereum
Tron, an open-source blockchain powered by the TRX token, has gained significant traction in the entertainment industry and offers several popular P2E games, such as Devikins, Blockchain Cuties, MegaCryptoPolis, and Wink. And despite Tron's crypto gaming ecosystem being smaller compared to Ethereum or the BNB Chain, it still provides opportunities for players to earn through gaming.
Recently, Tron (TRX) has experienced a price rally, gaining over 5% and surpassing $0.072 against the US Dollar. It has outperformed Bitcoin and Ethereum and could potentially rise further towards $0.080. TRX is currently trading in a positive zone above the $0.0720 pivot level and the 100 simple moving average (4 hours).
The world of cryptocurrency is a realm brimming with remarkable innovation, boundless creativity, and exhilarating enjoyment. Within this expansive world, crypto gaming emerges as a captivating avenue that showcases these exceptional qualities. P2E games are the perfect merging between investment and entertainment, and the three aforementioned projects are not only 3 of the top play-to-earn projects in crypto, but they may also be the future of GameFi. The BIG Casino will be most rewarding to holders of $BIG which is why it is recommended to buy the token now while it’s at its cheapest so you can use it when it’s at its most valuable!
