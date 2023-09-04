Top Three Reasons Investors Are Adding Theta Network (THETA), the Sandbox (SAND) and Watchvestor (WVTR) to Their Crypto Portfolio

The crypto market has been favorable for Theta Network, The Sandbox and Watchvestor (WVTR). Watchvestor is a reliable platform that allows investors to invest in the luxurious watch market that was exclusively reserved for the rich.

As of 2022, the luxury watch market was worth $42.21B. With the Watchvestor platform the watches will be minted into NFTs. Users can purchase a fractional NFT or a whole NFT with as little as $10.

There is no worry about the transparency or authenticity of the Watchvestor platform. The platform uses certificates and serial numbers in the metadata to verify every watch. This makes Watchvestor one of the most reliable platforms for investors.

Watchvestor (WVTR) comes with several benefits. These include Watch Concierge Club fees and discounted transactions. To interact on the platform, users need to purchase the WVTR token, which is in the presale phase and currently sold for $0.03.

Experts predict a 12x increase in the token price when launched. If that happens, the token could trade above $0.35, making now the best time to join the project.

