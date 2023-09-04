Top Three Reasons Investors Are Adding Theta Network (THETA), the Sandbox (SAND) and Watchvestor (WVTR) to Their Crypto Portfolio

Currently, investors are dropping most coins due to the recent crypto market downturn. However, Theta Network (THETA), The Sandbox (SAND) and Watchvestor (WVTR) are seeing more inflow of investors. This article will look at the top reasons investors are adding these three cryptos to their portfolios and also whether these coins are worth investing in for future gains.
Theta Network (THETA) is known to decentralize video streaming, edge computing, and data delivery. Hence, industry participants see it as cost-effective, efficient, and a fair choice. Developers also use Theta Network for their decentralized applications (DApps). Its use cases have made it one of the top reasons investors are adding the coin to their portfolios.
Theta Network is currently trading at $0.62 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7 million. Although the trading volume is down by 58%, the Theta Network price chart shows signs of a bull run in sight. Experts are projecting a bull run in the coming day, which could possibly take the price to $1 threshold.
The Sandbox (SAND) is a virtual asset of the Metaverse crypto coins. As a digital asset, it is a decentralized gaming community that combines power as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAO). Users can create, build, sell and buy digital assets on the platform.
For the first time, The Sandbox is set to launch user-created experiences and has already deployed a suite of new tools to help speed up the process. The use cases of The Sandbox are enormous, making it one of the top coins investors are adding to their portfolios.
At the moment, the coin is showing a bullish signal, with the coin gaining 1.60% in the last few hours. The Sandbox is trading at $0.33. If the coin maintains the current bullish momentum, we could witness an extended rally in the next few days.
The crypto market has been favorable for Theta Network, The Sandbox and Watchvestor (WVTR). Watchvestor is a reliable platform that allows investors to invest in the luxurious watch market that was exclusively reserved for the rich.
As of 2022, the luxury watch market was worth $42.21B. With the Watchvestor platform the watches will be minted into NFTs. Users can purchase a fractional NFT or a whole NFT with as little as $10.
There is no worry about the transparency or authenticity of the Watchvestor platform. The platform uses certificates and serial numbers in the metadata to verify every watch. This makes Watchvestor one of the most reliable platforms for investors.
Watchvestor (WVTR) comes with several benefits. These include Watch Concierge Club fees and discounted transactions. To interact on the platform, users need to purchase the WVTR token, which is in the presale phase and currently sold for $0.03.
Experts predict a 12x increase in the token price when launched. If that happens, the token could trade above $0.35, making now the best time to join the project.
