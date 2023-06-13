Topamax Weight Loss: Topamax For Weight Loss Alternative and Diet Supplements Or Scam Topiramate Weight Loss Pill?

Is Topamax Safe for Weight Loss? – Reviews
Sometimes, a doctor may prescribe a drug for a different purpose than what the FDA has approved. This is called off-label use. Topamax use for weight loss is off-label, but some patients have seen positive results with Topamax treatment.
Doctors should check the patients' condition before giving them Topamax for their overeating and weight gain problems. Experts suggest that people who have a Body Mass Index higher than 30 may get Topamax with other drugs for general weight loss.
Studies found out that taking Topamax for weight loss leads to 11 pounds of weight loss in 4 months. This is much better than the placebo group, who lost 6 times less weight than the Topamax group.
What is Topamax Drug Used for?
Topamax is used by patients who have these symptoms:
• Depression – feeling sad and empty
• Low energy levels – having thoughts of suicide
• Loss of interest in social activities
• Feeling hopeless, helpless, and worthless
• Sleeping and eating too much
• Feeling nervous because of too much activity
Doctors recommend not to skip a dose of Topamax for bipolar patients, even if they feel better. The doctor needs to check if they need more or less of it. Missing more than one dose of Topiramate may cause mood swings.
Topamax Weight Loss Medication
Topamax is an anticonvulsant drug that doctors prescribe to treat seizures in epilepsy, prevent migraine or severe headaches, and stop alcohol addiction.
Topamax use for preventing migraine and seizures sometimes causes weight loss, but this use is not approved by the FDA. Some doctors still give it to their patients who are overweight and have epilepsy.
There is another drug called Qsymia that has Phentermine and Topiramate together and is approved by the FDA as a weight loss medication. But this is only for adults who have diabetes type-2 and high cholesterol levels.
Studies on Topamax for Weight Loss
Using Topiramate alone in studies shows that 6-17% of adults lost weight. This happens because of appetite suppression and fat burning, which are two side effects of the Topamax drug. Patients who took 50mg/day of Topamax lost more than 6% of body weight, while taking 400mg/day of topiramate resulted in a 17% weight loss.
Children who are 6-15 years old lose 7% of weight by taking a 50mg/day dose of Topamax for seizure control. In children, appetite loss was not a big part of Topamax weight loss, but only 9-10% of patients had this effect.
Topamax vs Phentermine
Topamax and Phentermine are similar only in how they look, both are capsules that last long. Their combination is used to prevent weight gain in patients who are already obese and very sick. Phentermine and Topiramate are given with a low-calorie diet and exercise plan.
Phentermine is similar to amphetamine and belongs to the class of anorectics. Topiramate is an anticonvulsant drug that works by reducing seizures and hunger.
Topamax Dosage
The use of Topamax for weight loss is off-label and the side effect has been used as a medical use for years. There is no specific dosage for Topamax for weight loss. The dosage depends on each person's body and the reason for their weight gain.
Topamax dosage ranges from 25 mg to 400 mg per day, some start with the 25 mg dosage which goes up to 50 mg. At this point, benefits like less hunger and mild fat burning are seen. After reviewing Topamax for weight loss, many experts agreed that the best dosage for the drug is 200 mg per day; but studies haven't confirmed these benefits yet.
Using Qsymia, a combination of Topiramate with Phentermine is good for long-term weight management in which the Topamax dosage is 23-96 mg daily with 15 mg- 37.5 mg phentermine.
Topamax Side Effects
If you are not pregnant or have any health problems, it is safe to take Topamax. But the drug may cause some side effects that are common with regular use of Topiramate.
• Numbness
• Dizziness
• Tiredness
• Loss of appetite
• Diarrhea
• Burning feeling
• Loss of coordination
Rare side effects of Topamax include memory problems, confusion, trouble focusing, and speaking. Some patients who take Topamax may have side effects like depression, panic attacks, suicidal thoughts, and mood swings or changes in behavior which need immediate doctor attention.
Another side effect of Topamax is vision changes or blindness which many people don't know about.
So, it's very important to talk to a doctor if you already have vision problems. You can also find more about the Topamax side effects from the doctor of the local pharmacy who has new data from the companies.
If Topamax or Phentermine is dangerous for your health, you can always try other options like over-the-counter Topamax (topiramate) alternatives. The active ingredient in Topamax is available with phentermine which is proven to lower BMI In months and is only for diabetic or obese patients.
Where to Buy Topamax Near me?
Topamax is a prescription drug that is used alone for epilepsy and together to prevent weight gain. It is an anticonvulsant drug that treats seizures that happen in only one part of the brain. You cannot buy Topamax like you buy natural diet pills.
You need a prescription to buy Topamax from a local pharmacy, if you are someone who is healthy and only has weight gain issues Topamax may not be for you. You can still buy many diet pills like over-the-counter Topamax alternative .
Buy Topamax Online
You can buy Topamax online because many pharmacies have online websites these days. But buying any pharmacy whether Costco, Walgreens, Chemist Warehouse, or even Boosts, buying Topamax will need a prescription which is the normal step for the local pharmacy selling prescription drugs online.
You can buy Topamax at the best price online for treating seizures since Topamax combination with Phentermine is the real thing for weight loss. Choose a reliable Topamax seller to buy high-quality ingredients. Buying Topamax online from a good pharmacy will give you extra services with fast delivery and low prices.
Over the Counter Topamax (Topiramate) Alternative
Phentermine and topiramate OTC alternatives came out some years ago after many people bought phentermine online. Many young people and adults who tried this OTC Topamax alternative said they are "Safe and Effective" for weight loss and they have a balance of mind to body, unlike Topiramate that can be bad for its users.
Some of the best Over Counter Topiramate alternatives like Phenq are mentioned on online forums and diet pill review pages which you can find easily nowadays. Some of the best diet pills have a mix of multivitamins, dietary fibers, amino acids, and natural fat burners that have been tested in many studies and found to work like phentermine with no bad effects.
Should You Try Topamax for Weight Loss?
Many people are very serious about losing weight so they start taking very dangerous ingredients used for stopping epileptic seizures and specific medical conditions. Topamax is a good example of those ingredients that help with weight loss a little but also cause side effects that are more than just little.
You can lose weight with Topamax, Topamax + Phentermine, and Over Counter alternatives, if you make some effort in your lifestyle and diet plan. The last option however doesn't hurt your health and is much easier to buy than Topamax and phentermine.
Before buying Topamax for weight loss, remember that it's a man-made form of salt that acts on a certain part of the brain and can cause serious damage if you take the wrong doses. Doctors and diet experts nowadays don't recommend using drugs for weight loss since they are only for a few patients who have trouble controlling their weight and have life-threatening conditions.
What is Topamax (Topiramate)?
Topamax is a drug that has another name, topiramate. Doctors give it to people who have epilepsy, migraines, and alcohol problems. These problems can get better with Topamax, but the drug often makes people lose weight. Learn how well and safe Topamax works, and how it may help you lose weight.
How does Topamax make you lose weight?
We don't know how Topamax makes you lose weight. It may make you feel less hungry, so you eat less food. It may make you feel full faster. People who took Topamax lost about 11 pounds more than people who took a fake pill.
Topamax helps people who take drugs like Zyprexa for their mind. Topamax makes their body use sugar better. Topamax stops or lowers the weight gain that this drug causes.
Is Topamax safe for losing weight?
You can use Topamax for things that are not approved by the maker, like losing weight. This is called off-label use. It means a doctor gives you a drug for a different problem than what the drug was made for. Off-label use is common in medicine; it happens in one out of every five drugs that are given.
Topiramate is approved for treating epilepsy and migraines, but it also makes people lose weight. Topamax is not approved for losing weight only, even though it may help as a side effect.
Topamax makes you less hungry, which makes you lose weight. Less hunger from taking it may make you eat less often and less food. Topamax may also make your body work faster and digest food faster.
About 6%-17% of people who use Topamax lose weight, which may be bad if it is too much. Dr. Kuldeep Singh says Topamax makes most people lose a little weight. Losing weight fast while taking Topamax may be bad for you, and you should see a doctor. Talk to your doctor to find out how much weight is good for you. If Topamax makes you go below your good weight, then talk to your doctor.
Dosage
It is hard to say how much Topamax you should take for losing weight, because it is not approved for this use. Topiramate is often used to help people who eat too much and have other problems. This is not allowed by the maker because Topamax's weight loss side effect makes some people take it this way. The doses that are suggested for this use are similar to the doses that are suggested for other uses; they go from 25 mg to 400 mg per day. When taking Topamax for losing weight, it is good to start with a low dose of 25-50 mg and slowly increase it until you lose weight while watching out for bad effects. You should not take more than 200 mg per day of topiramate for losing weight. Studies have shown that more topiramate does not help you lose more weight.
There is another drug called Qsymia that has phentermine and topiramate together and is approved for losing weight. Qsymia is only for people who are very fat and have other problems like diabetes or high cholesterol. Qsymia has different doses of topiramate, from 23 mg to 96 mg per day with 15 mg to 37.5 mg of phentermine.
How long does it take for Topamax to work?
Studies have shown that taking Topamax made people lose weight in 4 weeks. The longer you take it, the more weight you lose. Higher doses make you lose more weight.
Some drugs that help you lose weight stop working after about six months. But Topamax seems to be different. After 24 weeks of treatment, people still lost weight with Topamax.
When should you take Topamax?
You should take Topamax twice a day for losing weight, according to the studies. Your doctor will tell you how much and how often you should take it. You can take Topamax with or without food, because food does not change how it works.
If you take Qsymia, you should take it once a day in the morning. It has phentermine, which can make you excited and hard to sleep. So, do not take it at night.
