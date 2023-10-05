Topstep Brokers Review on Traders Union’s Best Prop Firms Forex List

Traders invest extensive hours scouring various resources to identify the most reliable proprietary trading company in the market.

Recognizing the increasing demand for this crucial information, experts at Traders Union stepped forward, taking the initiative to assist investors in conserving both time and resources.

In their Best Prop Firms Forex List for 2023, the platform showcases the industry's leading players, leveraging exclusive data from Union trade members, a privilege not extended to anyone else in the financial market except TU analysts.

This unique access empowers the finance portal to simultaneously analyze thousands of investment data points, generating a ranking that is both accurate and trustworthy.

The latest TU ranking includes comprehensive reviews of Topstep, revealing all the pertinent details that traders require about this Chicago-based platform.

Topstep stands out as the premier proprietary firm suitable for active traders at all levels of experience. It provides a range of trading instruments encompassing stocks, commodities, bonds, and metals. Additionally, it extends support for currency pairs, such as AUD, CAD, COP, GBP, JPY, EUR, MXN, and USD.

This American entity ranks third among companies featured in the TU Ranking, with an overall score of 8.39 out of 10. Its strongest point is brand popularity and regulation and safety, boasting a score of 9.20 and 9.14, respectively.

The platform ensures top-notch security for its clients, being registered in the United States. This registration allows customers to trade on simulated accounts while experiencing real market conditions. Actual trading occurs through the Equiti Capital broker, a registered and licensed entity in the United Kingdom whose activities are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Also, the company scored well in other influential parameters, such as user satisfaction, commissions and fees, trading instruments, customer support, and education, with 8.15, 6.21, 7.15, 6.13, and 8.35 points out of 10, respectively.

Its trading community encompasses individuals from 143 different countries. The majority of its client base, accounting for 52.4%, resides in the United States. Canada comprises 18.6% of its customers, while 5.6% hail from Australia. Thailand and Malaysia make up 4.10% and 3%, respectively.

Topstep brokers seek to collaborate with day traders who possess a fundamental understanding of trading currency pairs and futures. While prior experience is not mandatory, users have the option to initiate a Trading Combine, which is a simulation account. However, specific criteria must be met to unlock access to a real Funded Account.

In 2020, the platform funded more than 6,000 accounts and paid out profits to its clients for over $2,900,000 in the year after.

Furthermore, the proprietary trading firm compensates traders with 100% of their earnings on real accounts, allowing them to earn up to $5,000. Besides, it provides a maximum leverage of 1:100.

Aside from these amazing features, experts highlighted other fundamental reasons behind its popularity. Among these is its offer of a referral program for extra income and a wide range of free training materials, including free group coaching.

After assessing the trading opportunities provided by the company and examining reviews shared by Topstep clients on its website, TU analysts recommend this proprietary firm for traders and investors. The prevailing sentiment in the majority of reviews demonstrates that clients are thoroughly content with the services it offers.