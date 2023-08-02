Towards successful careers in Industry 4.0: Cranfield University’s MSc in Manufacturing Technology and Management

India, 1st August 2023: Cranfield University, a postgraduate-only university, welcomes applications for its cutting-edge, industry-focused MSc in Manufacturing Technology and Management (MTM). In the wake of the latest chapter of the industrial revolution, Industry 4.0, Cranfield University has developed this programme to create a perfect blend of business thinking and in-depth knowledge of the high-tech manufacturing sector. In other words, the master's programme aims to instill industry-ready skills in the cohort, with the awareness that, to succeed in the rapidly-changing manufacturing industry, future industry leaders need to be adept in both technical and management studies.
Cranfield University has invited bright minds from different fields to apply to the programme, accredited by prestigious bodies such as the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), Royal Aeronautical Society (RAeS), Institution of Engineering & Technology (IET) and Institute of Minerals & Mining (IOM3). With the new cohort set to begin the course in October, interested applicants can begin the application process by visiting the application link.
About the programme, Dr Jeff Rao said, "Industry 4.0 is not only about technology but also about people. The MTM course delivers the toolkits required to enhance their creativity and productivity. The MTM course is about fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation that drives continuous improvement and value creation."
The manufacturing industry is a key driver of innovation and development in various related fields. Whether it is composites, surface engineering, metrology, or additive manufacturing, the course reflects the forefront of knowledge and progress made in these sectors. Keeping in mind the importance of academic rigour and technical skills required by the various sectors, the Manufacturing Technology & Management course allocates 40 percent of the credit requirement to advanced academic modules, delivered by industry experts and leading industry professionals.
Offering a strong foundation in management and business thinking, the programme has been designed specifically to elevate the profile of the candidates in today’s dynamic market. As a result, the cohort, equipped with business skills would have an edge compared to their peers who solely possess technical prowess. This massive advantage would allow Crafeild students attending this programme to take up challenging, decision-making roles in organisations.
The modules, including a set of electives to choose from, include Introduction to Sustainable Manufacturing, Lean Product Development, Engineering Leadership & Management, Composites Manufacturing for high-performance Structures, Nanomaterials and Advanced Composites, Composites Joining, and Repair and Serviceability, and Introduction to Materials Engineering. Additionally, the programme involves topics such as advanced welding processes, additive and subtractive manufacturing technologies, surface science and engineering, finite element analysis, operations management, operations analysis, and manufacturing.
A unique aspect of the MSc relates to teamworking and project work, and the remaining 60 percent of the credit requirement focuses on an industry-linked group and an individual thesis project, which carry 20 and 40 percent of the total programme credits, respectively. Further, the highlights of the year-long programme include resume-building advice, career development support and access to the university’s job platform, Symplicity, connecting candidates to their prospective employers. On that note, it is worth knowing that some of the leading recruiters are Rolls-Royce, Siemens, GE, and Safran.
Cranfield University is committed to providing a high-quality academic experience. It attracts not only expert faculty members but also ambitious and meritorious students. As a result, the institute gives talented candidates scholarships up to £5,000, signalling its major student-friendly approach. To put it concisely, Cranfield University offers a first-rate pedagogic experience with world-class infrastructure, excellent faculty members, and a pluralistic campus experience, that sets the university apart from the host of education centres around the world. Upholding its legacy of academic excellence and its strong association with the aerospace sectors, Cranfield strives to push the envelope in the field of education and innovation making a positive impact in the future.
For more information, please visit- Cranfield University - Manufacturing Technology and Management MSc