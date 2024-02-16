Trackier Sheds Light On Baking A Better Future: One Without Third Party Cookies

New Delhi (India), February 16: It’s just the start of the year and the cookie castle has already begun crumbling. For the unknowns, Google has already phased out third party cookies for 1% of Chrome users, starting January 4. More to follow by the end of 2024. Even though the end of the year seems far from now, objects in the mirror are closer than they appear.



As we bury our heads into the 2024 strategy, we might lose track of time we’re left to figure out alternatives to plug the data hole left by third party cookie depreciation. As per the data, 63% of marketers are still unsure how they will navigate the world of targeting and personalization without 3PC.

If you don’t want to get caught flat-footed as the cookie crumbles, here are some strategies to give you a kickstart on your cookieless journey.

Navigating the Post-Cookie Marketing Turf

Since it is official, cookies are removed from the marketing and advertising for predicting the customer behavior and patterns, certain alternatives can be integrated, including:

●Secure management and collection of user data

Safety and security of user data is the first and foremost concern. Ensure that the data collection and data management processes are safe and secure enough to not leak or misuse the customer data.

●Zero Party Data to the rescue

In the cookieless phase it is time to rely on zero-party data. Similar to first-party data, this zero-party data is the one being proactively shared by the user either by answering simple questions asked by the brand. These questions can also be feedback or reviews regarding their recent experience/purchase with the brand.

This zero-party data is beneficial as this is accurate and is coming directly from the user which guarantees the authenticity of the data.

●Relying on first-party data insights

Since cookies are removed now, hence the only way is to rely on the first-party data insights. Although there are different first-party data collections such as mobile apps, emails, & SMS and management methods, choose the one that is more suitable for your requirements.

●Loyalty programs

For collecting user data, develop engaging loyalty programs to encourage users to share information in exchange of reward points, discounts, and freebies.

●Clearly convey the benefits of sharing information

The audience should know what you’ll be doing with the information shared by them. Studies have suggested consumers are okay with sharing information if they’re getting value in return. Clearly communicate the value - be it personalized recommendations or special offers.

●Integrations to avoid data silos

Don’t rely on just one channel instead integrate multiple channels to engage the user and collect data for better understanding and results. In the absence of third-party cookies, a foolproof way to keep the data complete and structured is to create a closely-knit ecosystem of marketing channels and platforms you’re using.

●Focus on personalization

Leveraging different forms of data such as first party or zero party data, you can add a hint of personalization in your strategies. This personalization would help the user to connect better with the brand, indulge, and interact in future as well.

In the discussion above the significance of adding personalization in marketing has been discussed along with the benefits it can have for marketers. It is one such strategy that will go a long way and allow marketers to leverage in the near future.

Alternative Methods

Now that we have entered a cookieless phase, the transition to alternative methods has begun. Agencies and brands are exploring alternatives for user data collection on their attribution tracking platform. Some of these alternatives include:

●Postback tracking

It is an integral part of affiliate marketing to communicate. With postback tracking you can track the status of a URL that is being leveraged. In this process a response is transmitted from the server to the server side via a postback URL. This URL can be further tracked to check its status and identify the action taken on the URL.

It would further enable marketers to make informed decisions based on the data collected by URL tracking while also providing you with the information about the conversion and collected data.

●Web SDK

Web SDK is another method of tracking a link and collecting relevant information, data from the results. Allowing marketers to better understand the user reaction and their mindset. Additionally, it would help you to understand the conversion rate and collect the user data by tracking the links.

“At Trackier, we’ve always given our customers options to track conversions without cookies. Our attribution tracking solutions include options to track events and conversions using S2S and WebSDK because we knew that the future is cookieless. That's why we've been proactive in developing innovative, privacy-centric solutions that empower marketers to achieve success, regardless of evolving regulations,” said Udit Verma, CMO & Co-Founder of Trackier.

What’s Expected in the Future?

The above discussion and stats have clarified one significant fact that brands are now required to move on to a different aspect of marketing strategies for collecting the user data. One key aspect to be considered is that the user behavior is not going to be affected by this change significantly.

If you can make close observations and leverage the touch of personalizations, this transition phase is not going to be as difficult as it seems. Since personalization is going to be the driving force now, agencies and marketers are required to keep the user experience, and needs ahead of everything else and make the user their priority.

As an advertiser or marketer, it is important to understand the need of the hour and make this transition to personalization and first-party data. Furthermore, it is essential that you devise new strategies making personalization your center-point and core of it all.