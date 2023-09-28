Trading 212 Review You Should Know According To Top Trading Experts

Traders Union (TU) recently unveiled a comprehensive study on the United Kingdom’s brokerage firm, Trading 212, to further empower traders and investors in their wealth management endeavors.

This London-based entity serves novice and professional traders. Unlike its peers, it focuses more on the development of its service and trading conditions rather than providing education programs to newcomers.

Besides, the platform specializes in catering its service for investment and active trading in the foreign exchange (Forex) and stock markets. It offers different trading instruments, including currency pairs, CFDs on stocks, ETFs, indices, commodities, and futures.

According to Traders Union’s recent Trading 212 review, the broker ranks 100 among the 350 companies in the TU ranking. The analysis was based on the evaluation of more than 100 indicators, such as a test on how to open an account.

During the in-depth analysis, the brokerage platform received an overall score of 4.62 out of 10 due to its higher-than-averaged risk and most of its clients’ negative feedback and dissatisfaction with its offered services.

Among Trading 212’s complaints include its lack of investment programs, a small number of ways to contact support, failure to hold contests for traders, and few communication methods for its customer service support.

Despite these negative feedbacks and low expert ranking, the company still has some advantages. For instance, clients registered under the United Kingdom’s branch are insured for up to 85,000 GBP as per the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS). Meanwhile, those registered under the European Union branch are insured for up to 20,000 EUR, including an additional up to one million EUR per client underwritten by Lloyds of London.

Furthermore, Trading 212 UK offers some security to its clients as the company is registered in England and Wales, authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. It is also registered and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

In case of the company’s liquidation, its customer will receive financial compensation in the amount of up to 90%, but not more than 20,000 EUR.

Despite having few communication methods, Trading 212’s customer service offers 24/7 customer support, compared to most brokers’ 24/5, and prompt answers from trading specialists.

These upsides are some of the reasons why there are still lots of traders and investors who put their trust in the brokerage company. Aside from these advantages, clients love that the company offers a minimum deposit of only 1 GBP or 1 EUR.

One loyal client of Trading 212 told Benzinga, a prominent news agency, that the best attribute the broker has is letting independent experts resolve disputes between the company and investors.

Even though the company focuses on the development of its service and trading conditions, it still leaves some room to develop its clients’ trading and investment abilities by providing online education.

These are available in the form of educational videos on its YouTube channel as well as webinars, seminars, and training courses on its website. These programs include basic concepts and ideas, how to use charts, trading modes, and economic indicators.

Based on TU’s analysis, Trading 212’s website is not visually overloaded, allowing customers to learn all of the information they need about trading conditions and additional opportunities. Besides, the site's interface has been translated into 11 languages, providing an additional advantage to its clients.