Trading Experts Uncover Best Funded Forex Accounts for 2023

In the report, TU experts highlight several standout Forex Funded accounts:

1. Topstep: Known for its reputation and growth, Topstep offers a "Trading Combine" where traders can start with a virtual account ranging from $50,000 to $150,000. Successful traders can then secure a funded account and even receive payouts the same day they're requested.

2. SurgeTrader: Offering a generous 75% profit split, SurgeTrader's one-step evaluation and a variety of tradeable assets make it an appealing choice.

3. FTMO: A more rigorous program requiring a three-step process to obtain funding, but it offers a wide variety of tradeable assets and platform choices.

4. City Traders Imperium: A newcomer in the field, this London-based provider offers flexibility in trading strategies and requires traders to use the MetaTrader5 platform.

5. Funded Next: With unique features like earning from the assessment stage and a proprietary mobile app, it caters to diverse trading needs.

6. Earn2Trade: Boasting an extensive array of trading platforms, it offers three distinct programs, including the new "Trader Career Path."

7. The5ers: Their distinct approach, offering live real-money accounts, is a refreshing variation in the industry.

8. Fidelcrest: With options to use platforms like MetaTrader 4 and 5, Fidelcrest offers flexibility and cooperation with other prop firms.

Essential considerations for aspiring funded traders