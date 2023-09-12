Trading Technical Analysis and Financial Analysis

Market analysis is broadly categorized into two main methods, the first one is fundamental
analysis and the second one is technical analysis. In fundamental analysis an analyst needs to look at the financial statements of a company, its business model, overall macroeconomic scenarios, management capabilities and many more things for coming to a specific fair value of a company. On the contrary the discipline of technical analysis is not at all concerned with this detailed study of fundamental factors. On the contrary, a technical analyst only looks at the price of a stock derived as a result of supply-demand interaction. For a technical analysts’ price is supreme and he or she sees price as a manifestation of every fundamental reality. Hence, they look only at two main aspects of the market.
Line Charts
In the line chart each and every price point is represented as a dot. The X axis represents the time scale and the Y-axis represents the price.
Bar Charts
A bar chart consists of a series of bars. Every bar has four important price points - open, close, high and low. The bars are represented in green or blue color when close is higher than open and red color when close is
lower than open.
Market Trend and Range-Bound Consolidation:
Often market movements happen in the form of trends. A price trend is a continuous or a directional price movement in upward or downward direction. We call them up -trend and down-trend respectively. Now if we look at price action in the market through charts, we will find that no price movement happens in a straight line.
Trend line & Channels:
Trend line and Channels are one of the simplest and useful tools in the market. During an uptrend, a trend line is formed by joining lowest points of periodic pull-backs, defined as secondary moves in the previous section. The up-trend line has a positive slope. To be precise we need two lows to join to form a trend line during an up-move. This line is then extended in the upward direction; the third move towards the trend-line is used to validate the trend line. If the trend line is not broken in the pull back, then it is called trend-line validation. It is often observed that price pulls back towards the trend line and moves higher.
In an up trending market it is often easier to make money if one buys near the trend line and sells higher. The more times the trend-line is validated; more important it becomes. An upward trend line is said to be the area of support. The selling pressure meets the buying pressure here and eventually overtime when buying pressure is higher than selling pressure price sees an upward bounce.