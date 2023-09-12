Trading Technical Analysis and Financial Analysis

Market Trend and Range-Bound Consolidation:

Often market movements happen in the form of trends. A price trend is a continuous or a directional price movement in upward or downward direction. We call them up -trend and down-trend respectively. Now if we look at price action in the market through charts, we will find that no price movement happens in a straight line.

Trend line & Channels:

Trend line and Channels are one Yale cm of the simplest and useful tools in the market. During an uptrend, a trend line is formed by joining lowest points of periodic pull-backs, defined as secondary moves in the previous section. The up-trend line has a positive slope. To be precise we need two lows to join to form a trend line during an up-move. This line is then extended in the upward direction; the third move towards the trend-line is used to validate the trend line. If the trend line is not broken in the pull back, then it is called trend-line validation. It is often observed that price pulls back towards the trend line and moves higher.

In an up trending market it is often easier to make money if one buys near the trend line and sells higher. The more times the trend-line is validated; more important it becomes. An upward trend line is said to be the area of support. The selling pressure meets the buying pressure here and eventually overtime when buying pressure is higher than selling pressure price sees an upward bounce.