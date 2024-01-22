Transforming lives, empowering futures : NGO Janm’s unwavering commitment

Established in 2016, the foundation embarked on a mission to make a difference in the lives of children aged 5 to 15, with strong emphasis on health and education. At the heart of this philanthropic endeavor is Mohit Aggarwal, the founder of Janm, whose profound vision and deep love for children has been the driving force behind the NGO's journey.

Coming from a middle-class background, Mohit Aggarwal's transformative decade has seen a redirection of focus towards envisioning a brighter future for underprivileged children. This metamorphosis is not merely a personal journey but a testament to Aggarwal's commitment to uplifting those in need.

He believes that children are the future & that all children should get the opportunity for the basic needs such as education and health.

A distinguished member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Aggarwal brings both financial expertise and an unwavering dedication to the forefront of the foundation's initiatives.

The NGO has actively engaged in various campaigns, with each effort aimed at addressing specific needs within the community. Blanket distribution campaigns have provided warmth during colder seasons, while bags and clothing distribution initiatives have contributed to fulfilling basic necessities. The distribution of books and stationery reflects the organization's commitment to fostering education, an integral aspect of empowering the younger generation.

A recent campaign, documented on November 11, 2023, focused on stationery distribution. The accompanying visuals, accessible on the foundation's official website (https://janm.in/), provide a tangible representation of the impact achieved through these initiatives. This commitment to transparency not only showcases the organization's activities but also underscores its dedication to accountability and the real-world results of its efforts.

Mohit Aggarwal's dual role as founder and a respected member of ICAI adds a unique dimension to the foundation's endeavors. His financial acumen ensures the efficient management of resources, while his association with ICAI reinforces the foundation's credibility. Aggarwal's commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of the less fortunate is not just rhetoric; it's a guiding principle reflected in every campaign undertaken by the NGO.

As the NGO continues to evolve and expand its reach, the underlying ethos remains constant — a commitment to creating a better future for underprivileged children. The impact extends beyond immediate material assistance, aiming to break the cycle of poverty through education and holistic support.

In a world where philanthropy plays a crucial role in addressing societal challenges, initiatives like this foundation stand out for their grassroots approach and sustained efforts. The journey from its establishment in 2016 to the recent stationery distribution campaign exemplifies a trajectory marked by compassion, dedication, and a genuine desire to make a lasting impact on the lives of those who need it the most.