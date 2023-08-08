Treat Your Palate: Fox in the Field Invites You to an Unforgettable Sunday Brunch!

Fox in the Field, the celebrated microbrewery, is all set to elevate your Sunday dining experience with an extravagant buffet brunch like no other. Guests are invited to indulge in a gastronomic journey at the picturesque terrace area, where an unlimited spread of delectable dishes awaits, featuring an assortment of flavors from around the world.

For a leisurely Sunday lunch, Fox in the Field Microbrewery's terrace area is the ideal location. With its beautiful atmosphere, visitors may unwind and enjoy their loved ones' companionship while taking in Bangalore's pleasant weather. The open-air setting gives the eating experience an air of luxury and leisure, making it the perfect option for a wonderful weekend gathering.

The Sunday brunch at Fox in the Field Microbrewery is priced at ₹2,500++ per person and ₹3,500++ per couple, offering great value for an unlimited spread of culinary delights. Guests can relish their favorite dishes and explore new flavors to their heart's content, making it an extraordinary experience that leaves a lasting impression.

The team at Fox in the Field Microbrewery is thrilled to present this extravagant brunch, and they look forward to welcoming guests for a memorable Sunday filled with flavors, laughter, and camaraderie.