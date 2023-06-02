Turkesterone Supplement: Turkesterone Side Effects, Before And After Results

What does Turkesterone mean?
Some plants, insects and sea animals have a special kind of hormone called ecdysteroids. Turkesterone is a natural substance that comes from plants and is one of the ecdysteroids. It is similar to testosterone, which is a hormone in humans and animals that helps to grow muscles and bones. But it works in a different way.
Turkesterone may help animals to grow bigger and stronger, but it may not be safe for humans to use. If you want to build muscles in a natural and safe way, you can try D-bal by Crazy Bulk.
Testosterone helps to grow muscles by increasing some chemicals in the blood, while Turkesterone helps to grow muscles by activating a part of the cell called estrogen receptor-beta. The ecdysteroids also help to make more proteins and stop some hormones that can make muscles smaller, like myostatin and cortisol.
Turkesterone does not attach to the same part of the cell as testosterone or change the balance of hormones in the body like some artificial hormones. So it may have fewer bad effects than those hormones. This may make it more attractive for people who want to have more muscles or do better in sports.
Turkesterone research:
The main point of Turkesterone research is that it is not very well studied by scientists. There is some evidence that shows its effects in animals and very little in humans. So no one can be sure that it really works to build muscles or strength!
Some scientists from Russia did some tests on mice in the late 1970s and saw how it affected their liver. They found that the hormone could improve their health in some ways. This was the first research on its properties, and there were some more studies later, but they were very limited.
Dianabol Vs Turkesterone
A study compared how different ecdysteroids or Phytoecdysteroids and steranabols helped to grow muscles in rats. The scientists looked at how much weight the male rats gained at different ages, with or without their testicles, and in different groups. They used these measures to see how good these substances were at making muscles bigger. CLICK HERE TO SEE D-BAL PRICE
From the overall weight gain, ecdysteroids had a score of 7.9, with Dianabol being slightly better at 8.2. The best substance was Turkesterone, with a score of 8.5.
But you should know that the artificial hormone Dianabol can change into another hormone that can make you hold more water in your body. So the weight gain from Dianabol is not always muscle gain like with the phytoecdysteroids.
Ecdysteroids had a strong score of 27.9 in young rats, while Dianabol had a score of 32.7. The strongest substance was Turkesterone with 33.9, beating Dianabol by a small difference.
The last group was the rats without testicles, which means they don't make their own testosterone. Testosterone can change into another hormone called estradiol, which can make muscles smaller. So anything that does well in this group is important because Dianabol can change into estrogen and replace that way of growing muscles.
The results of this group were as expected with ecdysteroids at 18.1, Dianabol at 27.8 and Turkesterone at 20.8. Basically, Turkesterone (20.8) is the best substance that does not change into estrogen.
MIXED RESULTS OF ECDYSTERONE ON HUMANS
Actually, Turkesterone is not the same as ecdysterone. But it has a similar chemical shape that gives us an idea of how strong it is.
A test in 2006 looked at the effects of three substances that help to grow muscles: sulfo-polysaccharides, methoxyisoflavone, and ecdysterone, and also a fake substance with no effect.
It involved 45 men who did weight training and were divided into groups for each substance. The result of the test was not good because the scientists could not see any big changes between these groups.
That means they did not see any improvement in free or total testosterone levels. There was no increase in muscle mass or any progress in strength.
Another test in 2019 took 46 men who did weight training to join a 10-week program. The men were split into groups: one on a normal amount of ecdysterone and another on a higher amount. The last group was given a fake substance with no effect.
This time, the results were good for ecdysterone because the two groups showed a lot of muscle growth. The group on the higher amount of ecdysterone showed more muscle growth than the normal group.
This showed that ecdysterone could help to build muscles. But later, the test was not accepted because there were some mistakes about how much ecdysterone the men took.
There are not many studies on how Turkesterone affects humans. But some researchers said it has clear benefits for people who want to build muscles and lose fat. On the other hand, its benefits for animals are more obvious and proven.
Turkesterone Benefits:
Better body shape
Bigger muscles
Less fat
More strength
Less stress
Better athletic performance
We don't know exactly how much Turkesterone can help you gain muscle or lose fat. But some people say it can give you about 10-12 pounds of lean muscle in 8 weeks. You can also expect to lift more weight and recover faster from workouts.
Is Turkesterone natural?
Turkesterone comes from plants, so experts say it is a natural compound. It is not like man-made hormones that change how your body works.
In fact, it has a lot of flavanoid, tannin, and triterpene that have good effects on your health.
But Turkesterone can also cause some side effects. And we need more research to know how much is safe and how it affects humans.
Turkesterone Side Effects
Turkesterone does not attach to the androgen receptor, so it does not cause the same side effects as steroids or SARMs. It does not mess up your hormones, blood pressure, or make women look more masculine.
It also does not damage your liver or kidneys, but Turkesterone can still cause some problems like:
Feeling dizzy
Feeling confused
Having stomach problems
Having memory problems
Having brain problems (because of the protective effect of estrogen)
Is Turkesterone a steroid?
Turkesterone is not made in labs, but from plants. It is an ecdysteroid that boosts protein synthesis instead of binding to androgen receptors like anabolic steroids. So you may wonder, is Turkesterone safe?
Well, the safety of Turkesterone is still unknown. We need more studies to clear up the doubts about its safety.
Turkesterone Before and After:
Turkesterone is becoming more popular as a performance-enhancing drug. Many people use it as a safer alternative to anabolic steroids. But Turkesterone before and after results are not the same for everyone.
For example, one user gained 9 pounds of muscle mass in 8 weeks of using Turkesterone. He said he started with 400mg/day and then increased it to 800mg/day after getting used to it. He also lost some fat around his belly. This made him look more muscular and hard without any water retention or fat.
Another user said that Turkesterone did not work for him at all. He said it was like a placebo effect with no change in muscle growth or strength.
Turkesterone Reviews:
There are different opinions about Turkesterone from users who have tried it.
Some of these reviews are
‘I was very skinny and gaining any weight was hard for me. Even though I did not feel stronger, I gained 7lbs of mass with Turkesterone. But now I think I have reached my limit because I don't see any more changes in my fitness’.
Another user says:
‘Turkesterone will make you happy if you don't expect too much from it. It is like a beginner PED that may or may not help. If you have used real steroids before, this one will not impress you much. But if you want some decent pumps and fullness, you can try it.
One consumer added:
I think Turkesterone is a waste of time and money. Sometimes you may feel something happening but then your body gets used to it. I tried changing my doses but nothing worked. So I think it's just hype and nothing else!
Turkesterone Dosage:
There is no specific dose for Turkesterone. But since up to 800mg a day of ecdysterone is safe for your health, we can assume the same for Turkesterone dose.
Some users say that Turkesterone can upset your stomach if you take it without food. So, it's better to split your daily dose and take it with your meals. You can also use them as pre and post-workout supplements!
Turkesterone Cycle:
A normal Turkesterone Cycle lasts for 8 to 10 weeks and experts say you should not use it longer than that. Also, since it is safe for women, they can use it for 6 weeks to gain some size without looking masculine.
The good thing is that it does not affect your natural testosterone production in men, so you don't have to worry about low T levels. But its effects start to fade after 8-12 weeks, so you need to follow some cycle rules.
Is Turkesterone worth it?
Turkesterone is a natural compound found in plants such as Ajuga turkestanica, which is native to Central Asia. Click Here to See Prices
The supplement is often marketed as a natural alternative to illegal steroids, with claims that it can help increase muscle mass, strength, and endurance. It is also claimed to have other potential health benefits, including improved heart health, reduced inflammation, and increased fat burning.
Turkesterone is a type of ecdysteroid, a hormone-like compound found in plants and insects.
Ecdysteroids have been shown to have various benefits, such as improving insulin sensitivity, reducing inflammation, and promoting muscle growth.
Turkesterone, in particular, has gained popularity among athletes and bodybuilders because of its ability to enhance physical performance and build muscle mass naturally.
How does Turkesterone work?
Turkesterone is a compound found in Ajuga turkestanica, a plant native to Central Asia.
The plant has been used in traditional medicine for centuries to treat various ailments, including stomach problems, arthritis, and diabetes. It wasn't until recently that researchers discovered the potential of Turkesterone as a natural anabolic steroid.
Turkesterone works by increasing protein synthesis and nitrogen retention in muscle cells.
This process leads to increased muscle mass, strength, and endurance. Turkesterone also helps reduce cortisol levels, a hormone that can break down muscle tissue, leading to muscle loss.
Additionally, Turkesterone has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity, which can help in weight loss and muscle gain.
Benefits of Turkesterone Supplement
Turkesterone supplement has several potential benefits for athletes and bodybuilders.
One of the main benefits is its ability to increase muscle mass and strength.
Studies have shown that Turkesterone can help increase protein synthesis in the body, which is essential for muscle growth.
In addition to its muscle-building properties, Turkesterone supplement may also have other benefits.
# Turkesterone: What It Does and How It Works
Turkesterone is a supplement that has many benefits, such as:
## It Helps You Build Muscles and Get Stronger
Turkesterone can help you build muscles and get stronger by making your body use more protein to grow your muscles. Protein is the building block of muscles, and turkesterone helps your body use it better.
A study in the Journal of Medicinal Food showed that turkesterone helped rats grow more muscles and get stronger.
Another study in the International Journal of Experimental and Clinical Physiology and Biochemistry showed that turkesterone helped humans grow more muscles and get stronger.
## It Makes You More Fit and Energetic
Turkesterone can make you more fit and energetic by giving your muscles more energy to work harder and longer. Energy is what your muscles need to move and exercise, and turkesterone helps your body make more of it.
A study in the Journal of Medicinal Food showed that turkesterone helped rats run longer and faster.
Another study in the Journal of Plant Sciences showed that turkesterone helped mice run longer and feel less tired.
## It Speeds Up Your Recovery Time
Turkesterone can speed up your recovery time by protecting your muscles from damage and inflammation. Damage and inflammation are what make your muscles sore and weak after exercise, and turkesterone helps your body heal them faster.
A study in the Journal of Medicinal Food showed that turkesterone helped rats recover faster from muscle damage and inflammation.
Another study in the Journal of Plant Sciences showed that turkesterone helped mice recover faster from muscle damage and inflammation.
## It Controls Your Blood Sugar Levels
Turkesterone can control your blood sugar levels by lowering them when they are too high. High blood sugar levels can cause health problems, such as diabetes, and turkesterone helps your body keep them normal.
A study in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry showed that turkesterone helped mice lower their blood sugar levels.
## It Boosts Your Immune System
Turkesterone can boost your immune system by increasing the number of white blood cells in your body. White blood cells are what fight off infections and diseases, and turkesterone helps your body make more of them.
A study in the Journal of Medicinal Food showed that turkesterone helped rats increase their white blood cell production.
It may also help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, which can cause health problems.
# Turkesterone vs. Anabolic Steroids
Anabolic steroids are artificial hormones that copy the effects of testosterone, a hormone that helps you grow muscles and develop.
While anabolic steroids can help you build muscle mass, they have many side effects, such as:
- Acne
- Hair loss
- Liver damage
- Mood swings
- High blood pressure
- Low sperm count
- Gynecomastia (male breast growth)
Turkesterone, on the other hand, is a natural compound that has similar effects on muscle growth without the side effects of anabolic steroids.
How to Use Turkesterone Supplement for Muscle Growth
Turkesterone supplement is a natural product that comes from some plants that grow in Central Asia. It is a type of ecdysteroid, which is a compound that can help you build muscle and improve your performance.
Turkesterone supplement can be found in different forms, such as capsules, powders, and extracts. You should follow the directions on the label or ask your doctor before taking it.
The best dose of Turkesterone supplement is not clear yet, because there are not many studies on humans. But most brands suggest taking 200-500mg per day, split into smaller doses throughout the day.
What Can Turkesterone Supplement Do for You?
Turkesterone supplement has many benefits for people who work out regularly, lift weights, or compete in sports. Here are some of them:
- It can help you gain muscle mass and strength by increasing protein synthesis and nitrogen retention in your muscles.
- It can help you burn fat and improve your body composition by reducing cortisol levels and improving insulin sensitivity.
- It can help you perform better and recover faster by increasing energy production and reducing inflammation.
- It can help you maintain healthy testosterone levels by having a similar structure to testosterone but not binding to the same receptors.
Turkesterone supplement is different from anabolic steroids or testosterone because it is natural and does not have side effects. It may have similar effects on muscle growth but without the risks.
Some people who have used Turkesterone supplement have reported positive results on their muscle mass, strength, endurance, and recovery time. Here are some examples:
Bodybuilding
Bodybuilders who have used Turkesterone supplement have reported an increase in muscle mass and strength. Some have also reported a decrease in body fat percentage. However, you should also eat well and exercise regularly to get the best results.
Endurance Athletes
Endurance athletes who have used Turkesterone supplement have reported an increase in endurance and a decrease in fatigue. This can help you perform better in long-distance events like marathons and triathlons.
General Fitness Enthusiasts
General fitness enthusiasts who have used Turkesterone supplement have reported an increase in strength and endurance. They have also reported faster recovery times after workouts.
However, you should remember that results may vary from person to person, and more research is needed to confirm how effective Turkesterone supplement is.
Are There Any Risks of Taking Turkesterone Supplement?
Turkesterone supplement is generally safe for most people when taken in recommended doses. However, some people may experience some minor side effects like digestive issues, headaches, or insomnia.
If you have any side effects, you should lower your dose or stop taking the supplement. You should also talk to your doctor before taking Turkesterone supplement if you have any medical conditions or take any medications.
In summary, Turkesterone supplement is a natural plant compound that may help you build muscle and improve your performance naturally. Click here to buy Turkesterone online
Turkesterone FAQs
Q1: Is Turkesterone legal?
A: Yes, Turkesterone is legal and not a controlled substance in most countries.
Q2: Does Turkesterone have any side effects?
A: Turkesterone is generally safe and does not have any reported side effects. However, you should follow the recommended dosage and consult with your doctor if you have any concerns.
Q3: Can Turkesterone be taken with other supplements?
A: Yes, Turkesterone can be taken with other supplements. However, you should make sure that there are no interactions between Turkesterone and any other supplements you may be taking.
Q4: Can Turkesterone be used by women?
A: Yes, Turkesterone can be used by women. However, you should consult with your doctor before taking any supplement.
Q5: Can turkesterone help with weight loss?
A: There is no scientific evidence to suggest that turkesterone can help with weight loss.
Q6: How long does it take to see results from turkesterone?
A: Results may vary, but some people have reported seeing results within a few weeks of taking turkesterone.