Two-Wheeler Insurance vs Car Insurance: Understanding the Key Differences

Coverage

The coverage provided by two-wheeler insurance and car insurance also differs. While car insurance automatically covers passengers in the event of an accident, two-wheeler insurance requires additional coverage for pillion riders. This coverage, known as guest passenger liability insurance, is applicable only if the rider is not at fault for the injuries sustained by the pillion rider.

Moreover, motorcycles are typically considered as single-person modes of transportation. As a result, Personal Accident cover may not be automatically included in two-wheeler insurance policies. However, it is highly recommended for motorcycle owners to prioritise getting PA coverage due to the increased risk of injuries compared to car occupants.

To understand this better, let's consider an analogy. Think of your vehicle as a ship on a stormy sea. Car insurance acts as a lifeboat that ensures everyone on board is protected in case of an accident. On the other hand, two-wheeler insurance functions more like a life jacket that only covers the rider by default. Additional measures need to be taken to protect any passengers on the motorcycle.