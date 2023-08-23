Types of Collateral to Use to Apply For a Business Loan and 5 Good Reasons To Do So

Capital fuels all businesses, whether big or small, which is why many apply for a business loan when reserves run low. These funds can help support a company's various needs, including but not limited to:

Renovation

Expansion

Stocking inventory

Financing payroll

Working capital

Marketing and advertising

Purchasing a new workspace

Buying needed machinery or software

However, accessing a big-ticket business loan isn't easy or always possible. In some cases, the eligibility criteria of lenders may be too stringent for you to qualify for financing. Lenders scrutinise not only the business, but also your personal financial standing as an MSME owner.

If either is lacking in any way, you may not get the capital you need. Having a low credit score or a new business that hasn’t been in existence for too long can also be a disadvantage. Thankfully, you can provide collateral to get needed business financing.

Read on to learn why collateral can be useful when you apply for a business loan and the various types accepted in India.

Benefits of Collateral When Applying For Business Loans

Here are 5 reasons why providing collateral as security for your business loan can actually have a positive impact.

1. Helps Bring Down Systemic Risk

Collateral, or the assets you attach as security for financing, helps in reducing the overall risk related to lending funds. Lenders possess the legal right to sell your pledged collateral in case you are unable to repay a business loan.

This is beneficial for both the lender and the borrower. This is because lenders do not have to worry about losses since they can sell your collateral and claim their dues. Also, it eliminates the need to penalise the borrower for defaulting on the loan.

2. Lowers Interest Rates

When you apply for business loan with certain assets as collateral, the lenders perceive you as a safer borrower. This can help you negotiate for more favourable lending terms, including a lower interest rate.

Most of the time, lenders are known to offer competitive interest rates on loans if you offer collateral.

3. Allows Disbursal of Higher Amounts

Based on the value of the collateral, you can access higher loan amounts. With the collateral serving as a guarantee, lenders like banks and NBFCs are able to account for risk and loosen their purse strings.

Thus, financial institutions do not hesitate to approve business loans of higher amounts when collateral is involved. This can help you grow your business with ease. However, keep in mind that lenders offer loans up to 80% of the value of the collateral.

4. Simplifies Access to Capital

The most important role of getting a business loan with collateral is that it increases your credibility. After all, business revenue is rarely considered stable as it depends on market whims. This is why lenders may hesitate to provide large loans without collateral.

Collateral-backed applications are a win-win situation for both lenders and businesses, streamlining your access to capital.

5. Provides the Option of Loan Customisation

Businesses have different periods of growth and slumps. There are times when your revenue may be higher and other times that are leaner. To suit the different needs of various businesses, lenders can customise repayment to suit the business cycle.

Offering collateral allows you to get a customised business loan that allows you to repay as per your obligations and convenience. For instance, lenders may allow you to pay interest-only EMIs at the beginning of the repayment window or start your repayment only after a certain amount of time. This can help you greatly if your business is in the early or growth stage.

To take advantage of such customisations, remember to make use of the business loan EMI calculator . This tool will help you estimate your EMIs and get an idea of the amortisation schedule. Seeing the due dates of monthly instalments across the tenure will help you plan repayment better.

Types of Collateral you can use in Business Loan Applications

In case you are applying for a business loan to purchase stock, delivery vans, machinery or more, these assets may qualify as security. However, if you are not buying tangible assets with the loan amount, here are the various types of collateral you can offer.

1. Stock or raw materials

You can provide your company’s inventory as collateral, which includes raw materials or finished products. These may include electronics, leather goods or even cosmetics.

2. Vehicles

Fleets of cars, vans, trucks and other vehicles are another commonly used collateral for business funding. You can pledge both work-related and personal vehicles to secure the loan.

3. Equipment

Another type of collateral that you can use when you apply for a business loan is equipment or machinery. These include medical equipment, computer hardware and more.

4. Real Estate

You can also pledge your home or office, factory or warehouse, and even land as security for a business loan.

5. Accounts Receivables

You can offer your account receivables, which include invoices that are yet to be paid out to you, as collateral.

6. Investments and Savings

You can offer your investments in shares, mutual funds, fixed deposits, and more as collateral to the lender too.

Some lenders may also consider intangible assets, such as patents, as admissible collateral.

As you can see, collateral holds great importance when you apply for a business loan. It increases your chances of approval and allows you to negotiate for better terms. Also, you retain ownership of the collateral, thus benefiting from any rental or interest earnings, if applicable.

Ultimately, it is essential that you research and check the suitability of offering collateral for your unique situation. This way, you can achieve success and scale up your enterprise on your terms.