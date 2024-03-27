Ultimate Guide to Effective DIY Hair Treatments: Safety, Effectiveness, and Tips

New Delhi (India), March 27: Day in and day out we are exposed to the harsh effects of heat, dirt, and population, our hair takes years of abuse of products and conditions we place them in. These external variations impact the structure of our hair strands to a great extent.

As per a 2020 article from the International Journal of Trichology, when a hair strand is extended, the hair breaks at a point where the hair is the weakest. For weak hair, the hair treatment comes in for repair.