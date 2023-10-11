Understanding Hair Transplant Costs and How Long Transplanted Hair Lasts, Insights from Chennai's Expert at DermaClinix, Dr. Ariganesh Chandrasegaran

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 10: While hair loss is commonly associated with men, the issue of baldness, affecting both older and younger individuals, has become prevalent. Many explore home remedies and medications to combat this problem but often harbor misconceptions about the cost and procedure of hair transplant surgery, assuming it to be expensive with side effects and temporary results. Does this really happen? Let's learn from Chennai's well-known hair transplant expert...

Dr. Ariganesh Chandrasegaran stands as a prominent dermatologist and renowned hair transplant surgeon at DermaClinix Chennai, with a track record of over 15,000 successful hair transplant procedures for patients hailing from India and overseas. He points out that many individuals aspire to undergo a hair transplant, yet they are often held back by prevalent myths and misconceptions. Some believe it to be overly costly or painful, while others question the longevity of the transplanted hair. It's crucial to emphasize that a hair transplant is a fusion of technology and medical science, offering safety and effectiveness akin to other medical treatments.

First and foremost, it's crucial to understand the concept of a hair transplant. Dr. Ariganesh describes it as a surgical procedure designed to facilitate hair regrowth on a bald or thinning area of the scalp. Typically, hair is extracted from regions with dense growth, such as the back of the head or around the ears. Individuals experiencing hair loss often have specific areas of thinning or baldness, and these transplants address those areas.

As for the question of pain during a hair transplant, Dr. Ariganesh explains that the process involves administering local anesthesia to the patient. This keeps the person awake and aware during the transplant, but they do not experience discomfort or pain. The anesthesia ensures a pain-free experience throughout the procedure.

When it comes to the cost of a hair transplant, Dr. Ariganesh highlights several factors that influence the pricing. These factors include the number of hair grafts needed, which can range from 100 to 1,000 or more. Some clinics may also base their fees on the extent of the bald or thinning area. Additionally, the cost can vary based on the technology used and the expertise of the surgeon. Newer technologies and highly experienced surgeons may command slightly higher fees. The quality of the equipment and instruments used also plays a role; for instance, the type of punch tool used for hair extraction can vary significantly in price. Despite these variables, hair transplant procedures are generally affordable. In the case of our clinic, prices range from a minimum of 50,000 to a maximum of 10 lakh rupees, and in many places, it can be even more budget-friendly.

Concerning the longevity of transplanted hair, Dr. Ariganesh clarifies that since the procedure relocates hair from one part of the head to another, it doesn't involve attaching artificial hair to the scalp. The transplanted hair continues to grow naturally, just like regular hair, and can last for many years, often enduring a lifetime.

To explore more, please visit https://www.hairtransplantchennai.org/