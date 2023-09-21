Understanding the Convenience of Gold Loan Online Services

Digitisation has brought along a lot of changes, which have greatly affected the financial sector. As the world continues to witness technological innovations and advancements, its impacts are visible even in niche areas like personal finance. Even getting a loan has become much more convenient.
You might assume that digitising loans where you are required to submit your assets as collateral, like gold loans, might be difficult. However, these have become more convenient and hassle-free. Let us discover the ways in which getting a gold loan online has made borrowing money easier.
Here are some benefits of getting a gold loan online rather than offline.
When applying for a gold loan, it is essential to look at the various offers available before selecting one. This can be done quite easily online. You can even compare two products and check the different interest rates and other loan terms multiple lenders have to offer. Choose a lender only after conducting thorough research to get a loan which is favourable to you. This can become really difficult offline, as you would have to visit various branch offices to gather the information you need to compare the offers.
After comparing and selecting the ideal lender, it is now time for you to plan your finances. Budgeting is an essential part of the process when looking to borrow money. An easy way to estimate the overall cost of your loan and the monthly instalments you will be required to pay is to use a gold loan EMI calculator. This tool can also be used to compare offers and plan your finances accordingly.
With all the foreground work done, it is now time to actually start the application process. Applying for a loan online allows you to avoid the hassle of handling multiple documents and their photocopies. In case of an offline application, you could be asked to schedule a new appointment and restart the process if you were to forget any document. However, this is not the case with an online application, as all you need to do is scan the required documents and upload them for verification. You can apply for a gold loan online anywhere and at any time. Furthermore, as the process is digitised, the verification process is faster compared to the manual methods utilised in the offline procedure.
In the offline process of applying for a gold loan, you are required to bring the gold you would like to pledge to the bank yourself. This can be risky and your asset can be stolen. In an effort to make the service more convenient, some lenders now offer doorstep services. Under this, once you have applied for the loan online, officials will arrive at your doorstep to check the quality of your gold and take it with them as a mortgage. The gold is usually carried by the authorities with additional security provisions in special carriers and placed in the lockers safely.
The doorstep service makes submitting your collateral convenient and safe. The transport facility ensures that your gold reaches the bank without any incidents of theft or damage. In addition to this, lenders usually also offer free insurance for your mortgaged gold. Herein, if your gold is stolen or damaged while in the loan provider’s possession, you are liable to get up to 100% compensation as per the gold’s current market value.
As the loan application process is digitised and not manual when applying online, the processing is faster. Thus, it is possible that your loan amount will be disbursed almost instantly. Once the gold submitted by you has been verified and locked, the loan is sanctioned and sent to your account within a few hours. The amount is transferred to your bank account directly, making the process faster.
In recent years, online gold loans have gained popularity due to their convenience and security. These have become a great way to instantly obtain huge amounts of money at low interest rates. And as the product continues to evolve, multiple new mechanisms have been introduced to reduce any chance of a loophole in the security of your assets. These include digital identity verification and biometric authentication.
For a hassle-free and comfortable loan application process, applying for a gold loan online is a great option. Additionally, EMI tools like the gold loan calculator make it simpler to budget, which is a crucial step in getting a loan. So, go and explore the variety of options available to you, compare, choose, and apply for the loan you want, all from the comfort of your home, with the help of an online gold loan.