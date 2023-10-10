UNIABROAD Ventures Boldly: 60 Franchises to Dot the Globe by 2025

UNIABROAD stands as a frontrunner in delivering unmatched international education services. With its headquarters in London and additional presence in the USA, Poland, Singapore, France, and Dubai, UNIABROAD has established itself as a notable player in the field. Despite being a bootstrapped enterprise, it has achieved remarkable growth in just four years, expanding its footprint to encompass 10 cities in India. The company benefits from invaluable support from esteemed advisors including the Department of Business Trade UK, London & Partners, Innovate UK Edge, Be the Businesses, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce, Indo-France Chamber of Commerce, Ireland India Council, and Indian Chamber of Commerce USA, among others. In the last 12 months alone, UNIABROAD has made a significant impact by assisting over 3,000 students in their pursuit of international education.

With an unwavering commitment to integrating technology seamlessly into students' lives, UNIABROAD has become a beacon of excellence in the industry. At the heart of UNIABROAD's success lies a dynamic team of young talents, dedicated to assisting students in every step of their educational journey. This commitment to personalized guidance and support students even in their study destination with a dedicated post-admission support team sets UNIABROAD apart in the competitive landscape.

The new franchises will be strategically located across key regions, covering South East Asia, South Asia, East Asia, West Asia, Central Asia, East Africa, West Africa, Northern Africa, Middle Africa, Southern Africa, Middle East, South America and PAN India. Moreover, UNIABROAD is set to operate on more than 10 distinct revenue models. This ambitious expansion plan will not only facilitate local access to UNIABROAD's comprehensive services but will also create numerous global work opportunities for both current and future employees.

If this dynamic company interests you, click on the link to register https://uniabroad.io/franchise/register

UNAIBROAD’s website: https://uniabroad.io/

You can also alternatively email them at franchisee@uniabroad.co.in

Furthermore, they have solidified partnerships with over 300 prestigious universities spanning the United Kingdom, United States, France, Germany, Spain, Ireland and others. In a bid to support higher education on a broader scale, UNIABROAD is projecting a substantial increase in contracts with prestigious universities, aiming to secure over 500 new partnerships within the next 12 months. This expansion will further solidify UNIABROAD's position as a trusted partner in education worldwide.

UNIABROAD also provides services to all universities in 20 countries including public universities by helping them with scholarship options and charging minimal service fees to students. With this move, UNIABROAD aims to alleviate financial burdens and ensure that every student can access the support they need without disappointment.

Commenting on this significant milestone, Mr Vikas Murulidhara the founder and CEO of UNIABROAD stated, "Our expansion plan reflects our unwavering dedication to providing top-notch services integrating technology to ease student’s journey worldwide. By establishing new franchises and partnerships, we aim to be a beacon of support for students in every corner of the globe."

As UNIABROAD charts this ambitious course, the company remains committed to empowering students globally through technology-driven solutions. This expansion not only signifies a new chapter in UNIABROAD's journey but also heralds a brighter future for students around the world.