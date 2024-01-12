Unleashing Financial Potential: Mastering the Art of Leveraging Securities for Liquidity

New Delhi (India), January 11: In the intricate tapestry of personal finance, the strategic use of assets holds the key to unlocking unparalleled liquidity. While traditional loans often dance with interest rates and stringent terms, a lesser-explored avenue, known as 'Loan Against Securities' (LAS), emerges as a symphony of financial prowess. This article embarks on a journey to demystify the nuances of availing loans against securities, illuminating the path to financial fluidity.
In the realm of LAS, assets such as stocks, bonds, or mutual fund units metamorphose into powerful leverage tools. The very essence lies in utilizing these securities as a collateral, providing a unique avenue where one's investment portfolio becomes the gateway to substantial liquidity.
Unlike conventional loans that may strain your creditworthiness, LAS operates on a distinct paradigm. By pledging securities as collateral, borrowers not only secure favorable interest rates but also mitigate the risk associated with unsecured borrowing. It's a strategic dance of risk and reward, where the borrower retains ownership of the assets while accessing immediate liquidity.
Not all securities waltz onto the LAS stage. Typically, blue-chip stocks, government bonds, and high-rated mutual fund units take center stage. The eligibility criteria create a curated list, ensuring a harmonious blend of liquidity and stability for both borrower and lender. Further, there are limits on LAS in Equity and Fixed Income as specified by the lending authority. Therefore, for example, if an investor has a 1 cr portfolio in Equity, upto 45% only is allowed as a Loan facility with an interest rate of 9% on the amount of loan drawn and for a proportionate period only.
The loan amount isn't arbitrary, it's a well-calibrated dance. Loan eligibility is intricately linked to the market value of pledged securities, ensuring that borrowers tap into a substantial pool of liquidity while maintaining a prudent loan-to-value ratio.
In the realm of LAS, efficiency is paramount. The application process is often a well-choreographed sequence, with minimal documentation and swift approval timelines. The focus is on expeditious access to liquidity, ensuring that financial needs are met with precision.
The strategic use of LAS isn't merely about accessing liquidity; it's about orchestrating tax efficiency. Interest paid on LAS is often tax-deductible, creating a sonnet of savings for astute borrowers.
The below illustration shows a comparison of Education loan vs LAS in Securities
Assuming an education loan of Rs 40,00,000 is taken and a LAS of Rs 40,00,000 is taken.
With interest rates and tax saving benefits education loan is favourable, since the investor can offset the complete interest paid as a tax deduction benefit under Sec 80C
LAS allows borrowers to retain ownership of securities, ensuring that their investment portfolios continue to dance with market fluctuations. It's a delicate balance, preserving wealth while accessing the liquidity needed to meet financial objectives.
In the grand opera of personal finance, Loan Against Securities emerges as a virtuoso performance, combining the liquidity of assets with the stability of collateral. As we reflect on the intricate choreography of LAS, it becomes evident that this financial instrument isn't just a loan, it's a symphony of financial empowerment. The numbers may quantify the liquidity accessed, but the true crescendo lies in the strategic dance of assets and financial acumen. Embrace the art of leveraging securities, and let your financial orchestra play the symphony of liquidity and wealth preservation.
Article Authored By- Dilshad Billimoria, Founder, Managing Director and Chief Financial Planner at Dilzer Consultants Pvt Ltd, Dilzer Consultants Pvt Ltd