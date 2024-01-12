Unleashing Financial Potential: Mastering the Art of Leveraging Securities for Liquidity

The strategic use of LAS isn't merely about accessing liquidity; it's about orchestrating tax efficiency. Interest paid on LAS is often tax-deductible, creating a sonnet of savings for astute borrowers.

The below illustration shows a comparison of Education loan vs LAS in Securities

Assuming an education loan of Rs 40,00,000 is taken and a LAS of Rs 40,00,000 is taken.

With interest rates and tax saving benefits education loan is favourable, since the investor can offset the complete interest paid as a tax deduction benefit under Sec 80C