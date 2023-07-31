Unlocking the Secrets to Optimal Liver Health

World Hepatitis Day 28th July 2023
India, 31st July, 2023: In 2010, The World Health Organization made World Hepatitis Day one of only four official disease specific world health days, to be celebrated each year on 28th July. Millions of people across the world now take part in World Hepatitis Day, to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and to call for access to treatment, better prevention programs and government action.
This year WHO theme is “One Life One Liver”
‘Hepatitis means inflammation of liver, Viral hepatitis is caused by A, B, C, D & E viruses predominantly. A & E spread by contaminated food and water . Whereas Hepatitis B and C viruses are transmitted by infected blood, body fluids and blood products.
Hepatitis B virus infection is very common public health problem. About 500 million people are chronically infected with Hepatitis B virus and in India 5 out of 100 people harbour Hepatitis B without their knowledge. Similarly 1-2% of population are having silent Hepatitis C infection, now showing downward trend .
Unfortunately, these virus infection are detected late & this results in major liver related health problems including significant loss of quality of life and sometimes death.
Commonly, Hepatitis B and C infections are transmitted by infected needle sharing through injections and interventions with unsterilized techniques and infected blood. Hepatitis B, the chances of transmission is about 30% from infected needle stick injury & it is 100 times more transmissible than HIV.
These infections are detected & diagnosed on routine, anti-natal & health checkups besides screening the blood prior to transfusions, procedures & surgeries & by creating public health awareness.
When to suspect Hepatitis?
If someone is suffering from generalized weakness, jaundice, leg swelling, stomach swelling, disturbed sleep rhythm, drowsiness, blood vomiting, black motion, decreased urine output.
Sometimes, in the beginning hepatitis may not have much symptoms except for mild liver function test (blood) abnormality & HBsAg & HCV Antibody positivity.
When to get tested?
If you have undergone medical or dental treatment with unsterile instruments.
If you received blood transfusion from infected person.
If mother has Hepatitis B or C infection in the blood during pregnancy
Drug addicts using IV needles
Patients prior to steroid, chemotherapy & undergoing dialysis
People travelling abroad
Compounding all, Hepatitis is a silent disease with serious consequences, therefore it is important to create awareness about the causes, its symptoms and the preventive measure and treatment. Good news is that hepatitis B is preventable by taking universal precautions and vaccination & hepatitis C can be cured with 3 months oral tablet. Along with Preventive measure, it is necessary to have appropriate nutrition to protect liver from harmful effects of Hepatitis. Essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals play crucial roles in supporting liver function and protecting it from oxidative stress. Hepatoprotectant having antioxidant property help to protect Liver.
Maintaining healthy lifestyle such as balanced diet, exercising, avoiding toxins and alcohol usage will help in keeping the liver healthy.