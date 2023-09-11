Unveil Your Festive Glow with e'clat Superior's New Skincare Kit 'Festive Glitz'

The most celebratory time of the year, the festive season has already knocked on our doors. However, the long hours of celebration, indulgence in sweets and exposure to pollution can wreak havoc on one's skin. Thus, the importance of good skincare cannot be overstated. Proper skin care ensures that the skin remains radiant, healthy, and resilient amidst these challenges. Moreover, with frequent social interactions and photographs being taken, everyone wants to look their best. A diligent skincare routine helps prevent breakouts, maintain hydration, and ensure a natural glow. In essence, good skincare during the festive season not only upholds one's aesthetic appeal but also supports overall skin health and well-being. Owing to this, e'clat Superior, the premium skincare brand launched its all-new skincare kit, Festive Glitz at just INR 2,500/-.

The Festive Glitz skincare kit by e'clat Superior consists of an enzyme peel, a face wash, three different serums out of which customer can choose any two that best suit their requirements, a toner and a night cream. Now let us dive into the specifications of each of these products and how will these make your skin look radiant this festive season:

e'clat Superior Green Peel Enzyme Peel Advance Treatment

Exfoliation does not get enough credit for the smooth and radiant skin it gives. The removal of the top layer of dead skin reveals the fresh-healthy skin below and enzyme peels are perfect because they do so without leaving the face red. e'clat Superior Green Enzyme Peel is formulated with many fruit enzymes like pumpkin and olives that have a thick texture with grainy particles. The ingredients include Potassium Hydroxide, Olive Extracts, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Jojoba Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Phenoxyethanol, and Aqua. Hence, the absence of AHA and BHA makes it perfect for sensitive skin.

e'clat Superior Glutathione Face wash

The skin’s natural glow becomes pretty hard to maintain with the tight festive schedule and pollution. However, to maintain that youthful look, e'clat Superior Glutathione Face wash is perfect. With the unique blend of powerhouse ingredients, including Glutathione, Vitamin C, Niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Panthenol (Vitamin B5), and AHA, e'clat Superior Glutathione Face wash becomes the key to unlocking the skin’s true potential.

e'clat Superior Vitamin C Serum

To brighten that skin tone and nourish it, serums are the perfect product. Incorporating the goodness of Vitamin C, the e'clat Superior Vitamin C Serum is enriched with oranges, antioxidants, and natural botanicals. It aims to firm the skin, reduce pigmentation, and improve overall skin luminosity, making it a luxurious addition to the skincare regimen. The amalgamation of ingredients includes Vitamin C, Hyaluronic acid 1%, Ferulic acid 0.8%, Vitamin E 0.8%, and Olive leaf extract 1%.

e’clat Superior Retinol 0.8% Serum

For fine lines, wrinkles and even skin tone this rich moist soothing serum is formulated with a mix of antioxidants and natural ingredients that provide deep hydration and produce skin cells that help exfoliate skin and produce collagen. It is a perfect blend for those with sensitive skin. Its lightweight texture absorbs quickly, leaving the skin plump and hydrated. The ingredients used in the making of this are Retinol 0.8%, Vitamin E 2.0%, Hyaluronic Acid 1% and Ferulic Acid 0.8%.

e'clat Superior Day Defence Sun + Pollution Protection Sunscreen Serum

The e'clat Superior Day Defence Serum blends potent components such as City Stem, Vitamin E, D-Panthenol, and Ferulic acid. This formula shields the skin from environmental damage, city pollution, and harmful UV exposure. It not only brightens the skin and diminishes dark spots but also promotes an even skin tone, giving a glowing and confident appearance. Additionally, it intensively hydrates and ensures that the skin retains moisture, leaving it soft and moistened. Above all, it fortifies the skin's barrier, ensuring a robust and healthy look for all your outdoor shopping days.

e’clat Superior Glow Tonic Exfoliating Facial Toner

E'clat Glow Tonic is a mild exfoliating toner designed to enhance skin radiance by eliminating dead skin cells, promoting a brighter complexion, and enhancing overall skin quality. Formulated with Glycolic Acid and Lactic Acid, both alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs), it facilitates skin exfoliation while offering protection against damage, pore tightening, hydration, soothing properties, and a reduction in redness and irritation.

e'clat Superior Intensive Night Repair Cream

The e'clat Superior intensive repair night cream is formulated to work its magic while you sleep, deeply repairing and nourishing your skin. It combines botanicals, vitamins, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and probiotics to promote illumination, lifting, and hydration. Moreover, it is suitable for each of the skin types. So, after those extended festival celebrations, you can pamper your skin with e'clat Superior products and conclude your evening by applying this night repair cream.

As the festive season graces us with its presence, our skin demands extra attention and care. The e'clat Superior ‘Festive Glitz’ skincare kit brings together a harmonious blend of nature and science, offering products that ensure a radiant glow amidst hectic celebrations. With a range of carefully curated products, from exfoliation to deep repair, this kit promises to keep your skin at its best. In a time of celebration and joy, let your skin radiate confidence, beauty, and health. Embrace the festivities with e'clat Superior, and let your skin shine as brightly as your spirit.