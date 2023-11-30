Unveiling Lost Treasure - A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

New Delhi (India), November 29: Nestled amidst the lush landscapes of Karbi Anglong, one of the only two hill districts in the state of Assam, Radiant Northeast India Co., is a family-owned and operated Alcobev business that embodies the Assamese term “Lahe Lahe” roughly translating to “Whats the hurry take it easy”.

From a humble beginning as a liquor retail shop owner, Mr. Dani Chand steered the company to become a premier manufacturer of quality alcoholic beverages in Northeast India. The Chairman humbly acknowledges "Our growth is a testament to our team's dedication and the unwavering support of our patrons". Mr. Dani Chand, who built the company from scratch, has involved his children in the business and has given them the opportunity to shape its future.

Founded in 2006 on the ethos of excellence, innovation, and legacy, Raizel Circle by Vicky Chand the eldest son embodies the very same commitment to redefine the landscape of spirits with products that resonate across generations. Vicky Chand, can be considered as a visionary scion and his global odyssey across India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Scotland has provided him the canvas for innovative creations, blending tradition with a modern twist.