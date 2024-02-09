Using Technology for Social Good: Raktim Singh's journey as Thought Leader

New Delhi (India), February 9: Raktim Singh's life narrative is characterized by curiosity, tenacity, and a profound yearning to impart wisdom, from his early days of schooling in Gonda to his present distinguished position as an authority on FinTech, digital transformation, and AI.

Overcoming self-doubt with a nudge:

Despite his inherent curiosity and love for exploring new horizons, Raktim's childhood was filled with struggles, self-doubt, and insecurity. As per him, in all exams, he used to fear that he would fail, though almost always he was the city topper in those exams.

In that pre-internet era, he always used to put effort into reading whichever physical newspaper was available in his GONDA city. Also, he participated in all the events organized in his native city.

During one of those events, he participated in one extempore speech and won first prize.

This unexpected win sparked a realization - public speaking, which some find daunting, was not just comfortable for him; it was exhilarating.

From insecure, hesitant speaker to Thought Leader:

However, limitations rooted in childhood struggles and small-town upbringing kept him from pursuing this newfound passion. He says despite knowing many technical subjects, he used to hesitate to speak at various events as somewhere, at the back of his mind, childhood insecurities used to play vividly.

Raktim, with his insatiable appetite for reading and his natural talent for simplifying complex ideas, led him to write. His first book 'Driving Digital Transformation,' became an Amazon bestseller, selling in over 20 countries. He got a lot of appreciation for simplifying the complex subject of digital transformation in this book.

This led him to an invitation to speak at one TEDx event.

His renowned TEDx talk, "Digital Transformation Common Man," was viewed globally and was highly regarded for its straightforward explanation of numerous complex topics, including artificial intelligence, big data, cloud computing, and the Internet of things, through everyday examples.

Readers of his book and viewers of his TEDx talk appreciated his ability to articulate complex topics with simplicity and explain the technical topics with examples, which they could relate to.

Raktim read books on diverse topics, from finance, marketing, anthropology, technology, philosophy, entrepreneurship, and leadership to teamwork.

He believes reading about various topics has helped him create a holistic and balanced view of different issues.

He has a library of around 800 books and reads about 2-3 books each month. As per him, humans have a unique advantage over other species through language, the printing press, and books; our ancestors and people across the globe had put their thoughts in books, and that knowledge is preserved now. One need not start from scratch, but by reading, one can gain a lot of wisdom and enrich his overall knowledge.

Bridging the knowledge gap:

Raktim's influence extends beyond the realm of the corporate world. Responding to audience demand, he published the Hindi translation of his book "Driving Digital Transformation."

In addition, his articles have appeared in publications of national and international caliber, including Fortune India, Hindustan Times, Outlook India, US Times Now, and International Business Times, among others, that appeal to a wide range of readers.

Raktim displays expertise in simplifying complex technical subjects for the benefit of non-specialists by thoroughly explaining their intricacies. His proficiency is evident on his website, www.raktimsingh.com, where he has authored more than one hundred articles covering a wide range of topics, including personal transformation, financial inclusion, FinTech, WEB3.0, CBDC, GEN AI, Soft Skills, and Agile.

Raktim, a renowned orator, and prolific writer on these topics, is convinced of the equal efficacy of written and auditory communication. His works have been featured at conferences, international universities, and industry events, such as those organized by NIBM (National Institute of Bank Management), Dell, Siemens, PES University, Chandigarh University, IEEEVIT, and PES University.

When speaking, he believes that one should be capable of communicating their thought process in a way that the audience can understand. This must be achieved by simplifying complex subjects and providing pertinent examples for the audience.

According to him, to deliver an effective speech, one must devote considerable time and energy to understanding the audience, as they invest their valuable time listening to one speak. The audience should have gained something of value from your presentation. In his opinion, a good speaker and thought leader should be capable of explaining their concepts concisely using relatable examples.

Guiding a tech-savvy future:

The guiding principle of Raktim is that technology ought to function as an agent of positive social change. He envisions himself as a torchbearer, empowering individuals and societies with the knowledge they need to navigate the technological landscape.

With his profound understanding of macroeconomic and microeconomic elements and ability to explain complex topics, he establishes himself as an impeccable mentor in a world progressively dominated by technology.

As he asserts, technology has become prevalent in all sectors, necessitating the education of all members of society regarding the application of diverse technical concepts across multiple industries. He advocates for digital inclusion and believes that a lack of digital literacy causes the digital divide; therefore, we must develop and implement strategies that promote digital inclusion.

Raktim, in reflection of his mission and vision, envisions a societal structure wherein technology operates in a manner that promotes the common good. With an unwavering belief in technology's revolutionary potential and a steadfast dedication to fostering financial inclusion, his objective is to distribute knowledge. He believes "technology should assist us in our pursuit of social good."

Reaching new heights:

His ambition is to contribute his perspectives to influential global forums such as the World Economic Forum, where he can utilize his message to initiate well-informed dialogues concerning the impact of technology on diverse aspects of life.

Raktim's story explores the transformative capacity of knowledge and individual achievement. His dedication to social good and aptitude for clarifying intricate subjects render him an invaluable resource in pursuing a future characterized by increased knowledge and agency.

To learn more about Raktim and Read his articles, visit his website:

https://www.raktimsingh.com/