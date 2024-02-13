JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebrandspotsponsored

Valentine's Day 2024 - Jewellery Collection – ‘’LAB GROWN DIAMONDS’’ from crash.club by C. Krishniah Chetty Group Of Jewellers

Last Updated 13 February 2024, 12:45 IST

Follow Us

The diamond chain pendant with a rhino pendant is a beautifully crafted and eye-catching piece of jewellery that combines the elegance of diamonds with a touch of wildlife-inspired design. The pendant, in this case, features a rhinoceros (rhino) motif, which adds a symbolic and stylish element to the necklace.Only at Rs. 97,410/-.

Product Link - https://crash.club/products/diamond-dangle-neckchain-3

This ring crash.club Lab Grown Diamonds exudes timeless elegance, making it the perfect symbol of your lasting bond. Crafted with precision and care, the round brilliant cut diamond at its centre captures and reflects light, creating a mesmerizing display of radiance.Only at Rs. 2,50,360/-.

Product Link-https://crash.club/products/laboratory-grown-younger-diamond-ring-3

This ring from crash.club Lab Grown Diamonds exudes classic elegance, symbolizing your lasting connection. Carefully crafted to perfection, the central diamond sparkles, creating a captivating display of light. It's a timeless representation of your enduring love and commitment.Only at Rs. 1,47,080/-.

Product Link - https://crash.club/products/laboratory-grown-younger-diamond-ring-2

A captivating blend of radiance and style. Designed to capture attention and leave a lasting impression, these earrings from crash.club Lab Grown Diamonds are the epitome of timeless beauty.Only at Rs.9,97,390/-.

Product Link - https://crash.club/products/dazzlers-drops-diamond-earring 

Visit Website: www.crash.club

This article is part of a featured content programme.
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 February 2024, 12:45 IST)
crash.clubcrash.club by CKCC. Krishniah Chetty Group Of JewellersCKC Group Of JewellersC. Krishniah Chetty

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT