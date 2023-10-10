Value of 1999 Quarter Coins: Is It Worth Money?

New Delhi (India), October 10: The highly anticipated 50 State Quarters program launched in 1999, ushering in a new era of renewed interest in coin collecting across America. The first release in the series was the 1999 Delaware quarter, bearing a striking depiction of Caesar Rodney riding to the historic July 4, 1776 independence vote. While most 1999 quarters only carry a small premium, certain specimens and mint errors make specific coins much more valuable to collectors and dealers.
In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore the history behind the state quarters series, identify what key markers to look for when searching rolls or albums, provide value estimates for coins based on grade and mint mark, suggest methods for locating scarce examples still circulating today, and offer an outlook on the future market for 1999 quarters. Gaining in-depth knowledge of the minting details, composition, and relative rarity provides the essential context for recognizing and assessing the most valuable state quarters from this important inaugural release.
The 50 State Quarters program spanned 1999-2008 and minted unique quarter designs honoring each of the 50 U.S. states. The ambitious program aimed to generate renewed public interest in coin collecting while showcasing individual states. The U.S. Mint wildly succeeded, with the state quarters becoming a pop culture phenomenon that reinvigorated the hobby.
The series proved incredibly popular with casual collectors, children, and those new to the hobby. Large numbers of Americans collected the series for fun or as educational keepsakes. Total mintages for state quarters reached billions, though many were set aside in albums and collections rather than circulating.
The 50 State Quarters program succeeded in engaging the public far beyond traditional numismatists. Citizens who normally ignored coins suddenly sought each new release. Regional pride drove interest, as those living in or from a state wanted quarters bearing their home state design. The mass appeal created a renaissance for coin collecting in the United States.
The first coin released in the 50 State Quarters program was the 1999 Delaware quarter celebrating the “First State” Delaware. The coin depicts a dynamic scene of Caesar Rodney on horseback galloping to Philadelphia to cast his decisive vote for American independence on July 4, 1776.
Some key details of the 1999 Delaware quarter include:
· Dates: 1999
· Composition: Copper-nickel clad
· Weight: 5.67 grams
· Mints: Philadelphia (P), Denver (D), San Francisco (S)
· Obverse: Portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan
· Reverse: Caesar Rodney on horseback galloping to independence vote, by T. James Ferrell
· Total Mintage: About 1.13 billion coins across all mints
This was the first coin released in the 10-year 50 State Quarters program that ultimately honored all 50 states by 2008. The enthusiastic reception and fast sellouts of collector's sets made the 1999 Delaware issue an immediate hit with the public.
Since all standard 1999 quarters consist of the same clad copper-nickel composition, examining each coin’s mintage, condition, visual appeal, and errors/varieties is key to finding specimens that carry a premium value of coins. Here are the main areas to inspect when searching through 1999 quarters:
· Date and Mint Mark - Must show the 1999 date along with a P, D, or S mint mark for Philadelphia, Denver, or San Francisco respectively. Quarters showing a different date or no mint mark are normal strikes worth face value.
· Condition - Circulated 1999 quarters are plentiful, so examples grading AU or Mint State are preferred by collectors and carry a notable premium, especially for the “First Day of Issue” coins.
· Strike Quality - Well-struck examples with sharp, intricate details are most desirable. Weak, indistinct strikes are less preferred by collectors.
· Coloration - Some nicely toned 1999 quarters displaying light rainbow or gold colors are collectible. However, most collectors prefer brilliant white untoned examples. Avoid dark, dirty, or discolored quarters.
· Eye Appeal - Nice luster, no major bag marks or abrasions. A strong overall appearance can influence perceived value.
· Errors/Varieties - Quarters showing any minting defects like die breaks, double dies, clipped planchets, etc. have added value to collectors.
Quarters meeting these standards offer the most potential value. Heavily circulated, damaged, and unattractive coins should be spent instead of saved.
For relatively modern issues that saw massive production numbers like the 1999 quarters, condition is the primary determinant of collector value versus coins merely worth face value. Grading standards for modern coins are also less rigorous than vintage U.S. coinage:
· Proof (PR): Special mirrored fields and frosted designs. Made exclusively for collectors. Highly valued.
· Uncirculated Mint State (MS): No wear/damage, strong luster and eye appeal. Also called “Brilliant Uncirculated”. Carries a premium.
· Extremely Fine (XF or EF): Light wear on the highest design points but nearly pristine overall.
· Very Fine (VF): More noticeable wear across devices and some loss of finer details.
· Fine (F): Moderate wear with designs starting to flatten and merge together. Low value.
· Good (G): Heavy wear has flattened most details, though coin remains identifiable. Worth face value.
Proof and Mint State coins have the highest collector worth, while circulated examples in Good-Fine condition normally trade for just face value. This makes eye appeal and surface preservation extremely important.
As a general estimate, 1999 quarters in collectible condition have approximate values in the current market as follows:
· Circulated grades F-VF: Face value (25 cents)
· Uncirculated MS60 to MS63: $1 - $2
· Choice Uncirculated MS65 to MS67: $3 - $5
· Proof: $6 - $15+
However, certain subsets like the First Day of Issue coins and graded examples in PCGS/NGC holders may realize even stronger prices. Condition rarity is a major factor, with Gem quality pieces bringing high premiums.
While the condition carries the most weight, the mint mark should also be considered when determining 1999 quarter value:
· Philadelphia struck (P mint mark): Most plentiful at 613 million minted. Face value for circulated coins. Modest collector premium for Uncirculated.
· Denver struck (D mint mark): Middle mintage of 312 million. No extra value for circulated examples. Minor premium for UNC.
· San Francisco struck (S mint mark): Lowest mintage of the three at 110 million. Circulated coins worth face value. Largest premium for Uncirculated, around $2-3.
This means collectors should pay extra attention to high grade 1999-S quarters, followed by 1999-P and 1999-D examples in optimal grade. Yet clueless to condition, no date/mint stands out as rare or more valuable to collectors than another, here is the rarest and most valuable quarters worth money list you can check.
Although most 1999 quarters were struck within normal tolerances, some coins exhibit dramatic or subtle mint errors worth a premium to collectors:
· Off-center strikes - Also called broadstrikes. Design is significantly off-center and distorted. Rare in 1999 state quarters series.
· Double/multiple die impressions - Strong doubling of design elements from misaligned die errors. Most often seen on Washington’s profile.
· Die breaks - Raised lines or cracks through the coin surface, sometimes dramatic. Result of a damaged die.
· Rotated die errors - The coin design is rotated significantly clockwise or counterclockwise from proper alignment.
· Strike-through errors - Depression or raised bump on surface from foreign object stuck to die during striking.
· Clipped planchets - Incomplete blank cut short, seen as a straight or curved line missing from edge.
While fairly common on vintage U.S. coinage, major minting errors are quite scarce for 1999 state quarters. Yet collectors highly covet such errors. Even minor repunched mint marks and doubled die details warrant a small premium.
Despite the vast quantities produced across three mints in 1999, finding choice uncirculated or proof examples in circulation requires luck and perseverance. Here are some useful tips:
· Inspect all 1999 quarters closely from pocket change. Even clad examples are worth saving in pristine condition.
· Search patiently through quarter rolls from your bank. Nice uncirculated coins still come to light.
· Ask your bank to order unopened, uncirculated quarter rolls. These have not been searched and “picked through” as thoroughly for condition rarities.
· Check coin jars, old collections, and accumulations of quarters you acquire, as nice 1999 examples may hide within.
· Talk to other knowledgeable collectors to learn what 1999 quarters have been appearing in circulation locally.
· Attend coin shows and club meetings to network with dealers who may have pristine condition 1999 state quarters.
Searching circulation quarters today for traces of the 1999 Delaware issue takes time and dedication. But the opportunity to uncover a pristine Uncirculated or elusive mint error specimen persists for vigilant collectors.
The 1999 Delaware quarter holds esteemed place as the very first coin issued in the remarkably successful 50 State Quarters program. Strong collector demand for this inaugural release in Gem uncirculated condition and special first day of issue sets will persist.
However, with no great rarities or key dates and mintages in the hundreds of millions, most 1999 quarters hold only nominal value. Condition prices are tied primarily to copper and nickel spot prices rather than scarcity. Yet the novelty and historical context still attracts casual collectors to high grade 1999 examples, especially those with vivid childhood memories of state quarter collecting.
Barring a surge in precious metals values, the vast majority of 1999 quarters will likely remain close to face value. But collectors shouldn’t underestimate the importance of the 1999 Delaware issue that opened one of the most popular modern coin series. Saving a pristine uncirculated example is recommended for any specialized collection of United States quarters.
Why Were State Quarters Introduced Starting in 1999?
The 50 State Quarters program aimed to honor each U.S. state while generating renewed public interest in coin collecting. The series ran annually from 1999-2008.
What Makes the 1999 Delaware Quarter Special?
As the very first state quarter design, the 1999 Delaware issue holds special historical significance. It also had high demand from early collectors of the series.
How Do You Know a Quarter is from 1999?
All quarters dated 1999 feature the Delaware state design. Quarters showing later dates through 2008 bear different state designs.
Which 1999 Quarters Are the Most Valuable?
There are no major rarities. But collectors pay high premiums for pristine uncirculated and certified proof examples, especially for coins graded MS67 or higher.
Should I Be Saving All My 1999 Quarters?
Save any 1999 quarters in flawless mint state condition. Normal circulated ones have nominal value beyond face value and should be spent instead.
Inaugurating the landmark 50 State Quarters program, the 1999 Delaware quarter holds a special place in modern U.S. numismatic history. While most show only a small premium over face value, pristine uncirculated examples and rare major mint errors command higher prices from collectors. Although billions were minted, many were set aside as keepsakes, making high grade specimens scarcer in the marketplace today. With careful inspection of condition and eye appeal, collectors can still occasionally uncover valuable 1999 quarters worth saving for their collections.