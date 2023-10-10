Value of 1999 Quarter Coins: Is It Worth Money?

Since all standard 1999 quarters consist of the same clad copper-nickel composition, examining each coin’s mintage, condition, visual appeal, and errors/varieties is key to finding specimens that carry a premium value of coins. Here are the main areas to inspect when searching through 1999 quarters:

· Date and Mint Mark - Must show the 1999 date along with a P, D, or S mint mark for Philadelphia, Denver, or San Francisco respectively. Quarters showing a different date or no mint mark are normal strikes worth face value.

· Condition - Circulated 1999 quarters are plentiful, so examples grading AU or Mint State are preferred by collectors and carry a notable premium, especially for the “First Day of Issue” coins.

· Strike Quality - Well-struck examples with sharp, intricate details are most desirable. Weak, indistinct strikes are less preferred by collectors.

· Coloration - Some nicely toned 1999 quarters displaying light rainbow or gold colors are collectible. However, most collectors prefer brilliant white untoned examples. Avoid dark, dirty, or discolored quarters.

· Eye Appeal - Nice luster, no major bag marks or abrasions. A strong overall appearance can influence perceived value.

· Errors/Varieties - Quarters showing any minting defects like die breaks, double dies, clipped planchets, etc. have added value to collectors.

Quarters meeting these standards offer the most potential value. Heavily circulated, damaged, and unattractive coins should be spent instead of saved.

Impact of Grade Condition on 1999 Quarter Value