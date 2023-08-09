VC Spectra: The Silent Cryptocurrency Tsunami That Could Overshadow Avalanche (AVAX)

After dropping to $12.97 at the end of July, Avalanche (AVAX) has continued its downward trend, contrary to Avalanche (AVAX) investors’ expectations. Also, experts believe that the new Avalanche (AVAX) initiative could face negative regulatory consequences.
Meanwhile, VC Spectra (SPCT) is on its way to revolutionizing the market by completely changing the way we invest in the blockchain.
VC Spectra (SPCT) entered the crypto market with the goal of making blockchain investing available for everyone around the world. However, VC Spectra (SPCT) doesn’t just ensure that everyone can now invest in the blockchain. Namely, VC Spectra (SPCT) also ensures that everyone who invests with its help is successful and able to make serious money by investing. How?
Well, VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that uses AI, algorithmic and systematic trading strategies, and machine learning to find high-potential projects, make informed price movement predictions, follow trends, and provide VC Spectra (SPCT) users with maximum returns and minimal risks.
First, VC Spectra (SPCT) puts potential investments through a rigorous selection process. Then, VC Spectra (SPCT) chooses the best options, lumps them into adequate portfolios, and offers them to VC Spectra (SPCT) holders. Once the funds are invested, VC Spectra (SPCT) continues to create and add more value to the investments, ensuring that VC Spectra (SPCT) holders get the highest possible returns.
With VC Spectra (SPCT), you can choose from five different investment funds, each focusing on different projects. So, you have a fund that invests solely in pre-ICOs and startups, a fund that invests in more niche sectors on the blockchain, and everything in between.
Right now, the VC Spectra token, SPCT, is trading at $0.011 and is going through Stage 2 of its public presale. By the time the presale wraps up, the SPCT token will trade at $0.08, marking a 900% increase from the initial price of $0.008 and a 627% increase from the current price.
After the recent Avalanche (AVAX) plunge that saw Avalanche (AVAX) fall to $12.97, Avalanche (AVAX) hopes to attract new users and boost its price with its new development. Namely, it launched Avalanche Vista, an initiative via which Avalanche (AVAX) plans to spend $50 million on tokenized assets.
Via Avalanche Vista, Avalanche (AVAX) plans to invest in credit, equity, commodities, real estate, and blockchain-native tokens. Even though this is a great way to attract new Avalanche (AVAX) users, market experts warn that Avalanche (AVAX) might face negative regulatory consequences because of it.
That’s because some regulators don’t support when crypto and traditional finance merge and could fight Avalanche (AVAX) to prevent this development.
Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at $12.34, a 1.99% decrease since yesterday. On the other hand, the token’s trading volume is up by 24.02%, while its market cap is down by 1.99% as well.
