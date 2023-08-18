Vision11 Referral Code: TAKE100 (Claim Exclusive Bonus)

1. First of all, Download the Vision11 app

2. Once you click on the above link, it will be redirected to any browser.

3. Now just install it and open Vision11 on your device.

4. Now you will get a Login page, click on Register now option.

5. Now Enter Vision11 Referral Code, Mobile Number, Email, Date of Birth, and Password.

6. Enter Vision11 Refer Code: TAKE100

7. Now you need to verify your mobile number and Email by a one-time password.

8. Once it’s completed now enter your team name, Referral code, and select state, and click on the set team name.

9. Now you will get a Rs. 100 Signup bonus in your Vision11 wallet.

10. You can use this bonus for joining any grand leagues or h2h contestants.

How To Get Rs.100 on Every Refer?