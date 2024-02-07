V.N. Credits Unveils PaySay: A Game-Changer in Credit Accessibility for India

PaySay, launched by V.N Credits, is a pioneer in providing easy and accessible credit solutions. It focuses on Tier II cities, smaller towns and villages, addressing the credit needs of small businesses and individuals often overlooked by traditional banking. With loans up to ₹10 Lakh, PaySay combines a user-friendly mobile interface and physical touchpoints, ensuring a smooth borrowing experience.

The platform harnesses advanced technology, data science, and AI, analyzing over 200 data points. This robust approach minimizes risks across the lending cycle, from origination to recovery.

2. Pioneering Credit Solutions -PaySay's diverse offerings include: