VN88 Fans Review the best big fish swallowing small fish game of 2023

The game "Big Fish Swallow Little Fish" has a simple and user-friendly interface. To get started, you just need to download the game to your phone from the app store. After opening the application, you will be taken into the world under the ocean, where all kinds of small fish are swimming.

You will control the little fish by swiping up, down, left, and right on the screen to move. Your mission is to approach and eat small fish to increase your size. Each time your fish eats a fish, it will grow bigger and be able to swallow larger fish.

However, while playing, you also need to stay away from fish that are larger than your fish. If your fish touches a big fish, you will die and the game is over. So, be careful and smart in moving and eating bait to become a strong big fish.

III. Scores and Levels