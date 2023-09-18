VN88 Fans Review the best big fish swallowing small fish game of 2023

Hello gamers who love adventure and challenges! In this article, VN88 Fans will explore with you an attractive game called"Big fish eats small fish". This is a simple but addictive game, bringing hours of fun and relaxation and a new perspective on the world under the ocean. Let's find out details about this game with VN88.
"Big Fish Eat Little Fish Game" is a good video game VN88 Developed specifically for mobile phones and tablets. This game has attracted millions of players worldwide because of its simple but extremely interesting gameplay. Your mission in the game is to help a small fish eat a lot of small fish to become a big, strong fish.
The game "Big Fish Swallow Little Fish" has a simple and user-friendly interface. To get started, you just need to download the game to your phone from the app store. After opening the application, you will be taken into the world under the ocean, where all kinds of small fish are swimming.
You will control the little fish by swiping up, down, left, and right on the screen to move. Your mission is to approach and eat small fish to increase your size. Each time your fish eats a fish, it will grow bigger and be able to swallow larger fish.
However, while playing, you also need to stay away from fish that are larger than your fish. If your fish touches a big fish, you will die and the game is over. So, be careful and smart in moving and eating bait to become a strong big fish.
In the game "Big Fish Swallow Little Fish", you will receive points based on the number of small fish you eat. Every time you swallow a fish, your score will increase. You can also look at the corner of the screen to see your current score.
Besides scores, the game also has a level system to challenge players. When you eat a certain amount of fish, you will level up and move to a new level. Each level will bring different challenges with the number of big and small fish changing over time.
To make the game more exciting, "Big Fish Swallow Little Fish" offers rewards and upgrade possibilities for players. When you complete missions in the game, you will receive rewards such as coins or special items.
These coins can be used to upgrade your fish, making it stronger and capable of swallowing larger fish. You can also buy new shapes for your fish to create decorative variety.
