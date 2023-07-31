Water-Friendly Footwear to the Rescue

Are you tired of seeing your favorite footwear die a soaking, wrinkly death in monsoons? We feel you, dear fashionista. This season, opt for water-resistant options to brave the puddles in style. When the rain comes pouring down, it's time to gear up with the best season-appropriate footwear that won't let you down. Here are our top five footwear picks to keep you walking stylishly through the season:
1. We are absolutely in love with these BIRKENSTOCK Arizona double-strap slides, and we know for a fact that these will become your favorite too. The adjustable buckles only add to the comfort quotient of the unisex sandals. The EVA sandals are waterproof, skin-friendly, durable, flexible, and odor-neutral, making them the best sandals for the monsoon. The anatomically shaped footbed makes Arizona supremely comfortable. The faded lime color adds versatility, allowing you to style them with everyday casuals and chic resort wear.
2. The Wai Crossover Cork Slides by Paaduks is a sensible pick for people with a modest, minimal style. The vegan waterproof sandals are made using upcycled tire tubes. The comfy and flexible sandals have a cork sole that makes them ultra-lightweight. Pair the black strappy sandals with a classic, no-nonsense style.
3. For women who like to flirt with fashion, these Slip-On Flat Sandals with Chain Accent by Bagatt are the ideal pair. These double-strap slip-on sandals feature a cut-out pattern and chunky chain detail that add a graphic and playful look. The slight platform heel adds to the fun quotient of the bright pink sandals. The synthetic material makes them waterproof, perfect for wearing on a casual day out.
4. Another sprightly pair is this Adilette Platform Slides by Adidas. The chunky single-strap slides feature 6the iconic three-strap pattern. The wavy abstract design in a riot of colors lends this sandal a cheerful vibe. The platform heel adds height while maintaining comfort. Pair the breezy sandal with resort wear, everyday casuals, athleisure, etc.
5. Combining elegance and practicality is the classic and versatile BIRKENSTOCK Gizeh. The thong sandal features a curved toe strap and an adjustable buckle, enabling a custom fit. The high-quality waterproof EVA sandal is flexible, lightweight, and shock-absorbent. The iconic BIRKENSTOCK footbed offers immense comfort. The neutral silver color makes Gizeh a versatile accessory. Pair it with Indian casuals, resort wear, swimwear, and more.
Don't let the monsoon rain on your fashion parade! Opt for season-appropriate footwear to glide through the season with optimum style, elevated comfort, and infallible stability. Shop now!