“We aim at revolutionizing smart banking globally with innovation,” says Techurate’s Founder & MD, Harshvardhan Pusala

In today's rapidly evolving financial ecosystem, many smart banking solutions are emerging as a beacon of innovation, merging smart banking technology with an acute focus on customer needs. Navigating through the landscape of digitized banking, Techurate Smart Banking Solutions' transformative approach not only revolutionizes in-branch banking experiences but also forges a path towards financial inclusivity, especially for the underbanked and unbanked regions. Beyond offering advanced technological solutions, Techurate stands as a pillar for sustainable banking, championing green IT solutions and corporate social responsibility. Dive into this exclusive interview with Harshvardhan Pusala, the Founder & Managing Director to uncover the myriad ways Techurate is sculpting the future of smart banking.
1. What makes Techurate stand out as a leading player in the global smart banking technology landscape?
Techurate distinguishes itself as a prominent player in the global smart banking technology landscape through a combination of innovative solutions, a customer-centric approach, and transformative societal impact. Techurate’s prominence lies in its undying commitment to cutting-edge innovation, continuously pushing boundaries, and redefining conventional banking paradigms by introducing ingenious solutions that transcend traditional limitations. Our offerings range from immersive virtual reality customer interactions to financial inclusion strategies. Techurate is dedicated to shaping the future of smart banking.
Yet, what truly sets Techurate apart is its approach surrounding the customer’s need, tailoring solutions to the unique requirements of underbanked and unbanked regions. The provision of transactions in local languages and personalized virtual engagements with banking experts exemplify Techurate's commitment to digitising underbanked or unbanked areas, bringing individuals under the umbrella of financial inclusivity. Furthermore, drawing insights from diverse regions, including successful models like Zambia’s Smart branch, enriches our strategies. This cross-cultural learning enhances our ability to strategize practical approaches to the distinct context of underbanked or unbanked regions of India, amplifying its influence in the global arena. By pioneering the transformation of banking experiences and fostering financial inclusion, Techurate not only spearheads innovation but also propels inclusive economic growth on a global scale.
2. Could you highlight the key features that set apart Techurate's smart banking solution for in-branch banking experiences?
Before the onset of digital transformation, banking operated on a brick-and-mortar model. Customers had to physically visit bank branches, which were often located far from their homes, especially for customers in Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities. This led to inconvenience, longer waiting times, and restricted banking hours, requiring individuals to set aside specific time from their daily schedules to visit the bank. This situation caused a significant gap in financial accessibility. Through a harmonious blend of advanced technology and a customer-centric approach, Techurate's Smart Banking Solution transforms the landscape of in-branch banking encounters. By seamlessly infusing digital innovation into physical branches, this solution creates a captivating voyage for patrons.
Techurate's Smart Banking Solution leverages sophisticated CRM integration to greet customers with tailored support upon arrival. It further empowers patrons to independently explore a range of products and services through user-friendly interfaces. It also offers users intricate inquiry support through video conferencing, enhancing their experience. Techurate's Smart Banking Solution further fortifies security by implementing biometric authentication for customer identity verification and identifies cross-selling prospects through meticulous scrutiny of customer behaviour patterns. It also bridges the gap between physical and digital realms by integrating with mobile applications, leverages data analytics to fine-tune branch operations, optimizing customer flow and satisfaction, focuses on inclusivity by offering features that cater to the accessibility needs of all patrons and ensures a seamless and enriching banking journey, enhancing customer satisfaction.
3. What kinds of consultancy and training services does Techurate offer under its specialization areas?
Techurate is a product-driven solution company that specializes in a powerful stack of solution modules that enable digital transformation in the banking ecosystem. It aims at empowering individuals, organizations, and communities with their products and services knowledge to navigate the evolving landscape of smart banking. For financial institutions and organizations, Techurate provides strategic consultancy on Tigiverse, a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of solutions encompassing core banking, mobile banking and digital banking. Techurate helps institutions develop tailored product modules for implementing smart banking solutions. This includes evaluating their existing systems, recommending appropriate technologies, and outlining a roadmap for a seamless transition to digital banking.
Additionally, Techurate designs and delivers customized training sessions for the banks, ensuring that they receive training that is relevant, practical, and aligned with their roles, to take care of the daily queries of their customers. Techurate goes beyond technological aspects and advises organizations on integrating sustainability practices into their banking operations. This includes guidance on reducing paper-based transactions, promoting digital channels, and aligning banking practices with eco-friendly initiatives. Techurate's expertise enables RRBs, UCBs and Credit societies to enhance their sustainability efforts while embracing innovative banking solutions.
Through these services, Techurate contributes to a more inclusive, knowledgeable, and sustainable approach to smart banking.
4. How do you think Techurate is helping in Sustainable Banking?
Techurate is actively contributing to the realm of sustainable banking through a multifaceted approach that integrates technology and responsible business practices. By offering green IT solutions, Techurate assists banks in adopting energy-efficient technologies, reducing their carbon footprint. They advocate for renewable energy adoption, aiding banks in transitioning to cleaner power sources. Through its digital transformation expertise, Techurate supports paper reduction initiatives by enabling online transactions and digital document management systems. Leveraging its data analytics capabilities, we help banks analyse operations and customer behaviours to identify opportunities for sustainability improvements. Moreover, our commitment to corporate social responsibility is evident in potential collaborations with banks to promote financial literacy, inclusive banking, and social welfare. As part of the larger picture, we commit to contributing to the development of innovative sustainable financial products and services, thus fostering a culture of sustainable investments. As a technology partner in India, we play a vital role in driving the financial industry toward a more environmentally and socially conscious future.