Web3 Visionaries Rendezvous In India: Unveiling NC BlockFiesta's Stellar Agenda

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 5: As the countdown accelerates for NC BlockFiesta— India's premiere Web3 conference, the excitement reverberates. NC Global Media, a prominent Dubai-based blockchain media and marketing agency, reveals an intricately crafted agenda poised to ignite NC BlockFiesta 2024 edition at Hilton Chennai, India on January 6, 2024.
NCBlockFiesta’24: A Rendezvous of Web3 Visionaries
This event will be a hub of more than 300 luminaries, featuring industry leaders, innovators, investors, and enthusiasts. Together, they will explore the vast realms of Blockchain, DeFi, dApps, NFTs, Metaverse, and the transformative trajectory of Web3. NC BlockFiesta aspires not only to unravel blockchain innovation paradigms but also to spotlight India's pivotal role in shaping the Web3 landscape.
The agenda features five trailblazing panel discussions, four keynote speeches, and two surprise project unveilings, accompanied by games, giveaways, and networking sessions.
Register now so as not to miss this insightful day.
Insightful Panel Discussions
The panels cover a wide range of subjects within the realm of Web3, including discussions on Web3, NFTs, and blockchain technology through insights from experts ranging from Web3 founders, and pioneers to renowned VCs.
Exploring Blockchain, Web3, and Beyond
· Featuring Brian Kuttikkat (COO, KoinBX), Keyur Rohit (Crypto Influencer), and Susmit Lavania ( Co-Founder & CTO, Huddle01).
Are NFTs Moving Beyond Fun to Utility?
· Featuring Saravanan Jaichandaran (Co-founder, Bitscrunch), Kameshwaran Elangovan (Co-Founder & COO, GuardianLink), Vikas Singh (Co-founder, NFTFN), Anuj K (Co-founder, Wall).
Web3's Unbreakable Bond with Community
· Featuring P.M. Mishra (Lawyer and international Legal Consultant), Punit Agarwal (Founder, KoinX), Manhar Garegrat (Country head, Liminal), and Arjun Vijay (Founder, Giottus).
Compliance and Regulatory Realities in Web3
· Featuring Sunil Sharma (Founder, Coingape), Ramesh Shrikonda (Growth Regional Head, Coinstore), Kaavya Prasad ( Founder, Lumos Labs), and Ritesh Kant (Co-Founder & CEO, of WoWTalkies).
VC's Role in Accelerating Web3 Startups
· Featuring Vineeth Vijayaraghavan (SPI Family Office - SPI Group) and Rohit Jain (MD of CoinDCX)
Forward Thinking Keynotes
Additionally, attendees will have the chance to connect with pivotal Web3 influencers shaping the future through their impactful keynote speeches, featuring
· Bandhul Bansal, Co-founder , Crewsphere: ICP India Hub
· Jubran Siddique, Founder and CEO of Zaryah Investment Company
· Mohan Babu, CEO at INOCYX
· Arjun Reddy, CEO at AI & Convergence
Collaborations extend extensively, encompassing esteemed media outlets and strategic partners within the blockchain ecosystem. The event's resonance is amplified with “XDC” as the title sponsor while being powered by the compelling force of “Retik Finance”. A captivating giveaway promises attendees an extraordinary experience.
Rohit Mohan, founder of NC Global Media says, “As anticipation builds for the second edition of NC BlockFiesta, we're gearing up to celebrate the revolutionary evolution of Web3 alongside the global community. With great enthusiasm and optimism, let's come together to kickstart this year of game-changing advancements”.
NC BlockFiesta offers an unparalleled opportunity to immerse in the progressive dialogue shaping the future of Web3. Limited free registrations await passionate enthusiasts eager to participate.
Register Now: https://lu.ma/NCBlockFiesta2024
About NC Global Media
Established in 2020, NC Global Media leads transformative blockchain education initiatives, impacting over 1 million Indian students through NC BlockFiesta. TheNewsCrypto, their esteemed online news portal, serves as a comprehensive source of blockchain insights, reaching a global audience across 150+ countries.
For Media Inquiries and Further Information
Contact: Avinash K
Telegram:https://t.me/Avi_nash_
Email: avinash@ncglobalmedia.com
Place: Chennai, India.