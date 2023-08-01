Wegovy Canada: Where To Get Wegovy In Canadian Prescription, Pharmacies, Cost Price With Insurance

Many Canadians want to lose weight without using Wegovy, a costly and risky drug that doctors prescribe off-label. Wegovy is not officially allowed for obesity, but some doctors give it to people who want to slim down. However, it costs more than $1000 every month and can cause serious problems like pancreatitis.
Wegovy Canada Weight Loss Alternative In the Market
That's why Canadians are looking for cheaper, safer and natural ways to lose weight
Better and Cheaper Options
PhenQ is a pill that you can buy without a prescription that has natural ingredients like capsicum, caffeine, nopal cactus fiber, chromium picolinate and L-carnitine. It is a pill that makes you less hungry and speeds up your metabolism for weight loss.
PhenQ helps you lose weight for good, unlike Wegovy - a secret about Wegovy and similar drugs is that you gain back the weight when you stop using them, so you have to use them (and pay for them) forever. With PhenQ, you keep the weight off.
The ingredients in PhenQ help you lose weight in different ways:
Capsicum and caffeine make your body hotter and burn more fat.
Nopal fiber fills up your stomach and makes you less hungry.
Chromium helps keep your blood sugar stable and reduces your desire for carbs and sugar.
L-carnitine helps your body use stored fat for energy.
These effects make PhenQ good at making you less hungry, burning more fat, and improving your mood and energy with caffeine. This makes it easier to eat less calories and lose weight.
As a supplement that you can buy without a prescription, PhenQ is a safe and easy way to lose weight without drugs. It avoids the high price, hassle and side effects of some drugs for weight loss.
With its mix of natural ingredients that help you lose weight in different ways, PhenQ is very popular among customers and health websites as a good pill for appetite control, fat burning and speeding up metabolism."
Zotrim is a natural herbal product for losing weight that has yerba mate, guarana, damiana leaf and other natural ingredients.
It helps by making you feel less hungry and eat less food with plant-based substances. This makes you feel full faster, so you can eat less and lose weight safely.
Zotrim costs about $50 per month, which is cheaper than Wegovy that can cost more than $1000 every month.
Zotrim has few side effects because it is natural, while Wegovy can cause more serious problems like inflammation of the pancreas. For those who want to lose weight slowly and easily without injections or prescriptions, Zotrim is a good and cheap option instead of strong obesity drugs like Wegovy.
What is Wegovy?
Wegovy is a weight loss medicine that you inject into your body. It is also called semaglutide. It is a type of drug that is used to treat diabetes type 2.
How Was Wegovy Made?
Semaglutide was first made by a company in Denmark called Novo Nordisk as a treatment for diabetes. It copies the effects of a hormone called GLP-1 that helps control blood sugar levels.
Semaglutide is a man-made peptide molecule that looks like GLP-1. It was changed to last longer so one injection works for a whole week.
At first, a lower dose of semaglutide called Ozempic was approved for diabetes. But during tests, it was seen that semaglutide also made people lose weight as a side effect.
This made Novo Nordisk make Wegovy, which has a higher dose of semaglutide specially made for weight control in obese people.
How Does Wegovy Help You Lose Weight?
Wegovy helps you lose weight and get rid of extra weight in two main ways:
Making more insulin which helps use blood sugar for energy better. This lowers blood sugar.
Turning on receptors in the brain that make you feel less hungry and more satisfied after eating. This lowers how much calories you eat.
The mix of better blood sugar control and less hunger is what makes most people using Wegovy lose a lot of weight.
Understanding How Wegovy Helps You Lose Weight - More Details
This article will explain more clearly how Wegovy helps you lose weight:
How Wegovy Works
Wegovy has the active ingredient semaglutide, which acts like the hormone GLP-1 in your body. It affects different parts of your body that control how hungry you feel, how much you eat, and how your weight changes.
Wegovy helps you lose weight in two main ways:
Making You Feel Full
Semaglutide turns on GLP-1 receptors in a part of your brain called the hypothalamus. This makes your brain produce more chemicals that make you feel full and satisfied.
People who take Wegovy say they feel less hungry and want less food. It changes how your brain responds to hunger signals, so you can eat smaller amounts and still feel full. Eating fewer calories is the main way to lose weight.
Boosting Your Metabolism
Semaglutide also makes your pancreas release more insulin when your blood sugar goes up after meals. This helps your body use glucose better for energy in your cells.
With better glucose use, your body depends more on glucose for fuel and less on fat stores. This changes how your body uses calories and fat.
Wegovy also slightly raises how much energy you use when you are resting. The combined effects make you use more calories and burn more fat.
Also, Wegovy makes your stomach empty slower, which keeps your blood sugar steady. This can stop you from wanting sugar that makes you overeat and gain weight.
By strongly reducing hunger and improving metabolism, most people lose a lot of weight when they take Wegovy. The combined effects make it work better than other weight loss drugs.
How Much Weight Can I Lose With Wegovy Shots
In studies, adult people who took the highest dose of Wegovy lost an average of 17% of their starting weight over 68 weeks of treatment. But how much weight you lose can be different based on things like dose, diet, and starting body mass index (BMI).
For those with a starting BMI between 30 to 40 kg/m2 (called obese) and eating less calories, Wegovy may help lose 14% to 22% of their weight on average. With a BMI above 40 (very obese), Wegovy may help lose up to 32% of their starting weight.
This means you could lose from 27 to 125 pounds if you start at 300 pounds. But Wegovy alone does not make everyone lose a lot of weight.
Losing more weight needs following the Revolution Medical Clinic’s advice on lifestyle changes, including a healthy low-calorie diet and exercise plan made for you. Wegovy works best with lasting lifestyle changes.
While losing a lot of weight can help health problems like high blood pressure, diabetes, and sleep apnea, it is important to be realistic about results. Losing just 3% to 5% of extra weight can have health benefits.
It is also important to know that Health Canada or Canadian Medical Association do not approve Wegovy for long-term weight management. It is given off-label for obesity by doctors who think the benefits are more than the side effects for each patient. You should see your doctor regularly.
By following your doctor’s treatment plan with diet and exercise changes, Wegovy gives you a chance to lose weight and improve health problems related to obesity. But different factors affect how much you lose. Keeping the weight off is the biggest challenge after stopping treatment."
"Can You Use Wegovy in Canada to Lose Weight?
This is what you need to know about Wegovy’s legal status for weight loss in Canada:
Wegovy (semaglutide) is not allowed by Health Canada for long-term weight control or obesity care.
Health Canada has only given permission for semaglutide (under the brand names Ozempic and Rybelsus) for type 2 diabetes treatment.
Wegovy has a higher amount of semaglutide than Ozempic and is made for weight loss, but it does not have this approval in Canada.
The maker Novo Nordisk has not asked for permission for Wegovy from Health Canada for obesity/weight loss reasons.
So, it is not legal for this use in Canada and Novo cannot sell or advertise Wegovy for weight loss in the country.
But, many Canadian doctors are still giving Wegovy “off-label” for weight control, since it has the same drug as Ozempic.
The off-label status means the doctor thinks it may help a patient, but the weight loss use is not officially allowed by Health Canada.
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of each province have rules on off-label giving that doctors must follow, including telling patients everything.
Some insurance plans may not pay for Wegovy for obesity since it does not have legal approval for this reason in Canada. Costs are as high as $1250/month.
In short, while Wegovy is not meant for obesity care, Canadian doctors can legally give it off-label for weight loss if they want to on a case-by-case basis for patients. But costs may not be paid. Official approval for this use could happen later if Novo Nordisk asks for it from Health Canada.
How to Get Wegovy in Canada (Prescription Drugs like Semaglutide) These are the usual steps to get a prescription for Wegovy in Canada and who can get it:
Wegovy is a prescription drug, so the first step is to see a doctor who treats obesity, like your family doctor or an obesity expert.
During the visit, the doctor will check if you have obesity, which means having a starting body mass index (BMI) over 30 and usually a big waist size. They will also look for a weight related problem or weight related illness like high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and other long-term diseases.
If you have a BMI over 30 with an obesity-related illness, you may be a good fit for Wegovy. But, the doctor will also check for any reasons not to use it, including past bad allergic reactions to other GLP-1 receptor agonist prescription drugs used to treat obesity.
If it is suitable, the doctor can give you a prescription for Wegovy, which helps control food intake as a weight loss treatment. The prescription is sent to a pharmacy, where the GLP-1 agonist injection prescription drug can be ready.
It is very important to follow the prescribed treatment plan, learn how to inject properly, and make positive lifestyle changes like more physical activity and healthy eating. This gives the best chance for big and lasting weight loss.
While the medical community in Canada widely agrees with the use of Wegovy off-label for weight control in the right patients, insurance payment is not sure because of the lack of official approval for obesity treatment. Costs may be too high."
How to Get Wegovy in Canada
This is a list of places in Canada where you can buy Wegovy (semaglutide) 2.4 mg -0.75 ml 4 single-dose prefilled pens. This is a medicine that helps you lose weight.
British Columbia
Shoppers Drug Mart - You can find Wegovy 2.4 mg at many stores in BC, like Vancouver, Victoria, Kelowna, Abbotsford, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Prince George, and other big cities.
London Drugs - You can get Wegovy shots at stores in BC, such as in Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey, Richmond, Kelowna, Nanaimo, and other metro areas.
Costco - You can buy Wegovy at Costco warehouses that have a pharmacy section in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island, Okanagan Valley, and other BC regions.
Alberta
Shoppers Drug Mart - Many locations in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Fort McMurray, Grande Prairie, and other Alberta cities have Wegovy.
London Drugs - Some stores in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, and other urban centers sell Wegovy.
Costco - Look for Costco warehouse pharmacies in Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Fort McMurray, Lethbridge, and other areas that have Wegovy.
Saskatchewan
Shoppers Drug Mart - Some stores in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, and other places in the province may sell Wegovy (semaglutide) injections 4 single dose prefilled pens.
Costco - You can find Wegovy at Costco pharmacies in Saskatoon, Regina, and maybe other Saskatchewan locations.
Manitoba
Shoppers Drug Mart - You can buy Wegovy in many Winnipeg, Brandon, Steinbach, Portage la Prairie, Thompson and other Manitoba pharmacies.
Costco - Check Costco stores with a pharmacy in Winnipeg, Brandon, and other parts of the province for Wegovy.
Ontario
Shoppers Drug Mart - Many stores across the GTA, Ottawa, London, Kitchener, Windsor, Kingston, Sudbury, Thunder Bay and more have Wegovy.
Rexall - Some pharmacies in Toronto, Ottawa, Mississauga, London, Hamilton, Windsor and more sell Wegovy.
Costco - GTA, Ottawa, London, Kitchener, Windsor, Kingston and more have Costco warehouse pharmacies that may have Wegovy.
Quebec
Pharmaprix - You can find Wegovy at many Montreal, Quebec City, Laval, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Saguenay,Trois-Rivières and other Quebec locations.
Uniprix - Some stores in Montreal,Q uebec City and other big cities may have Wegovy.
Costco Quebec - Look for Costco warehouse pharmacies around Montreal,Q uebec City and more for Wegovy.
Atlantic Canada
Lawtons Drugs - Pharmacies across the Maritimes may be able to get Wegovy for you if you ask them to order it for you. This includes Halifax,M oncton,F redericton,S t.J ohn’s and more.
Shoppers Drug Mart - Some stores in bigger cities may have Wegovy.
Costco - You may be able to buy Wegovy if Costco locations in the region have a pharmacy section.
Many smaller independent and chain pharmacies can also get Wegovy for you if you ask them to order it for you. But make sure they have it because sometimes they run out of it because many people want it.
Wegovy Price in Canada Here are how much Wegovy costs in Canada with or without insurance:
Wegovy Price Without Insurance in Canada:
Wegovy is very expensive if you buy it from a pharmacy without insurance. It costs between $1100 and $1250 for one month of medicine.
The company that makes Wegovy,N ovo Nordisk,g ives a savings card for people who don’t have insurance that gives you up to $200 off per month.
Some Canadian pharmacies give you extra discounts if you pay with cash,m aking the monthly price $900 -$1000 for Wegovy."
With Public Insurance:
Wegovy is not usually paid for by the government health plans in Canada because it is not approved for helping people lose weight. Only a few plans might pay for it.
With Private Insurance:
Many private or work insurance plans also do not pay for Wegovy for weight loss because it is not the normal use of the drug.
Some plans do pay for Wegovy, either as a drug for diabetes or more generally for lowering body weight. You might have to pay $300-$500 per month yourself.
You might also need to get permission first and show that the drug works for you within 6-12 months.
Eating healthy can be hard to do. You might have stress from school, work or your family that makes you eat more or less. When you feel hungry, you might want to eat junk food or snacks. But, the best Wegovy Weight Loss Injection pills can help you follow your diet better. The pills will not stop you from feeling hungry - nothing can do that, but they will help you feel full sooner and longer. PhenQ is the best Wegovy Weight Loss Injection overall. We have made a list of the best Wegovy Weight Loss Injection pills that work well.
Other Ways to Save Money on Wegovy in Canada:
You can use the maker’s savings card with private insurance to lower copays by up to $200 every month.
Paying cash at Canadian drugstores that offer extra discounts can be cheaper than copays sometimes.
In Conclusion, Wegovy costs about $1100-$1250 every month without insurance in Canada. With coverage or other discounts, costs may vary from $300 to $1000 per month. But many Canadians have to pay full price by themselves because of no approval for weight loss."