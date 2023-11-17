What is Momentum Investing Strategy & How Does it Work?

Momentum investing strategy mainly draws inspiration from the world of physics, where momentum denotes the force gained by an object in motion. However, in finance, this concept is mainly adapted to identify the existing trends in the prices of assets.
Momentum investing is a strategy mainly in the financial market in which investors make investment decisions in the lie that the assets that have performed well recently are likely to continue performing well in the long term.
Momentum investors identify assets that have shown a significant rise in the financial market over a particular period. Additionally, they assume that the assets will continue to rise, so they buy assets with the expectation that they will continue to grow.
Momentum investing relies on lagging data with the assumption that past performance is likely an indicator of success in the future. Here is how this strategy works.
Investors concentrate on locating assets that have had good past performance and are now experiencing an upward price trend. These assets can be individual stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), or other financial instruments.
After potential high-momentum assets are identified, a thorough analysis is conducted to confirm the strength of the trend. This analysis involves a combination of technical and fundamental assessments. Technical indicators, such as moving averages, relative strength index (RSI), and trend lines, are used to gauge the asset's price momentum and potential entry points.
Timing is crucial in momentum investing. Investors aim to enter positions in high-momentum assets early in their uptrend, seeking to ride the wave of upward price movement. The goal is to capture as much of the price appreciation as possible.
While momentum investing can offer significant potential returns, it also comes with inherent risks. To manage these risks, diversification is a key strategy. Instead of concentrating investments on a single asset, you should spread capital across multiple high-momentum assets from different sectors or industries.
