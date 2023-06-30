What is Winstrol? Overview, Guide And Alternatives!

What is Winstrol: Some athletes use drugs called anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS) to make their muscles bigger and stronger. But these drugs can be bad for the heart, liver, kidneys, blood vessels and hormones. They can also cause mental problems.
Objectives:
This study wanted to see the long-term effects of two AAS drugs, Winstrol and Oxandrolone, on the liver of male bodybuilders.
And
Winstrol is a pill that has 10 mg of a hormone called Stanozolol.
Stanozolol is one of the most popular steroids in the market today. It has very low effects on male hormones and very high effects on muscle growth. Winstrol does not make you gain water weight, which is why many bodybuilders use it when they want to look lean and defined.
Winstrol can be hard to digest with food, so it is better to take it on an empty stomach for best results. Many bodybuilders like to split their Winstrol dose throughout the day, to keep their blood sugar levels steady.
Winstrol users usually feel more strength, blood flow and muscle tone. Many also feel strong muscle contractions when they work out with this drug. This is because Winstrol helps make more protein and keep more nitrogen in the muscles. Some studies have shown that Winstrol can also block female hormones that can cause problems with other steroids like Testosterone, Deca or Trenbolone.
Winstrol can also lower the amount of SHBG in the body. SHBG is a protein that binds to other steroids and makes them less effective. This is why Winstrol is a good choice to add to any cycle. However, Winstrol can also damage the liver cells over time, because it is changed by the liver to work better. This is why it is recommended to use this drug safely and not for too long. There are also some products that can help protect the liver while using this drug.
Winstrol has low effects on male hormones, which makes it a good choice for female bodybuilders too. Most men use Winstrol at doses of 40 to 100 mg per day for six to eight weeks. Most women use 5 to 10 mg per day for four to six weeks.
And
Methods:
This study looked at 30 people who liked to do bodybuilding in Yasuj City in 2019. The people were chosen randomly from those who were available, not from everyone. They were split into 3 groups (each with 10 people) like this: (1) people who never used AAS drugs; (2) people who used AAS drugs before (three months ago) or (3) people who were using AAS drugs now. After 12 hours of not eating, blood samples were taken in the morning to check the liver enzymes (AST, ALT and ALP). The data were analyzed using a one-way method (ANOVA) and Tukey tests with SPSS version 21 and a significance level of 0.05.
Results:
The results showed more damage to both enzymes, aspartate aminotransferase (AST) and alanine aminotransferase (ALT), for group 3, than the other two groups (P = 0.001 and F = 130.84). Also, the damage caused by AST and ALT enzymes was higher in group 2 than group 1 (P = 0.001 and F = 188.178). Moreover, a one-way analysis showed that there was no big difference between the groups in blood ALP levels (P = 0.227 and F = 1.349).
Steroids can harm the liver cells even after three months of stopping their use, their effects are not fully healed, because they still affect people who quit using them. However, it seems that the bad effects of some liver enzymes decrease over time.
Keywords
Winstrol and Oxandrolone Steroids liver enzymes Bodybuilding and Fitness People
Background
The bad effects of androgenic anabolic steroids (AAS) on the hormone system, nerves, and system are the main problem for those who take these drugs ( 1). Because they have more male features, the risk of these problems is more common among men and using AAS for a long time can make these substances or their parts build up in the liver. This can increase the chance of getting hepatitis or cancer or other liver problems.
AAS is a substance that comes from testosterone (the most important male hormone) ( 2) which was widely used by the 1930s to treat low hormones and extreme tiredness ( 3). Aabolic steroids are often used by people who do sports as a drug to make their performance better. Physically, AAS can make the muscles bigger and stronger and make more protein. They can also increase the muscle size, body weight and power.
Also, testosterone, which is the base of many anabolic androgenic steroids, helps to grow and develop the male features that are not related ( 4). The hormone can affect cells by connecting with the center of the nucleus and changing the chemistry because it can dissolve in fats, it spreads inside the cell. It then joins with protein and goes into the cell’s nucleus and starts protein making. The misuse of these drugs has been growing fast, so that after World War II, some people who did sports were using anabolic steroids to improve their performance ( 5).
In 1975 In 1975, in 1975, the International Olympic Committee said steroids were not allowed and banned their use then.
Jabari and his team. ( 6) studied how often athletes in Riyadh used anabolic steroids. They found that most athletes did not know about the bad effects of these drugs and kept using them.
Anabolic steroids can harm many parts of the body, such as the heart ( 7), the hormone system, the kidneys, the mind and the liver. They can also affect the ability to make babies ( 8).
The liver is the largest organ in the body and it can have many problems from using anabolic steroids. These problems include cancer, infection and blockage of bile flow in the liver. These problems can be seen by changes in some chemicals in the blood, such as ALT, AST, ALP and bilirubin ( 9). Some studies have also shown that anabolic steroids can cause changes in the shape and structure of the liver cells and make tumors grow inside the liver ( 10).
For example, Rashidlamir and his group. ( 11) did an experiment with 30 male athletes who were divided into three groups. They found that the group that used anabolic steroids had higher levels of ALT and AST, which are signs of liver damage, than the other groups. But they did not find any difference in ALP levels among the three groups. Tousson Ahab and his team. ( 12) looked at how anabolic steroids and no exercise affected the livers of rabbits.
They saw that the liver cells had swelling, bleeding and empty spaces in them. Boada Lewis and his team. ( 13) also studied how Winstrol, a type of anabolic steroid, affected the livers of male rats without exercise. They found that Winstrol changed the way the liver cells worked and made them more sensitive to damage when taken in large amounts. Other studies by Bento-Silva and his group. ( 14) and Flynn and his group. ( 15) also showed that anabolic steroids caused liver damage in people who did endurance training. Another case study by Chahla and his team. ( 16) of three US athletes who used steroids showed that they had cholestasis and liver toxicity, which means that bile was stuck and built up in their livers. They also had high levels of liver enzymes in their blood.
Dorry and his team. ( 17) did a research on the bad effects of steroids on 20 bodybuilding competitors. They found that using steroids, oxymetholone and methandrostenolone, made some factors in their blood go up, such as hemoglobin, hematocrit and reticulocyte.
Some drugs can harm your health, but some people who do sports still use them to get stronger. Doctors sometimes use these drugs too and tell others to use them, even though they can cause bad effects. These drugs are called anabolic steroids and they can affect how your liver works. But we don’t know exactly how they do that or how dangerous they are. So we did a study to find out more about the effects of two kinds of anabolic steroids (Winstrol and Oxandrolone) on the liver of men who do bodybuilding. We hope this will help us learn more about bodybuilding and sports science.
Aims
We wanted to see how using anabolic steroids (Winstrol and Oxandrolone) changes the liver enzymes of men who do bodybuilding, both while they are using them and after they stop.
Methods
3.1. Participants
We did a study with 30 bodybuilders who were divided into three groups (each with 10 people): (1) those who never used anabolic steroids; (2) those who used anabolic steroids before but stopped three months ago; and (3) those who were still using anabolic steroids (they started using them about eight weeks before we took their blood samples). We chose the groups based on who was available and willing to join the study.
We made sure that all the groups had similar exercise routines, at least one year of exercise experience, no injuries, and no exercise that could affect their liver enzymes two days before we took their blood samples. We also made sure that none of them had any genetic or liver diseases or used any supplements to clean their liver while they were not using steroids.
The participants had regular sleep patterns, and they did not drink alcohol or smoke cigarettes.
We used a questionnaire to check their health. We also explained the study to them and got their written permission to do it. This article was approved by the Research Committee of Islamic Azad University (code: IR.IAU.KAU.REC.1399.005).
The ANOVA test did not find any big differences between the groups of blood ALP levels. So, there was no need for another test (P = 0.227 (P = 0.227, F = 1.349) ( Figure 3.).
Figure 3.
The changes in the ALT levels show not big differences between the three groups when measured at <=0.05 level.
Discussion
This study was done to see the effect of male hormones drugs on bodybuilding male athletes. Based on the results, these drugs affect the ALT and AST enzymes. But it was found that the ALP enzyme was not affected by these drugs.
These drugs can cause many bad effects. The main problem is related to liver effects ( 19). Based on the research, it is thought that the liver is involved in many sports and so, its enzymes can be changed by different workout actions ( 20). Andrew Parkinson et al. ( 21) By looking at the liver and blood parts of bodybuilders using these drugs during their workout found that the drugs greatly increase blood part and liver enzymes depending on the dose. The high levels in ALT and AST mean that muscle and liver enzymes go into bloodstreams. This means that the changes in the levels of these enzymes could be caused by harm to liver tissue ( 22). Also, it was shown that when harm to the liver cell’s membrane happens, ALP moves from the membranes of these cells to the liver cell’s surface and then, finally, into the bloodstream ( 23).
Since the liver cleans many different drugs by changing them or getting rid of them into the bile, male hormones that do not stay in the tissues are often changed to androsterone and dihydroepiandrosterone by the liver and quickly joined or sulfated and then got rid of through the bile into the intestine or through the kidney into the urine. When these drugs are used, it causes harm to the liver and how much harm will depend on many things, like the kind of drug, how long it is used and how much, so, because that the liver is the main place for getting rid of steroids and cleaning them, more time and more serious problems can happen in the liver compared to the other parts in the body. How serious these problems are depends on how much they get ( 24).
These findings show that the main cause of harm in the liver is too much blood flow, damage swelling of the liver and more fat bubbles in the cell part. These can change the shape of the liver and make it hard. and then, destroying the liver tissue and changing it with connective tissues. The fiber parts that are made connect different areas of the liver and cause a basic fibrosis. As tissue damage and fibrosis happen, the normal liver structure is destroyed, and finally cirrhosis may happen. The last stage of liver disease which has a risk of cancer ( 25) and, in some cases, this can cause the liver to stop working and cause brain problems as well as finally, even death ( 26, 27). Since the liver is the main source of changing steroids, it is more likely to have effects that are linked to these drugs ( 11). But, it’s not clear exactly how these drugs can cause harm in the liver ( 28). This is why Chahla and co. ( 16) saw higher levels of ALT and AST among those with higher than normal levels of these drugs, and after twelve weeks of stopping using these drugs, the levels of the enzymes were normal.
The findings of Chahla et al. ( 16) are similar to our study. Shahraki and Rafeei ( 29) did a study with forty male rats. They did not find any differences in ALT enzyme levels between the group that got nandrolone and the group that did not get it ( 29). This is different from what we found in this study. The reason for the difference could be because this study used animals. Also, the rats in the study got only one type of steroids that you inject, but the people in our study got two different types of steroids that you swallow.
The results did not show a big change in the levels of ALP enzymes in this study. This agrees with the results of Rashidlamir and others. ( 11) In this study, there was no big difference in the ALP between the group that took AAS and the groups that did not take AAS. In the study of Socas and others. ( 30) with two male bodybuilders, the ALP levels of the people were higher than normal. This does not agree with the results of this study. The reason for this could be because this study had only two male bodybuilders.
Urhausen et al. (31) studied how AAS can affect blood cells, fats, hormones and liver function in 32 male athletes who were divided into two groups. The results showed that after one year of stopping the drug, some bad effects of steroids like liver problems and some hormones went back to normal, but some people (the group that stopped) had higher ALT activity and lower testosterone production.
So, taking AAS changes how the body makes testosterone. According to Leydig’s research, when testosterone production stops, the blood fat levels are not changed into pregnenolone. This makes the blood fat levels go up. This also helps to make fatty liver ( 26, 27). Because fatty liver is linked to swelling, this makes fat drops come out in the blood vessels. This matches the findings of Tousson and others. (12). Studies by Friedel and others. ( 32) and Sinha Hikim et al. ( 33) on some organs like the gut, testes and liver also showed that AAS can harm the gut, testes and liver of adult rats. It can also affect how they work at high doses. Testes with tissue tests showed bad changes like cell swelling, shrinking and damage that could make these rats unable to have babies ( 32).
Most studies on the blood chemistry of athletes who used steroids showed that the main changes were in AST and ALT. But, no big change in ALP levels was seen ( 34, 35) because both AST and ALP are more common in the liver than ALP and so, most damage caused by steroids are related to these two enzymes ( 36). So, the worst bad effects of steroids are on the liver and its enzymes. Therefore, it is important to pay attention to how steroids that you swallow are made because they have methyl or ethyl group(s) in their structure.
This means that putting these chemicals into the steroids makes them bad for the liver. This is because they change the steroids at the place where carbon 17 is. This could be one of the reasons why some people have more liver enzymes in their blood ( 37, 38).
Many people use these drugs in sports, but we don’t know much about the bad effects they have in the long run. Also, we don’t have enough information about how much and what kind of steroids people use. The number of people who took part in this study was too small because not many people wanted to share their sports and steroid use with the researchers. So, they are not a good example of all the people who use steroids for a long time. To find out how much, what kind and for how long people use steroids, the researchers asked them to tell them themselves. But they did not check if they were telling the truth. So, we suggest that future researchers should study more about the bad effects of these drugs.
5.1. Conclusions
The results showed that the bad effect of AAS on liver tests got better over time, but it did not go away completely, meaning the liver still had problems even when the person had stopped. Based on the results from this study and other studies, it seems that the type and amount of steroids used affect how much damage they do to the liver, which leads to liver disease and fat in the liver. It also causes long-term inflammation and bile problems in the liver. So, teaching athletes about the dangers of taking AAS could be a good way to stop them from using these drugs and lower their risk of getting sick.
Acknowledgements
This study is part of a master’s degree in exercise science from the IAU Gachsaran Branch. We want to thank everyone who joined this research.
Footnotes
Author’s ContributionStudy idea and design: AM and MA. Data analysis and interpretation: AM and AKH. Writing the article: AM and MA. Checking and improving the article: AM and MA. Conflict of InterestsThe author says that they have no conflicts of interests. Ethical ApprovalThis work is based on a master’s thesis in Sport Science. It has been registered with code IR.IAU.KAU.REC.1399.005 at the Ethics Committee of the Islamic Azad University. Support and Funding:This research did not get any money from any groups that give money from the business, public or private sector. Informal ConsentAll those who took part in the study signed a paper that said they agreed to join the study.