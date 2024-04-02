What Makes the IDFC Wealth Credit Card a Smart Choice for You

The FIRST Wealth Credit Card from IDFC FIRST Bank offers you unlimited reward points, is lifetime-free, and has low forex markup fees. If you are looking for an alternative to the Axis Magnus Credit Card, the FIRST Wealth Credit Card can be a prudent choice.

In a surprising move, Axis Bank recently devalued one of its flagship credit cards - Magnus. The bank has devalued rewards on the card, excluding certain payments from earning points. It has also removed the monthly milestone benefit of 25,000 reward points on a monthly spend of Rs 1 lakh, one of its major selling propositions.

If you are in search of an alternative to the Magnus credit card, the FIRST Wealth Credit Card ticks all the right boxes. Let's explore this in detail.