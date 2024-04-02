What Makes the IDFC Wealth Credit Card a Smart Choice for You

The FIRST Wealth Credit Card from IDFC FIRST Bank offers you unlimited reward points, is lifetime-free, and has low forex markup fees. If you are looking for an alternative to the Axis Magnus Credit Card, the FIRST Wealth Credit Card can be a prudent choice.
In a surprising move, Axis Bank recently devalued one of its flagship credit cards - Magnus. The bank has devalued rewards on the card, excluding certain payments from earning points. It has also removed the monthly milestone benefit of 25,000 reward points on a monthly spend of Rs 1 lakh, one of its major selling propositions.
If you are in search of an alternative to the Magnus credit card, the FIRST Wealth Credit Card ticks all the right boxes. Let's explore this in detail.
Here are the benefits that the FIRST Wealth Credit Card brings to the table -
Unlimited reward points that never expire
Reward points are a major benefit for any credit card. These points allow you to get attractive discounts on online and offline purchases, from hotel and flight ticket bookings to clothes and gadgets. While the Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card has done away with the monthly milestone benefit of 25,000 reward points on a monthly spend of Rs 1 lakh, FIRST Wealth Credit Card offers unlimited reward points that are yours forever.
This card offers you –
· 6X reward points on online purchases
· 3X reward points on offline purchases
· On spending Rs 30,000 in a month, all additional spends are eligible for 10X reward points
A lifetime-free credit card with premium joining benefits
Unlike the Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card, whose annual fee has been raised from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,500, the FIRST Wealth Credit Card is a lifetime-free credit card. There are no annual fees for card renewal. It also offers you premium joining benefits such as -
· A welcome voucher of Rs 500 on spending of Rs 5,000 or more within 30 days of card generation. You can choose one gift voucher from Amazon.in, Uber, Big Basket, or Lifestyle
· A cashback of 5% up to Rs 1000 on the transaction value of your maiden equated monthly instalment (EMI) within one month of card generation
Low forex markup fees
Forex markup fees are charges levied when you transact in a foreign currency. When shopping abroad, low forex markup fees offer significant savings and lets you do more with your money.
While the Axis Bank Magnus Credit Card has a forex markup fee of 2%, the FIRST Wealth Credit Card levies only 1.5%. This translates into greater savings on international shopping done online or at physical stores.
Access to world-class lounge and spa facilities
The FIRST Wealth Credit Card elevates your travel experience by offering access to world-class lounge facilities at international and domestic airports. This card gives you four complimentary visits to international and domestic lounges in a calendar quarter. You can also enjoy complimentary spa facilities at select airports with this card.
Comprehensive travel insurance
The best travel plans can go off track for various reasons beyond your control. FIRST Wealth Credit Card gives you comprehensive travel insurance that reduces the monetary losses suffered in such scenarios. It offers you -
· A cancellation cover of up to Rs 10,000 for hotel and flight booking cancellations (up to 2 claims)
· A cover of up to $500 for loss of checked-in baggage
· A cover of up to $100 for delay of checked-in baggage
· A cover of up to $300 for loss of passport and other documents
· A cover of up to $300 for delays in flight
Extensive air accident cover
With the FIRST Wealth Credit Card, you get an air accident cover of Rs 1 crore and a personal accident cover of Rs 10 lakhs. This gives your family and your loved ones a financial cushion in case of any untoward incident during travel.
Premium lifestyle benefits
FIRST Wealth Credit Card offers many premium luxury benefits that elevate your living and travel experience. Not only does it help you save big, but also provides multifaceted advantages beyond conventional credit cards. It offers you:
· Attractive discounts on airport fast-track immigration services at over 450 destinations across the globe
· Discounts on airport transfer limousine service across in over 3000 cities across 83 countries
· A personalised and modern experience for you to self-book your dining, staycation, flights, and activities
· Access to more than 900 luxury hotels around the globe with premium benefits such as complimentary continental breakfast, VIP guest status, automatic room upgrade upon arrival, etc
· 2 complimentary golf rounds per month on a monthly statement spends of Rs 20,000, thereby reducing your golfing costs while allowing you to unwind, stay active, and reduce stress
· Buy one and get one offer on movie tickets up to Rs 500 on Paytm mobile app, available for two tickets in a month, thus allowing you to enjoy more entertainment without increasing your expenses
Open up a world of possibilities
As evident, the FIRST Wealth Credit Card offers you multiple benefits and is a great alternative to the devalued Axis Magnus Credit Card. To apply for the FIRST Wealth Credit Card, click here.