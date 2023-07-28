What To Look Out For While Buying Health Insurance For Parents?

Are you considering purchasing a Health Insurance policy for your parents? Health insurance for parents is crucial for everyone due to the increasing medical inflation and healthcare costs. It becomes even more vital for senior citizens as they are more susceptible to health risks than younger individuals.
However, including your parents in your existing Individual Health Insurance, Family Health Insurance, or Group Medical Insurance might not be the most prudent choice. This could lead to several undesirable consequences, such as higher premiums, depletion of the Sum Insured, out-of-pocket expenses, and more. Additionally, it may impact your cumulative bonus due to potential claims.
To ensure comprehensive coverage against various diseases and illnesses and to provide financial assistance when needed, it is advisable to purchase a separate medical insurance for parents specifically tailored for senior citizens. This approach safeguards their health, wealth, and overall well-being.
Keep reading to learn more about the factors that can affect your choice of a health insurance for parents.
What is Covered Under a Health Insurance Policy for Your Parents?
Without a doubt, hospitalization expenses have the potential to impact anyone's finances significantly. However, with a health insurance for parents, you can obtain insurance coverage for the following expenses:
● Hospitalization Expenses: Suffering from an illness or being involved in an accident can result in excessive hospitalization costs. Given that medical treatment costs are continuously rising, having a comprehensive medical insurance for parents ensures that your insurer will cover the expenses up to the specified coverage limit.
● Pre and Post-Hospitalization Expenses: Medical insurance for parents plans also encompass medical expenses that are incurred both before and after hospitalization. Typically, this coverage extends to around 30 days before and 60 days after, although the duration for health insurance that covers parents may vary depending on the insurer you choose.
Buying a Health Insurance Plan for Parents? Consider These Factors
Below is a comprehensive list of different factors to consider when purchasing a health insurance plans for parents.
Types of Health Insurance for Senior Citizens
If you intend to purchase health insurance plans for parents, opting for a family floater healthcare plan could prove to be advantageous. These plans are tailored to provide insurance coverage for the entire family, encompassing senior citizens as well. However, it's important to note that specific plans may have limitations regarding the parents' age, and some might necessitate the policyholder to pay a higher premium based on the oldest parent's age.
The Reputation of the Insurance Company
When it comes to health insurance plans for parents, the efficiency of an insurance company's services becomes crucial. Since a policyholder may not always be available on-site to handle the claim process for their parents, the insurer's reputation and promptness play a significant role in ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.
Coverage of the Insurance Policy
Comprehensive Mediclaim for parents are essential to avoid additional expenses arising from inadequate coverage. These plans should encompass crucial features such as reduced waiting periods for pre-existing diseases, coverage for mental illness, age-related conditions, preventive healthcare benefits, and more.
Renewal Limit
When purchasing a Mediclaim for parents, the coverage typically has an exit or maximum age limit. An exit policy is usually set for around 75 to 80 years, beyond which the policy cannot be renewed. Therefore, it's crucial to consider the age limit on the policy when ensuring continuous coverage for your parents. For instance, if your parents are approximately 70 years old at the time of buying the policy and the maximum entry age is 75 years, it's advisable to explore other options, as the Mediclaim for parents won't be renewable once they surpass the age limit.
Waiting Period
This period can be likened to a hibernation phase during which no insurance claims are permissible. This provision typically applies when you have a pre-existing illness. Usually, waiting periods for any health insurance policy can range from as little as one year to as long as four years.
There is a positive development for medical insurance plans for parents as many insurance companies have reduced the waiting period to as little as one year. This change is primarily driven by the understanding that senior citizens often require more immediate hospitalization. Generally, a shorter waiting period is preferable, as it allows for quicker access to coverage.
Exclusions
It is essential to be prepared for medical expenses that your Parent's Health Insurance may not cover. Therefore, understanding the precise exclusions of the health plan when you buy health insurance for parents becomes crucial. Always make sure to thoroughly review the policy document to have a clear understanding of what is not covered.
Claim Process
The claim process of an insurance company should be uncomplicated and stress-free. Otherwise, you may spend more time dealing with claims instead of concentrating on your parents' health. Opt for an insurer that offers a straightforward, digital, and transparent claim process for medical insurance plans for parents to ensure a smoother experience.
Conclusion
Ensure that you provide accurate and complete information while completing the insurance policy proposal form for your parents. Include their personal details, health status, and medical history as required. After applying, the insurer may contact you to further discuss your parents' health conditions. It's common for policyholders in such cases to undergo a medical check-up. Based on the analysis, the insurer may choose to issue the policy, adjust the premium, or decline the application. Being transparent about all health conditions is essential to avoid claim rejection during critical situations when you buy health insurance for parents.