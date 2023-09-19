Which is the Best Gaming Token in Q4 2023 – Gala Games, Floki, Kangamoon?

The price of Gala Games has experienced a sharp decline, signaling a significant downturn for the once-prominent GameFi project. Two major factors have impacted the project greatly. Firstly, there is the case of Coinbase delisting the GALA token on its platform.

Additionally, an intense legal struggle has unfolded between co-founders Eric Schiermeyer and Wright Thurston. This legal battle has arisen in the wake of allegations involving the misappropriation of $130 million worth belonging to the Gala network.

In light of these controversies and uncertainties surrounding the project's future, investors are moving to other gaming projects. The Gala crypto now trades at $0.01417671, declining by 11.49% on the weekly chart. Nevertheless, analysts are bullish on the token and believe it can pick pace in Q4 2023.

Floki (FLOKI) Loses Recent Price Gains