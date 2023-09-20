White Label Link Building: How To Avoid The Pitfalls

Building links for clients is time-consuming. You have to create content, approach third-party sites, build a relationship with them, and request a link placement.
It's a long and sometimes dreary process that involves emails, phone calls, and lots of writing.
The problem gets even worse if your client wants a lot of links. Most link-building agencies simply don't have enough people to fulfill the order.
That's where white-label link-building services come in handy. These build high-quality links on behalf of your clients in a way that lets you pass them off as your own.
Agencies have hundreds of partner sites for quick link placement and dozens of writers pump out content for relevant websites in mere hours or days.
Does getting help with link building sound good? If so, you are in luck.
Here, we explain the uses and benefits of using white-label services to build quality links.
But first, what is "white label link building?"
Don't worry if you are confused by the term "white label link building." The "white label" part hails from the blank spaces manufacturers put on physical product packaging to allow marketers to rebrand as their own.
It's the same with link-building services. A white-label SEO agency like FATJOE leaves the link-building part unbranded, allowing other agencies to sell it as their own to their clients.
The way it works in practice is simple. SEO agencies looking for full link-building campaigns go to a white-label link-building agency that creates the backlinks for a fee. The original agency then sells these under its brand to its clients.
Services build links by creating content, such as blogs, and then linking them to the client's site via an anchor text. Links appear seamlessly and non-promotionally to satisfy search engine algorithms.
You should use a white-label link-building service to build links when you bump up against operational limits.
For example, many SEO agencies outsource high-quality backlinks when they can't afford to hire someone to build them full-time. Paying fixed fees for niche-relevant links and passing the cost onto clients is often cheaper than adding another employee to the payroll.
SEO agencies also use link-building services when they lack the resources to build quality links alone. A lack of in-house skills necessitates seeking new options, such as white-label link-building.
Finally, agencies may outsource link-building tasks to white-label SEO services when they have an in-house link-building team but can't satisfy demand. The extra pairs of hands enable small agencies to serve large clients, placing dozens or hundreds of orders.
Interestingly, there is an argument that all SEO agencies should use white-label link-building. That's because specialists have a stronger understanding of effective link-building strategies and won't fall foul of Google's policies.
Consequently, subcontracting this aspect of SEO campaigns can reduce risk. You can avoid low-quality links from PBNs and link farms and concentrate your link-building efforts on high-domain authority sites.
You can also free up team members to focus on other efforts. The white-label link-building services do the donkey work, so you don't have to.
As you might imagine, white-label services like FATJOE are becoming more popular. Professional link-building outfits help you by writing guest posts, niche edits, and press releases that provide quality links for your clients.
All you have to do is choose how many links you want. The white-label SEO agency then places these on relevant pages suitable to boost search engine rankings.
Let's look at some of the specific benefits of white-label link-building services in more detail.
White-label link-building SEO agencies often have tremendous experience delivering high-quality links to your clients. And, as mentioned, high expertise enables them to abide by search engines' rules.
Lower costs are another benefit of white-label link-building. Instead of hiring an in-house team for hundreds of thousands of dollars, you can bypass salaries, taxes, and software and equipment outlays by outsourcing.
White-label link-building services can offer these lower costs because of their experience and practical skills. Their operational efficiency reduces the price of high-quality backlinks, giving you better value for money
Outsourcing the building of high-quality links also frees up your staff. Getting the link-building agency to do the work for you lets your team focus on other projects. For example, creating web pages that generate organic traffic or improving technical SEO to improve a client's domain rating.
Building quality links often takes so much time that it detracts from strategy and marketing. Many agencies find themselves rushed off their feet, unable to focus on improving services or growing their businesses.
Freeing up these resources lets you concentrate on activities that make you more competitive.
Another benefit of working with a white-label link-building agency is the immediate access it grants to a diverse backlink network. Many services maintain relationships with thousands of sites open to guest posting, letting you secure high-quality links consistently for your clients.
Note that establishing these networks takes time. Leading agencies like FATJOE have been doing it for over a decade. Digital marketing agencies can try to emulate them, but it takes time and energy. For most, it is better to outsource the process.
Working with white-label SEO services also enables you to scale faster. You can grow the link-building segment of your operations as rapidly as you want because white-label partners have such vast resources.
For instance, FATJOE hires hundreds of blogger outreach and press release writers to deliver orders. The turn-key solution means agencies can simply select the number of links they want and link-building experts will do the rest.
Many white-label link-building services also provide various tools and resources to improve SEO. These include:-
● SEO analysis tools that evaluate pages' current status and give website owners clear instructions on how to improve search engine optimization performance.
● Content creation tools, like FATJOE's Optimo, for writing blog introductions, Tweets, ad copy, Instagram Reels, content calendars, and more.
● Link monitoring and tracking tools that show where links are coming from and whether they are active.
● Content promotion and distribution platforms, such as press release distribution networks.
● White-label reporting and analytics tools to track campaign progress and demonstrate the value of your link-building efforts to clients.
● Link prospecting services to help identify potential link-building partners.
● Keyword research tools to make it easier to create relevant, quality backlinks with favorable search volume and competitiveness metrics.
Risk reduction is another benefit of white-label link building. Agencies implement strict quality control on your behalf, ensuring that your link-building strategy complies with search engines' rules.
Fake guest post services and link-building frauds don't do this, so only choose reputable services that use permissible link-building techniques.
White-label link-building also involves creating do-follow backlinks. Unlike no-follow links, these directly impact search engine rankings and forward customers to the client's site.
Branding any link-building campaign as your own is another benefit of white-label services. Your SEO agency can purchase link-placing products, like niche edits or blogger outreach, and pass the cost onto clients with an added margin.
As far as your customers are concerned, you have done the work, increasing your prestige and inspiring confidence in your brand.
Finally, working with a white-label link-building agency helps you improve your client's organic traffic and sales. Link-building projects can make their product pages and sales content more visible in search engine results, generating tangible results.
Remember, the higher your client's site appears in search engine rankings, the more sales they will make. Research shows that organic traffic leads to higher conversion rates than paid ads.
Now that we have discussed the benefits of the white-label approach, how do you choose the right link-building agency? Let's take a look.
The first step is to educate yourself. While quality white-label link-building services will do all the work for you, it still pays to understand what you are buying. Any mistakes could be costly for your brand.
For example, you'll want to know the basics of how link building works, why it is effective for SEO, and the type of sites you should target.
You should also understand the difference between low and high-quality links. Avoiding the former, such as forum links, enables you to follow Google's rules.
The next step is to ensure your client can benefit from your partnering with the white-label link-building agency. Check if it offers the type of backlinks that will enable your client to rank higher.
Don't approach link-building services if your client's content ranks outside the top 100 pages for critical keywords on search engines. That's a sign it is still too early to build links. Instead, focus on improving their existing content or finding better keywords to include on their pages. These activities will benefit SEO more.
You should also assess the agency's expertise. Look for case studies of successful link-building campaigns and reviews from happy customers.
Additionally, check that link-building strategies are "white hat." Don't choose any white-label agency promising quick results or promoting its "private blogger network." These go against Google's Search Essentials.
If you can, ask the agency for references. Speaking to current and former clients can help you build up a picture of whether the firm offers quality services.
Look for information on:
● Link delivery times and schedules
● Customer service response times
● Bulk order and placement limits
Robust quality control is another essential feature of high-quality link-building services. The best services hire experienced writers and editors to check their work.
See what processes the agency puts in place to ensure link quality before buying. For instance, does the white-label provider have editors who check each post? Does it offer a money-back guarantee or promise an unlimited number of rewrites until you get what you want?
Finally, use agencies that publish performance metrics on how your campaign is faring. White-label agencies should be transparent and show how and where they place your links.
The best white label link building services will tick all of the above boxes and, most importantly, will be clear and upfront about what they can and can’t provide.
Many in the space over-promise and under-deliver. Working with a company with clearly defined deliverables will always help you achieve a consistent result.
Building links with guest posts on high-domain authority sites to please search engines is challenging for individual agencies. But white-label services make it significantly easier. These let you build an almost unlimited number of high-authority backlinks to enhance your client's domain authority while avoiding link-building frauds.
Just make sure you choose the right agency. Getting it wrong could damage your relationship with your clients.