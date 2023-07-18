WhizHack Technologies Empowers Teenagers to Pursue Global Tech Careers in Cybersecurity

South India has been driving Global IT Revolutions, and Formidable Cybersecurity Professionals Will Emerge amongst early starters from Hyderabad”, Kaushik Ray, WhizHack Technologies
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: WhizHack Technologies, India's leading vertically integrated cybersecurity company, is thrilled to announce the launch of two groundbreaking programs aimed at inspiring and equipping teenage students to embark on a rewarding journey in the field of cybersecurity. The Cyber Samurai and Cyber Guru programs have been meticulously designed to provide foundation knowledge and hands-on tools to students from grades 8-12, irrespective of their academic backgrounds. As the demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to skyrocket globally, it is crucial for young minds to recognize the immense opportunities and start early to enter the fastest-growing tech.
The Cyber Guru program, a two-month course, offers a transformative learning experience with 25 hours of expert-led teaching and over 25 hours of immersive lab sessions. The curriculum is comprehensive and covers a diverse range of topics, including reconnaissance techniques, system hacking, cryptography, web application hacking, wireless hacking, social engineering, and artificial intelligence.
The Cyber Samurai program is a one-month course tailored for students. With 15 hours of engaging teaching sessions and more than 15 hours of hands-on lab experience, students gain invaluable insights and practical skills required to excel in the cybersecurity industry.
Speaking about the launch of these innovative programs, Mr. Kaushik Ray, COO of WhizHack Technologies, stated, "These initiatives aim to empower teenagers by equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in the fast-growing field of cybersecurity. South India, with its vibrant tech ecosystem, has immense potential to become a global leader in cybersecurity. Bangalore and Hyderabad are the top cities in the country driving IT Revolutions and I’m very sure that formidable Cybersecurity professionals will emerge from these cities. We are dedicated to nurturing and guiding the next generation of cybersecurity professionals by not only creating pathways for global careers but also building a community that caters to complex cyber security needs of businesses”.
WhizHack Technologies has partnered with IIT Jodhpur and IIT Madras Pravartak to strengthen cybersecurity initiatives. They have established a Centre of Excellence in Cyber Security with IIT Jodhpur and engaged in joint research with IIT Madras Pravartak. The field of cybersecurity offers diverse and interesting career options, regardless of one's field of study.
WhizHack Technologies invites teenagers from Southern India to seize this unique opportunity and embark on an exciting journey towards a global tech career in cybersecurity.
