WhizHack Technologies' extraordinary cyber security educational league through strategic alliances

New Delhi (India), October 10: WhizHack Technologies, a pioneering name in the world of cybersecurity products, services and training has taken a significant stride towards strengthening the nation's cybersecurity defences and train students to become professionals in the domain. The company has entered into partnerships with five prestigious institutions, including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other prominent educational bodies, to revolutionize research, product development, and training in the fields of Cyber Security. The names include topline institutes like IIT Bhubaneswar, IIT Jodhpur, IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, Rashtriya Raksha University, and National Power Training Institute.

As per the 2022 Gartner Study, the cyber threat landscape has witnessed a staggering 3900% rise in attacks on critical infrastructure from 2013 to 2020, as per a 2022 study by Gartner. Over 83% of enterprises struggle to find the right skill sets to fill cybersecurity positions, resulting in more than 3.5 million unfilled vacancies across the globe. To address the issue, Whizhacks aims at advancing cybersecurity and fortifying the protection of critical infrastructure in India, by collaborating with leading institutions and leveraging innovative technologies.

These partnerships have been forged based on a 10 -point agenda which includes enhancing cybersecurity of institutes, businesses and safeguarding critical national infrastructure, fill skill gaps in the field, fostering innovation and research, develop indigenous technology, build cybersecurity capacity, ensuring public safety and economic stability, strengthening national defense, support global connectivity and addressing emerging industry trends and threats.

There were 40,000 jobs available as of May 2023, but the skill gap remains. There is an urgent need for upskilling the workforce and hiring qualified professionals. According to a study, the cybersecurity market share is projected to reach $3.5 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05% by 2027. The demand-supply gap stood at 30%, projecting a major skill challenge in the industry. Going by the current scenario, more than 1 million cyber security jobs will be available by 2023, but less than 400,000 cybersecurity professionals will be trained by then. These associations therefore will help benefit a substantial work force of the country.

WhizHack Technologies has inked a Center of Excellence (CoE) agreement with IIT Bhubaneswar, focusing on several key initiatives:

1. Development of cutting-edge products and large-scale training programs in Cyber Security, Artificial Intelligence, and Blockchain, with a special emphasis on Cyber Physical Systems.

2. Establishment of a state-of-the-art Cyber Security laboratory at IIT Bhubaneswar, specifically dedicated to safeguarding smart grids and power grids.

3. Exploring the possibility of creating a dedicated WhizHack Chair Professor role at the institution.

4. Facilitating collaboration between scholars, researchers, and students for groundbreaking research.

This partnership is poised to enhance the security of critical infrastructure, particularly Smart Grids and Micro Grids, which are vital for national security, economic stability, and public safety.

They have also signed a MOU with IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, with a primary focus on:

1. Conducting joint research to develop innovative products for detecting, predicting, and mitigating attacks on cyber-physical systems.

2. Building OT (Operational Technology) security solutions based on the revolutionary 'Made in India' Shakti Chip. The Shakti Chip, a groundbreaking Indian technology, aligns seamlessly with the "Make in India" initiative and is poised to revolutionize the industry.

3. Undertaking cybersecurity capacity-building projects of national significance.

WhizHack Technologies is collaborating with IIT Jodhpur. This endeavor aims to secure critical infrastructure, starting with Smart Waterways, underscoring their significance in trade, environmental sustainability, and global connectivity. Securing Smart Waterways is essential to prevent economic disruptions, safeguard public safety, and support national defense.

WhizHack has joined forces with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to provide Cybersecurity Training for Defense and Professionals. This collaboration leverages WhizHack's advanced Cyber Range and Training infrastructure. As was demonstrated in countering cyberattacks during recent events like the G20 India summit, these up-skilling initiatives are building a self-reliant India, fortifying its digital assets against hostile state actors.

WhizHack is also extending its reach to offer a Postgraduate Cybersecurity Course for Professionals in collaboration with the National Power Training Institute (NPTI). This comprehensive program is designed to provide extensive training in cybersecurity across various sectors, further strengthening India's cybersecurity workforce.