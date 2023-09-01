Why Driver Logistics believes in investing in technology for its logistics services

If you look at technology adoption in the logistics industry across the globe, the technology is there, quite viable, feasible, and practically not hard to implement these days. Within logistics, specifically the supply chain, the issue lies in the minimal collaboration between engineering and stakeholders today.



For example, the product you buy from a retail outlet has probably come from a factory or a port from where it was transported by containers or trucks. And then to a retail warehouse and further to the retail outlet you bought it from. Essentially, instances occur where there are at least 6 to over 15 touch points and multiple stakeholders in terms of a product getting manufactured to a product getting delivered to a consumer. So, here the problem is it's not just about one stakeholder adopting technology; you also need to make sure the free flow of data is there. One of the main problems here is that technology is not widely used or adopted in the industry. Things are still on paper and phones or pseudo digitally like WhatsApp or email. As a result, the rate of adoption of technology has been quite low.

But now, with 3PL service providers coming into the picture, shippers have fewer things to worry about. Their 3PL partner can now take care of their products from factory to customer or consumer. So, that way, if a few companies can digitize a part of this process from manufacturing to getting things delivered to the customer or at least to the retail point, a major visibility challenge is well solved here itself.

3PL providers who adopt technology will offer their clients many benefits. Apart from the ability to track shipments with one touch, technology will help clients to predict purchase cycles, plan region-specific inventories, ensure shipments well ahead of time and, as a result, drive cost savings and enhance customer satisfaction.

What specific technological advancements has Driver Logistics embraced to enhance your operations and customer experiences?