Why Driver Logistics believes in investing in technology for its logistics services

In a matter of just 4 years, Driver Logistics is the 3PL partner for some of the biggest brands in India across 7 different states and is expanding its Partial Truck Load services across more states in South India.
If you look at technology adoption in the logistics industry across the globe, the technology is there, quite viable, feasible, and practically not hard to implement these days. Within logistics, specifically the supply chain, the issue lies in the minimal collaboration between engineering and stakeholders today.
For example, the product you buy from a retail outlet has probably come from a factory or a port from where it was transported by containers or trucks. And then to a retail warehouse and further to the retail outlet you bought it from. Essentially, instances occur where there are at least 6 to over 15 touch points and multiple stakeholders in terms of a product getting manufactured to a product getting delivered to a consumer. So, here the problem is it's not just about one stakeholder adopting technology; you also need to make sure the free flow of data is there. One of the main problems here is that technology is not widely used or adopted in the industry. Things are still on paper and phones or pseudo digitally like WhatsApp or email. As a result, the rate of adoption of technology has been quite low.
But now, with 3PL service providers coming into the picture, shippers have fewer things to worry about. Their 3PL partner can now take care of their products from factory to customer or consumer. So, that way, if a few companies can digitize a part of this process from manufacturing to getting things delivered to the customer or at least to the retail point, a major visibility challenge is well solved here itself.
3PL providers who adopt technology will offer their clients many benefits. Apart from the ability to track shipments with one touch, technology will help clients to predict purchase cycles, plan region-specific inventories, ensure shipments well ahead of time and, as a result, drive cost savings and enhance customer satisfaction.
Understanding the need for technology to serve our customers better alongside the absence of any readily available solution that could suit our specific needs, we began to develop our own digital platform for logistics. Whenever we build any sort of process digitally, one of the first things we ask ourselves is, ‘how this process is ultimately going to benefit our customers’. Customer centricity is our first philosophy while adopting technology. Every process that is being digitized should benefit the client and, ultimately, the company.
With end-to-end transparency, customers can open up a portal at any time and get a complete log of the project. They can track consignment, invoices, and expected arrival at their warehouse. They can also keep tracking the orders that we have placed. It gives us relief, actually.
So, from a consumer perspective, e-commerce has done this quite well, but when it comes to B2B deliveries, this is not really doing well today. There are only a few companies that have managed to execute this effectively. Maybe not even 1% of the entire 3PL companies have been able to pull it off well for all the industries they operate with. So, this is what we always emphasize whenever we digitize: can this ultimately give our clients and their customers more clarity? Can they plan ahead or make better decisions based on the insights we provide?
When you are a small 3PL company, you don't really need all these things. If you don't have a visibility platform or a live platform, that’s fine because you can always send out updates from your phone via WhatsApp or email. But the problem is, can you grow alongside your customers? Can you accommodate their increasing demand, or can you onboard more clients? As you scale, the absence of technology creates a big challenge.
This is where technology comes into play. You need to make sure that customers can trust you as a 3PL provider as they scale. Because when this happens, they have more customers, they have a bigger network, they have more geography to serve, and their 3PL provider has to be there to support them.
If you have a tightly well-managed digital network, with a great feedback loop with effective two-way communication, you become more reliable. Real-time transparency gives them reports and management information systems that they need the way they need in real-time.
We believe that we need to be industry agnostic, serving multiple industries in order to scale. But at the same time, we need to understand every industry has its own problems; every industry has different norms for handling material or even different structure of networks. Some industries are quite time-sensitive, while others operate with more flexibility. For example, if it's a textile business, you can get things done without any stress, but if it's medicine or something fragile, then you have to be more careful with that.
Also, if we think in terms of handling, how will you handle these goods? Again if it’s textiles, they do not require too delicate treatment. But for medicines or even electronics, you need to have a proper understanding of how these things are handled. So, how are you making sure your SOPs are curated for these different industries? How are your SOPs being translated into actions at scale, particularly when your ground-level employees may change frequently as you scale? You need to make sure that your customers have reliability at all times by ensuring that their products are handled by a team that understands their products and business.
As a company, we are building a dedicated Solution Design and Operation team. A solution design and a team with operation excellence that works continuously with customers from different industries. They work very closely with the customers to understand more and more, and it's a never-ending journey. Then, we try to build those SOPs and customer-specific /industry-specific processes, along with the standard logistics processes, onto our system. Then, we train our people accordingly.
When you say technology, it's basically a sort of container because what technology you use is not the most crucial aspect. The key is in how well you manage your data across the organization and how data-centric your organization is.
Let's say your company is using multiple SaaS products, and they are not well-integrated; then your data could be wrong. There could be a lot of errors, and your data accuracy goes down. This is because the sales team manually enters data into Salesforce, and then the finance team comes up with their finance data, and then the operations team comes up with other data from their transportation management system. If all these things are not well-stitched together, it becomes a big problem. Data centricity and data pipelining should be a priority in terms of digital adoption. You're moving data between systems, from client to company systems, and possibly between your systems and vendor systems as well. So, the first thing to make sure of, in terms of becoming a data-driven organization, is to become data-centric. Once you're data-centric, you need to make sure that your data pipelining is done well.
As your data becomes more structured, sharing data insights with the operational team – such as team leads or ground-level managers – becomes a priority. And once they get used to operating from a data-analytic point of view, your data becomes cleaner over time.
We can probably help a lot of companies determine their landing costs for their products, from importers to new manufacturers and so on. If you are integrating with your shipper data, shipper order management, transmission management system and WMS, you can provide a lot of insights for them to improve their forecasting and inventory planning.
We help our existing B2B clients in terms of their particular e-commerce needs. However, as a company today, our primary focus isn't on e-commerce clients. Not because we are not able to do it; we just see a lot of opportunity in the non-e-commerce market. It is still very fragmented and still the biggest and most potential market for us currently.
We thought everybody is going behind e-commerce, so why don't we target non-e-commerce companies and large MNCs? We can digitize and make things easy for them. We have a big edge and potential here. Obviously, it's not like we won’t serve the e-commerce industry, just that our priority today is non-e-commerce clients.
Some of our existing clients have an online presence, and we help them meet their freight requirements. In fact, we even handle reverse logistics for them; i.e., if a customer returns a product, we have the capabilities and technology to help them out. But we don't really cater to fully e-commerce players right now.
Micro-disruptions can be managed quite well through the wealth of data points that we have. We may even predict what could happen since we work with multiple clients, multiple geographies, and multiple industries. With this, we might be able to find trends and patterns in terms of how an event or an activity is affecting seasons and other factors. But at a macro level, I don't think the world is ready yet. Let's consider COVID as an example. When COVID hit, no company with whatever technology they had was able to predict the disruption. So, I think micro-disruptions can be quite well managed with the sort of insights and data we collect. But macro level, obviously, it's always uncertain.
At macro levels, disruptions can be managed because we have a lot of customer data, but we don't really have the entire supply chain insights. This would require a collaborative effort where shippers, manufacturers, LSPs (Logistics Service Providers) and other stakeholders collaborate on sharing data. Here, someone has to come up with a solution for data collection where they can create insights and indexes over time. I don't think at the macro level we can do this, but at the micro level, we can definitely try. We can analyze trends and predict with the help of collaborations and a good supply chain. And it's possible to mitigate potential disruptions.
This is a network business model. For instance, let's say you have a strong presence in a region, and you are making sure you become stronger by the day here. However, when you go to a new network or a new market, you won’t be so strong there. You can build a consolidated network in a new region over time, in two years or three years, probably. Basically, if you're a large player in India today, you can't dominate, or you can't do really well in places like UAE, right? Every company is different in different markets.
If your focus is the customer, then building a network and a really good relationship with your vendors is the key. It's not just about the physical infrastructure; it's more about how you are helping your vendors grow with you and how you are helping your vendors optimize their capacity utilization through volume. And if you're consistently fast, reliable and cost-effective, you probably stand a chance of being relevant.
One of the key reasons to stay optimistic is the fact that we're very customer-centric and people-centric. The second is technology. Technology, for us, is a tool to enhance our customers’ and people's experience.
While building technology, we need to understand that it is primarily for our customers and the people. This is a very operation-intensive business; you can't just have technology and build it without people. We have to consider people's technology literacy and their approach to understanding its impact on the entire supply chain. We make it clear to our customers that we're super customer-centric. We promise them that we're continuously trying to solve all their problems, new and existing ones.
Markets are continuously changing. Every two to three years, things are changing for everyone. So, you have to be prepared to keep up with them for the better. Adaptation is very important here, and that is why we stay flexible as a company and very realistic as a team. We're pro-automation because we believe as we automate, one person can do three people's work at scale.
These are the reasons to stay relevant. And we're continuously addressing the problems our customers have. initially, we were a pure-play 3PL provider but recently, we got into the partial truckload business as well. This has worked really well for our customers. The initiative resulted in customer satisfaction, which ultimately led to demand for expansion in other regions of the country.
Hence, we are expanding our Partial Truckload services in Karnataka starting next month. Soon, we will have a full network of 3PL locations. I think our customers are pushing us to scale in a lot of ways.