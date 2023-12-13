Why GoEco is the Perfect Choice for Caterers and Event Planners

For caterers or event planners, dinnerware is not just a to-do item on their checklist. They must find suitable tableware that can carry everything on the plate, from the main course to the desserts. Ensuring the food looks elegant and sophisticated at the same time is no less important. Because various food options are present at any party or event, durable dinnerware makes sense.

Caterers and event planners cannot just use any dinnerware. They need to find durable and heavy-duty dinnerware and cutlery to get the job done. This is where GoEco tableware comes into the picture, as it is heavy-duty and compostable. It lets the caterers and event planners switch from expensive traditional dinnerware to GoEco single-use budget-friendly dinnerware, thus helping reduce the carbon footprint and cost. All these benefits make the GoEco biodegradable disposable single-use dinnerware an eco-conscious choice.

Suppose you have a client who wants to throw an eco-friendly party or event and seeks a sustainable option. In that case, GoEco brand is your first and best choice, as its Bagasse dinnerware collection is biodegradable and compostable.

GoEco collection is durable, budget-friendly, and made from the fibrous residue remaining after the extraction of juice, which is used as a source of cellulose for the quality product. Tableware from the GoEco is made from sugarcane bagasse which is the fibrous leftover of the sugarcane plant. It is hundred percent biodegradable and can break down in compost in less than 90 days.

If you seek an eco-friendly alternative that could make your party a complete sustainable success. In that case, compostable dinnerware from the GoEco brand by Grabeco Packaging LLP is certainly the go-to choice. The dinnerware from the GoEco is completely oil resistant. This ensures that everyone at the party or event can relish the taste of the food without being conscious about it leaking from the plate. The GoEco products are also cut-resistant and dense, so it is also perfect for any thick and heavy meals like steak.

GoEco compostable dinnerware is the perfect choice for all the carters and event planners. The brand’s products are heavy-duty dinnerware and are sturdy and white in color. Some of the features of GoEco tableware are oil and water-resistant, microwave-safe, freezer-safe, hot food friendly, and a budget-friendly alternative to the classic single-use dinnerware.

Compared to traditional dishes and cutlery, this disposable compostable partyware from the GoEco brand is a boon for all caterers and event planners as they are highly cost-effective. When the caterers or the event planners buy the GoEco tableware in bulk, it will make a highly affordable option for them compared to traditional tableware. This single-use biodegradable tableware also eliminates the cost of cleaning or dishwashing. It is the most hygienic option, cutting out the cross-contamination risk. It also helps eliminate the harmful environmental impact on mother nature, thus taking a much more sustainable approach towards building a better future for the next generation.