Why Golteum (GTLM) Could Outperform Polygon (MATIC) On Its Current Trajectory

Amid the turbulent climate in the crypto market, investors are now looking toward more sustainable options to invest in. While the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Dogecoin (DOGE) are still some of the top coins, the entrance of Golteum (GLTM) has shaken the space as its unique offerings carry the promise of potential upside and the possibility of becoming one of the leading digital assets in the crypto industry.
Golteum (GLTM) Price Prediction
Golteum (GLTM) grants access to trading discounts, rewards, staking, analytics, priority support, and other premium features. Investing in Golteum (GLTM) gives you access to fractionalized ownership of physical precious metals stored in secure vaults all over the world.
Golteum is a precious metals-backed NFT marketplace that allows users to buy, sell, and trade precious metals with the level of liquidity in the crypto market.
GLTM's presale price had elevated by almost 90% from when it started its private sale to its Stage 2 presale. Golteum's (GLTM) price went up from $0.0074 to $0.012 during its second presale, which is currently ongoing now.
Experts predict Golteum (GLTM) to hit the $5 mark when listed on major exchanges. We strongly believe that the token will be capable of this movement in a few years from now.
Polygon (MATIC) Purposes Within the Ecosystem
Polygon (MATIC) is a highly efficient network prominent for its scalability; the network was created by Ethereum, and other EVM chains perform and connect better, but it has forged a bit of value for itself. As a leading alternative to Ethereum, Polygon is a valuable network to DeFi and NFTs, using the traction from that landscape to create value for itself.
Polygon (MATIC) has gained significant attention and adoption within the Ethereum community due to its ability to provide faster and cheaper transactions. However, MATIC has succumbed to market regulatory pressure, especially after the SEC alleged the token was a security.
Learn More About Golteum (GLTM) Presale
Golteum (GLTM) has a total supply of 1,000,000,000 GLTM tokens, of which 8.1% were distributed for presale rounds. The presale has progressed as scheduled, and smart early investors are looking to secure early entry and gain a position for profit. There are a few other opportunities that could translate to profit in the market; however, GLTM offers a very low entry which is one of the most straightforward ways to make money out of crypto.
In conclusion, GLTM is a better choice than other coins because it has a 90% increase between its private sale and presale round. It is predicted by experts the price will rise up to $5 when listed on major exchanges. And also, Boston Consulting Group predicts the tokenized assets space could reach $16 trillion in 2030, and GLTM is set to grow alongside it. Goltuem’s security is spearheaded by one of the best infrastructure providers, “Fireblocks.” With an approved smart contract by Certik, doxxed team members, and awesome bonuses for investors.
Enter the Golteum presale now for a 15% bonus on your purchase.
