Why Has Google Bard Picked Everlodge Over Tron and Cosmos for the Next Bull Run?

The crypto space is filled with several cryptocurrencies with new ones rising every day. As a result, investors are confused on which tokens to invest in. Meanwhile, we have asked Google Bard to pick the best coin among Tron, Cosmos, and Everlodge. Google Bard has picked Everlodge as the best token to consider. Let's see why.
Tron (TRX) is a blockchain-based digital platform that hosts major entertainment applications. Meanwhile, it has a native token cryptocurrency called TRX. On September 27th, Tron tweeted that it has teamed up with ChainGPT.
ChainGPT is an AI infrastructure for Blockchain, Crypto, and Web3. The Tron network advised its users to ask the chatbot all questions they have regarding AI-generated NFTs, and the Tron network. However, the Tron coin price has dropped from its 2023 zenith of $0.094 to $0.085524 in September.
Interestingly, the TRX coin increased by 11.2% in September. The TRX coin price is trading above the 20 and 50-day EMAs. which are supporting the TRX Coin price trend. Hence, the Tron price prediction estimates the prices to go upwards.
Cosmos (ATOM) is a digital currency that helps run a system of blockchains. These blockchains are meant to grow and work together seamlessly. Meanwhile, the Cosmos network has started its 5th Interchain Developer Academy.
This academy offers a 7-week online course with more than 80 hours of lessons. Experts in blockchain from B9Lab created the lessons for the course. Notably, the deadline for the screening test is October 23rd. The free main course will take place from November 2nd to December 21st.
Unfortunately, the Cosmos crypto is losing value in the market, and its chart shows a consistent pattern of decreasing lows. According to technical indicators, Cosmos is currently on a bearish trend. The coin's price has dropped by 4.4% in the past week to $7.04 on September 27th.
Everlodge is a new player in the crypto industry compared to famous coins like Tron and Cosmos. While these two could see more bullish movements in the future, Google Bard chooses Everlodge above them. This is because Bard believes Everlodge has the potential to surpass the performance of the crypto market in the coming months.
According to Google Bard, Everlodge is a platform aiming to fix the issues in the trillion-dollar real estate industry. The platform allows people to own luxury properties without needing large capital. This innovation has generated excitement in the market and affected Everlodge's presale positively.
Everlodge has several promising features. Firstly, it secures and stores the details of property ownership for each individual in their NFTs smart contracts. Also, those who own property fractions through NFTs can rent or sell out their properties to generate income.
Everlodge has a native token called the ELDG token. The ELDG token offers several benefits to holders like rewards, discounts, and passive income via staking. Presently, the ELDG token is trading at just $0.019. Bard predicts a potential price increase of up to 4,000% in the coming months.
