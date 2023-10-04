Why Has Google Bard Picked Everlodge Over Tron and Cosmos for the Next Bull Run?

Tron (TRX) is a blockchain-based digital platform that hosts major entertainment applications. Meanwhile, it has a native token cryptocurrency called TRX. On September 27th, Tron tweeted that it has teamed up with ChainGPT.

ChainGPT is an AI infrastructure for Blockchain, Crypto, and Web3. The Tron network advised its users to ask the chatbot all questions they have regarding AI-generated NFTs, and the Tron network. However, the Tron coin price has dropped from its 2023 zenith of $0.094 to $0.085524 in September.

Interestingly, the TRX coin increased by 11.2% in September. The TRX coin price is trading above the 20 and 50-day EMAs. which are supporting the TRX Coin price trend. Hence, the Tron price prediction estimates the prices to go upwards.