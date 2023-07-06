Why You Should Consider Sovereign Gold Bonds!

People’s imaginations run to vivid tangents whenever there’s talk of gold. It’s such a powerful force of nature, and yet it’s so versatile. Chains, bangles, necklaces and biscuits, yes, but it has also been the backer of currencies, the reason for historic conflicts, and the secret content of treasure chests. And let’s not forget the association with luxury, and of course, the colour itself. Some have gone so far as to add a thin layer of gold to food!
We Indians take it up a notch – our households have famously stored a little shy of 25,000 tonnes (an equivalent of 2.5 crore kgs) of gold alone. And it’s not hard to understand why.
Why Gold?
For centuries now, gold has held a strong cultural significance. We know how marriages often mean gold galore – particularly for the bride. And for good reason. It’s considered a safe and reliable investment (much before the word assumed its modern definition) as it’s something one can count on during tough times. But did you know there are multiple ways to invest in gold without physically owning it? Imagine the money you can save on a good locker!
Looking Beyond Physical Gold
Meetings, networking, and payments aren’t the only things we’re doing digitally these days. We’re also investing in gold digitally; Gold ETFs, Gold Funds, and Sovereign Gold Bonds have all emerged as alternatives to physical gold. In 2015, the Government of India introduced one such alternative – Sovereign Gold Bonds, under the Gold Monetisation Scheme.
Sovereign Gold Bonds are generally viewed as a low risk-investment as they are backed by the Government of India and its interest rates set by the RBI. The interest rates are set before a new tranche is issued. Now, if you’re wondering what a Tranche is, here goes: a tranche is an investment that is broken into small portions and then sold to investors.
Why invest in sovereign gold bonds?
There are good reasons to invest in SGBs, here are the obvious ones:
• Low Risk – SGBs are backed by the Government so they aren’t inherently risky
• Convenience – It’s convenient to invest in gold digitally, isn’t it?
• Capital Protection – The capital you generate is safe and tax-free, provided you stay on until maturity
• Hedge Against Inflation – Historically, gold is considered a good hedge against inflation – though that may not always be the case
• Indexation Benefit – You get the indexation benefit for any long-term gains you make from SGBs
Are you eligible?
If you like what you’ve read about SGBs, you’re probably wondering if there are any eligibility criteria.
To answer that – you can freely invest if you’re an Indian Resident, which includes the below:
• Individuals (even if your residential status fluctuates)
• Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs)
• Charitable Trusts or Organisations
Curious how much you can invest in at a time?
You can invest in multiples of one gram – anywhere from 1 gram to 4 kg for individuals and HUFs. But trustees can go as high as 20 kg.
How are SGBs rated?
SGBs are calculated by the simple average of the closing price of gold (999 purity), which is published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Limited during the last 3 days of business from the week preceding the subscription period.
How Long Do You Stay Invested?
SGBs have a tenure of 8 years, but you can go for an early exit starting from the 5th year of investing. But then an early exit would absolve you of an exemption from the Capital Gains Tax, which would otherwise apply if you stay on until maturity.
If we were to make a Venn diagram of people who want low-risk investments but want to invest in gold while not physically owning any of it – you’d lie right in the sweet spot!