Will the S.E.C. Crackdown Leave the Field to Bitcoin?

New Delhi (India), September 12: When the American S.E.C. (Securities and Exchange Commission) filed lawsuits against the Binance and Coinbase exchanges in June, they classified over 50 crypto tokens, jointly worth about $100 billion, as securities. If these classifications are legally accepted, it could become a lot harder for crypto exchanges to list those tokens and also for their issuers to continue doing business. The Cardano and Solana blockchains are centres for DeFi (decentralized finance) and other applications, and their ‘blacklisting’ by the S.E.C. “could fundamentally hinder their ability to gain funding” from those with the means to invest in such applications and might repel token creators and customers alike, according to Lucas Kiely of Yield App.
Because these considerations revolved around traders’ minds in the six days following the lawsuits, Solana lost an eyebrow-raising 28.7%, Cardano 27.8%, Matic 28.9%, and BNB 22.9%. Bitcoin, by contrast, was down only 7.8% and Ether by 4.4%. The reasons for Bitcoin’s resilience seemed fairly clear: It’s still viewed, to some extent, as a safe haven asset to be turned to when the economy is shaky; and, being a commodity in official eyes as opposed to a security, it was not named in the S.E.C. list.
In the wake of the legal proceedings, Bitcoin took another bite out of crypto’s total market capitalization, bringing its lion’s share up from 45% to 47.6%. Was the S.E.C.’s regulatory warpath beating a path ahead for Bitcoin to cement its market dominance?
If regulators’ attitudes were the chief thing that mattered to those with an eye to invest in crypto, it would be difficult to understand why the altcoins that soared after the legal exoneration of Ripple Labs on July 13th, gave up most of their gains within a week. If the path was now substantially cleared for altcoins like Ripple to function legally, as some analysts said it was, why did apathy settle again so swiftly on them? Bitcoin was also among the surgers after the court ruling, but it took a matter of hours to hand over its own gains.
It looks, then, as if the altcoins were suffering from a pre-existing condition at the time of the lawsuits, which the S.E.C.’s assault simply made worse. The statistics give a pretty clear indication of what it was. In Q3 2022, 630 million people stopped by online crypto exchanges, but the figure in Q1 2023 was much lower at only 475 million. Perhaps it seems to you that trading volume in Q1 must have been high because many tokens were climbing, but that’s not the case. On the contrary, “Price swings are always more volatile in less liquid markets”, explains Chris Gaffney of TIAA Bank. The truth was that trading volume hadn’t been lower since 2020. Apparently, this year’s regulatory clampdown hasn’t blotted out the memory of the reason for the clampdown in the first place: the retail trader wipeout caused by 2022’s crypto malfunctions.
“We are currently in a really low liquidity environment”, confirmed Henry Elder of Wave Digital Assets in May. This makes it all the more challenging to understand Bitcoin’s stubborn refusal to budge above or below the region around $30,000 for the last few months. One reason suggested is that Bitcoin miners are methodically selling their tokens when price waves rise, in anticipation of next year’s Bitcoin halving event.
Fundstrat’s Sean Farrel reminds us not to forget, however, that retail traders have taken a long step back from the market. Elder explains that the low liquidity is “in large part... caused by the withdrawal of market makers from the market”. The lame price movements we’ve been seeing are largely due to the fact that people are busy doing other things. And their low level of interest may be getting lower: The average daily trading volume for Bitcoin in Q2 2023 dropped a gigantic 58.7% from what it was in Q1.
To revisit a statistic we mentioned earlier: Bitcoin did, in fact, drop by 7.8% on news of the S.E.C. security classifications. But, if it wasn’t named, and if it actually stood to wolf down more market share with the altcoins out the way, what drove it down? The answer could be that traumatized traders are, in a certain sense, painting all cryptos with the same brush. The sector as a whole has been distinctly suspect in their eyes since last year’s crypto dramas.
To return to our original question, it seems the answer is no: The S.E.C. crackdown is unlikely to propel Bitcoin to greater levels of market dominance. Whatever short-term price triggers, there may be down the road – whether they’re legal decisions on Coinbase or S.E.C. rulings on applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs – the broader market needs to restore confidence to those with the power to invest.