Will the S.E.C. Crackdown Leave the Field to Bitcoin?

New Delhi (India), September 12: When the American S.E.C. (Securities and Exchange Commission) filed lawsuits against the Binance and Coinbase exchanges in June, they classified over 50 crypto tokens, jointly worth about $100 billion, as securities. If these classifications are legally accepted, it could become a lot harder for crypto exchanges to list those tokens and also for their issuers to continue doing business. The Cardano and Solana blockchains are centres for DeFi (decentralized finance) and other applications, and their ‘blacklisting’ by the S.E.C. “could fundamentally hinder their ability to gain funding” from those with the means to invest in such applications and might repel token creators and customers alike, according to Lucas Kiely of Yield App.

Because these considerations revolved around traders’ minds in the six days following the lawsuits, Solana lost an eyebrow-raising 28.7%, Cardano 27.8%, Matic 28.9%, and BNB 22.9%. Bitcoin, by contrast, was down only 7.8% and Ether by 4.4%. The reasons for Bitcoin’s resilience seemed fairly clear: It’s still viewed, to some extent, as a safe haven asset to be turned to when the economy is shaky; and, being a commodity in official eyes as opposed to a security, it was not named in the S.E.C. list.

In the wake of the legal proceedings, Bitcoin took another bite out of crypto’s total market capitalization, bringing its lion’s share up from 45% to 47.6%. Was the S.E.C.’s regulatory warpath beating a path ahead for Bitcoin to cement its market dominance?

A Pre-Existing Condition