Woo X Referral code is (WOODXB) Get 100% off on trading fee

● If staked before 24:00 on Day T, rewards will be calculated starting Day T+1 and distributed starting Day T+2. Which means: Day T: Stake your token (Staked token received by WOO X) Day T+1: Start yield calculation (Begin participating in staking) Day T+2: Start yield distribution (Begin distributing rewards daily)

● Staking has a 7 day unbonding period to unlock staked WOO. After the period ends, staked WOO tokens are available to the user. Users can pay a 5% penalty to skip the unbonding period and unstake their WOO tokens immediately. Most recently staked tokens will be unstaked first.

● Each user has a unique referral code that other users can input while signing up. The referrer receives rebates based on their staking tier and the amount of trading fees paid by the referees. All referral rebates earned on Day T are paid out in USDT at 00:00 UTC on Day T+1. WOO X reserves the right to modify the referral program without notice at any time.

● Stakers are eligible for free daily withdrawals across all blockchains, based on their staking tier.

● Wash trades (i.e. trading against your own orders) and trades between stablecoin pairs will not count toward the trading volume.

