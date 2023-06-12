Yoga Burn Reviews – This 12 week Yoga Burn

The Yoga Burn is an advanced Yoga exercise for women with rich results which promotes a healthy weight loss program with easy instructions. This yoga workout is designed by “Zoe Bray Cotton,” a known certified yoga Instructor from the US.
Yoga Burn Introduction
The 12-week yoga burn challenge is one of those videos that women get to watch, work with and follow its unique routine for satisfying results. They get to try the amazing yoga poses while burning calories and managing to lose weight at the same time.
This simple, convenient practice doesn’t require any exercise bands or gym equipment; however, the fast-moving energetic activities can truly help the clients get into shape. The yoga burn has created a vast community of yoga fans worldwide, and over the last few years, countless women from all backgrounds joined this path for its benefits and unparallel features. Based on enormous positive comments and high-energy feedback, it is safe to say Yoga Burn Challenge works.
Let’s continue this conversation to learn how this Yoga Burn program provides tools for a healthy lifestyle and what you would experience while watching the videos.
What is Yoga Burn Program?
Zoe’s Yoga Burn Challenge program is designed to get the maximum strength, and each full-body yoga workout lasts about 45 minutes.
Yoga Burn Total Body Challenge contains three phases of fast-paced and challenging exercises. Each step consists of three low-impact resistance training; therefore, you get to work with nine 15-minute long rich and educational videos, including:
• Foundational FlowThe first phase addresses the basic info about the exercise.
• Transitional flowThe second phase teaches how to move correctly from one pose to the next. Also, you’ll learn the correct techniques to boost precision.
• Mastery flowIn this section, the instructor accompanies you in workouts to enhance metabolism and burn fat to lose weight.
This program style is called ‘Dynamic Sequencing,’ which means it goes through three stages of incrementally hard workouts. Therefore, beginners can start with an easy phase, stuck in that stage as long as they get enough confidence to move to the next one. Although each phase has been designed for only 4-weeks, there is no rush to advance blindly, and every person is supposed to proceed based on their abilities. It is an excellent procedure; you train your body over time, and in time, the more challenging parts of the program become easy for you, as if you are growing.
Now let’s have a glance at Yoga Burn 3 phases and see how you can proceed with each exercise:
The Foundational Flow
Referred to as “The Foundation Flow,” It is a set of 3x 45-minute videos along with one bonus video to watch.
The first phase is about building the foundation of your workout and deciding how to tackle your entire 12-week Yoga Burn. “Foundational Flow” is a crucial part of the program, especially for those folks who have never done yoga and just starting to understand its vocabulary. They can take their sweet time getting familiar with yoga terms and moves and continue leveling up at their own pace.
Rookie Yoga practitioners must pay special attention to this part; hence, get rid of the muscle stiffness by repeating seasons, and performing the postures meticulously, which can alter the brain and body toward relaxation and positivity.
At first, you get irritated and restless; however, in time, that energy runs through your veins more and more, start to show its effects, heightens your senses, and improves your mood. Although you can’t expect impressive weight loss in the first phase, it is imperative to invest in a longer journey.
The Transitional Flow
Based on its name, it is a transitional phase from the first introductory phase and leveling up to a more challenging stage. As the step-up from the “yoga introduction” section, bolder and slightly more demanding exercises await you. It needs time, attention, and determination, although after spending time getting used to poses in the primary part, these will not be difficult to overcome.
Transitional flow poses are divided into three sets: “core,” “upper body,” and “lower body,” and with these, you finally start to sweat and get out of breath. Moves are faster than before, and each comes right before the last one, not leaving too much time to rest between parts—the more complicated the workouts, the higher the metabolism and heart rate. Thus, more burning calories, which leads to getting thinner with better abs.
By the end of these extreme positions, weight loss is a given, and every participant becomes a real yoga partitioner if they hold on and keep up with the program.
The Mastery Flow
After familiarizing yourself with the basics of yoga workouts, you’re ready for the last phase called “Mastery Flow,” described as full-blown “High-intensity interval training aka HIIT.”
Like the other two sections, you’ll get three videos and a bonus Pose Tutorials video. This severe part of the program presents detailed instructions for performing 21-poses; thus, you reap the fruits of your labor in the past weeks. Once again, the exercises are divided into upper, lower, and core; every position involves different body parts, thighs, core muscles, and arms that and this method helps with fat burning everywhere equally.
The repetition of exercises might throw you off, yet it is essential for your body to perform each practice over and over again and not give up. In reality, people like to fantasize about yoga as relaxing and easy; it is not too far off. Still, this disciplined practice can be hardcore and mind-blowing, rendering your body lean and handsome.
Why Choose Yoga Burn Challenge
• Opens Your Mind To YogaYoga Burn is especially recommended for first-timers to get their mind and body familiar with yoga poses. In completely understandable for some to get confused in starting such a serious workout, but the program has established a smooth guideline so that everybody can enjoy its features throughout the exercise plan from beginning to end.
• From Professional to BeginnersWhether you are a knowledgeable yoga practitioner or a novice student in the field, this program is designed to satisfy you. It never gets too overwhelming, despite having some challenging poses.
• It Relaxes The Mind and BodyIt is all yoga doing, relaxing, and getting rid of unhappy thoughts, while losing weight in the process. Being anxious and on edge, all the time is inevitable when you’re overweight.
• It Relieves Joint Pains significantly.As a HIIT workout, this program doesn’t put so much pressure on joints. Thus, even the heavy obese can perform their positions with no concern of getting hurt or injuring themselves. Therefore, it is suggested for people with niggling injuries that their doctors advise against strenuous exercise.
• It Doesn’t Put Extra Pressure on the Body.Unlike many other hardcore workouts, Yoga Burn Challenge “burns” fat; it is “challenging,” yet, it is not as nearly as stressful. The body learns the moves very quickly, and your cells start to enjoy these strange positions soon after.
• It is Anti-stress for SureWhen you finish an extensive workout in the gym, your cortisol level increases tremendously, which is the stress hormone that can cause weight gain indirectly. One of its properties is to encourage you to eat more food. Nevertheless, it is not something you would want, and with yoga, find a sensible way to lose weight.
• Women Are in LuckMost workouts are made for men, while women have a hard time coping with plenty of weight-loss strategies provided in the current market. With Yoga Burn Challenge focusing on women, a new avenue has been opened in their favor.
• Not Very Time-Consuming45-minute workouts three times a week is not too much to complain about, and everybody can spare this amount at least for a healthy body and a good appearance. Not to mention each piece is indeed a 15-minute video that you play thrice. You can even decide to practice one day a lot, another day not too much, it is up to you, and it eventually doesn’t affect your progress.
• It Is CustomizableBased on the previous section, you can modify the program according to your situation. It provides a 12-week schedule; however, people with different backgrounds in this circle can choose to extend it to their needs and conditions, and guess what!? It works perfectly.
• The Instructor Is in TouchOne of the most remarkable features of the Yoga Burn Challenge is reaching out to Zoe Bray-Cotton, who is always available for consultation and giving inspirational pep talks. Always ready to help out with a smile, she never disappoints her eager customers.
• It Has Two Extra BonusesThis program comes with two instructional bonuses. You can train even more in these free audio classes and get the “Tranquility Flow” sequence.
• It is a Low-Budget ProgramIf you are not already familiar with yoga classes, you should know there are pretty expensive; however, Yoga Burn comes in cheap, $40-60 plus 100% guarantee money back, which makes it a reasonable deal.
Yoga Burn Challenge | Prices and Guarantee
Doing the Yoga Burn program three times a week is enough to get satisfying results. You can try the Yoga Burn official website and download the digital form to order the DVDs.
Yoga Burn Digital Plus Physical: With only $37, you get to have instant access to download Yoga Burn, plus receive the complete physical collection, although it has shipping & handling fees.
Yoga Burn Digital Plus Physical X2: The second type of purchase includes the possibility of 2 digital downloads + 2 physical collections
Yoga is a mental, physical, and spiritual exercise that started in India. This exercise involves movement, breathing techniques, and meditation, improving your flexibility, strength, endurance, calmness, and health. Programs such as Yoga Burn can teach you more about this exercise.
The main part of yoga is a posture that involves movements and breathing. Yoga Burn is like a certified yoga instructor that has a 12-week exercise program, mainly for women. With Yoga Burn, you can do the exercise in the comfort of your home.
You will have a digital program that will guide you through every step and move to make. At the same time, follow the uplifting rhythm that’s both fun and easy to learn. In that way, you’ll pick up speed and create a healthy new habit easily. There is more to this, so let’s dive into the world of meditative experience.
Brand Overview: What Is Yoga Burn?
Zoe Bray-Cotton started Yoga Burn, which is a lifestyle and fitness exercise. Yoga Burn is a digital program for body shaping, and it’s fully downloadable. The main aim of starting this was to help ladies have a happier and healthier lifestyle, mainly through yoga exercise programs. You can easily buy the routine by logging in online. Then, use your smartphone, tablet, or laptop for 24/7 access to Yoga Burn.
Yoga Burn is distinct and effective in the three-phase method used for healthy and natural weight loss, which is the biggest problem most women face. Often, they’d have a plan-out route together with how the supposed end-result should look like.
Zoe Bray-Cotton has over ten years of experience both in Yoga teaching and as a personal trainer. This allowed her to create the best health and fitness programs for women. Presently, the program guides thousands of customers all across the world. Moreover, with Yoga Burn, you don’t need any exercise equipment or membership programs to get the health benefits of yoga exercises.
Weight Loss Program Of Yoga Burn
Yoga Burn offers several fitness programs to help everyone get healthy physically, mentally, and spiritually. The fitness programs offered by Yoga Burn include a system for women, trim core challenge, total-body challenge, booty challenge, inner circle, meditation solution, Yoga Burn monthly, kick start kit, and Yoga Burn ultimate package.
Moreover, you can also get nutritional support at Yoga Burn, including coffee, ignite, Yoga Burn renews, and Yoga Burn Amino H2O. Fitness accessories that you can get from Yoga Burn include a foundation mat, total body-sculpting band, and tank tops.
Pros Of Yoga Burn
• Improves your physical, mental, and spiritual health
• Speeds up metabolism
• It helps in losing weight
• A great choice for both beginners and advanced users
• Has over 20 yoga moves with step by step
• Affordable
• Improves the immune system
• Available via digital download
• 60-day money-back guarantee
• Offers dynamic sequencingCons Of Yoga Burn
• Some challenges in getting the program link to work
• No live instructor to correct you on moves
• 12 weeks of exercise needed for better weight loss resultsWhat Is In The Yoga Burn Program?
When you order Yoga Burn, you will get a digital code to use on a computer and a DVD containing all of the material. So, you can easily plan your everyday workout schedule thanks to this availability. For example, if you don’t have the right media peripheral laying around, switch to using your phone instead.
Features Of Yoga Burn
No matter how you choose to access it, Yoga Burn offers a three-path routine to change your lifestyle for the better. This simple segmentation allows all users to find their footing first. Plus, you will have a quick start session and 20 pose tutorials. The DVD and the digital download have a total of nine workout videos. You will need to repeat each course four times before moving to the following phase.
As bonus content, you will also get:
Tranquility Flow Class – Consists of distinct sets of sequences meant to relieve stress. So, this can help you calm down and relax but not burn calories.
Immersion Community – It’s a distinct fitness community meant just women, also including the option for a coaching call. In addition, it’s a community for chatting with other women to share your progress and support each other all through the whole program.
Basic Audio Versions – An audio version of every session will be available. Hence, this allows you to work out even when traveling.
Yoga Burn Monthly – An extra DVD set serves as an intro to numerous distinct yoga types. The types of yoga exercises you will get include Hatha, Vinyasa, Kundalini, Ashtanga, and restorative Yoga.
Hatha yoga is suitable for beginners because of its slower pace. Hatha is a classic way to learn basic breathing exercises. With Vinyasa yoga, the poses flow faster, pacing the way to some more advanced routines. Kundalini yoga involves fast breathing exercises and revitalizing postures. This is a more intense part, also utilizing chanting, meditation, and mantra. Ashtanga yoga has more physically demanding positions; hence not suitable for beginners. Lastly, restorative Yoga aims to relax all muscle soreness.
How Does It Work?
The Yoga Burn program is all about dynamic sequencing since it involves three phases of yoga workouts. Beginners can start with the easiest level and move to the next as they gain confidence. Moreover, with dynamic sequencing, you will learn how to do every movement as you adapt to a more challenging move. With this, your body will get used to the routine.
With continuous yoga workouts, you will have an outlined feminine body that will make you look and feel better. The three phases comprise videos that will guide you through a series of yoga moves resulting in a leaner physique and increased endurance. You can perform these yoga moves at any time and anywhere. Each of the videos lasts for 45 minutes, and you need to complete three videos of 45 minutes in one week. After that, you can move to the bonus video, which focuses on improving your mental state and re-charges your motivation.
How To Follow Yoga Burn Step By Step?
• Phase One: Foundational FlowAt the foundation, the flow will give you an overview of the program. During the first four weeks of this phase, you will learn the foundation of practicing the correct yoga routine. Then, you will start working on your core and the big muscle groups. Zoe Bray-Cotton will guide you on poses, concentration, and the mind-body connection. These sequences are suitable for both advanced and beginner yoga students. Thanks to the step-by-step approach, you won’t get lost when learning the ropes at any point. Thanks to this proper pace, you will progress to the next phases effectively and safely.
The instructor will train you on freehand yoga poses by maintaining a flow with various videos and poses, perfecting the routine. At the same time, this workout plan will remain 100% risk-free in terms of injuries.
• Phase Two: Transitional FlowAt this phase, you will learn how to combine moves learned at phase one to a smooth flow. Once you’ve mastered the more basic moves, you will burn more calories as your heart rate maintains the rhythm. Moreover, this phase will introduce several moves that will tone and sculpt your physique. To that end, the video workouts are divided into the lower body, upper body, and core-focused. Nevertheless, you will also learn how to link the poses together and concentrate on the present task.
If you follow this phase keenly, you will see quick changes in your muscle tone, hips, legs, booty, thighs, calf muscles, etc. In other words, since it affects many muscle groups at once, it can result in a rapid increase of your overall endurance levels.
• Phase Three: Mastery FlowDuring this phase, you will combine all that you’ve learned in phases one and two. Moreover, you will comfortably transition from one pose to the other at this level and be ready to encounter complex moves. In addition, this phase features moves to speed up your metabolism, thus conditioning you to surmount each new challenge with the same mindset.
As the pinnacle of the regimen, the final phase will spice things up by way of presenting various forms of exercises. Hence, it will keep you guessing while not allowing your body to get used to the routine.
Moreover, in this phase, you will also get guidance on a combination of lower and upper body movements. Thus, you will get an all-around workout within the shortest possible time frame. As a result, the mastery flow phase can reinvigorate and re-energize your mental concentration while maximizing the weight loss outcomes. Moreover, you will also have increased blood circulation, lower your anxiety levels, and look leaner in general.
What Are The Benefits Of Yoga Burn?
Yoga Burn is a popular choice for anyone struggling to lose weight, improve their metabolism, and tone their body. Here are some of the aspects this regimen focuses on:
• It’s a Yoga Program Meant for Women.Yoga Burn is designed for women first and foremost; hence the instructor Zoe will provide guidance for your specific needs. In that way, you can derive the most effective course of action and observe as the results start to show. Compared to similar routines, the instructor will work alongside people of different genders and ages. It takes a different approach,
focusing on and mastering one aspect before moving to the next.