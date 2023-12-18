Young aspiring minds in advocacy setting up milestones

" I predict that the 21st century is going to be the Indian century." These words by Jeff Bezos are turning out to be true with the impeccable mark of India at international level. Today,we are witnessing the trapped potential of the nation shaping India in a completely different way like never before. We have come a long way. Who do you think to be the masterminds behind this progress of the territory?
Yes! They are the people of India. The citizens have a huge amount of capabilities and calibre. It's because of their efforts, India today holds a very important position at international levels.
We have glances at India's position in the field of technology, diplomacy, sports etc at global platforms. But I would also like to draw your attention towards the field of advocacy. Yes! Even in the field of law and related matters India is not lagging behind and is hitting the jackpots. This article lays out the storyline of one such inspiring youth advocate who represents India's excellence in advocacy across borders.
The Indian advocate who has marked the relevance of India across the borders is none other than the eminent advocate Vishal Tinani.
Vishal, born on 11th May,1994 in Gujarat, is an experienced commercial lawyer. He completed his BA.LLB and LL.M from The Maharaja Sayajirao University before pursuing his second LL.M. at Birmingham University in International Commercial Law, with a concentration on M&A and Oil and Gas Law.
Talking about his work experience, Vishal is an accomplished lawyer who has worked for a multinational corporation such as TATA. Moreover, Vishal provides advice on DIFC and ADGM laws to several clients. He's a registered legal advisor
in Dubai Legal Affairs Department and is licensed by the Bar Council of Gujarat, India, and the Dubai Legal Affairs Department.
Currently, Vishal works for Mohamed Eid Alsuwaidi Advocates and Legal Consultants as a partner. The efficiency of his work was seen merely in three months and he was promoted from Legal Assistant to Legal Advisor with Amer Al Marzooqi Advocates and Legal Consultants. His specializations are in Criminal and Commercial cases mainly forgery, white collar crimes, Bitcoins, Free zones. His core competence includes cross-jurisdictional recovery, and structuring facilities agreements for Multinational banks, and has extensive experience advising on Mergers, partnership buyouts, management and asset purchase agreements, most recently,vessel sale and purchase agreements, vessel mortgage agreements, as well as charter party agreements.
Not only this, he is also specialised in product liability, premises liability, and product recall liability cases specifically arising out of FMCG, Petroleum, and Leisure industries. Vishal has also successfully represented several clients in arbitration.
Moreover he is skilled in languages like German, Arabic and Sindhi, apart from Hindi and English.
There are certain cases won by the advocate. To name a few, he won the premises liability case in Dubai against a hotel chain for a defective ladder that broke apart, causing the guest to be injured. Vishal Tinani, a pioneer in the field through his expertise, settled this unique case with utmost dignity and excellence.
He also won a case of the top rated entertainment and acquired a domain in Dubai involving the transaction of AED 25 Million. Closed the multimillion 25 Pharmacy acquisition deal in Dubai for a major Hospitality group. Represented and Won INR 50 CR trading dispute involving forex transactions and multiple jurisdictions in Dubai. People like Vishal Tinani are the reflection of the youth power of India and India's emerging excellence.